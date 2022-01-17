 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   Man shows support for police department with weekly dance (w/video). The best part is the dancing cop who joins in   (wbay.com) divider line
10
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, well, any excuse to post this again...

Lucifer Musical Scene | Another One Bites the Dust - Lucifer 5x10
Youtube 3gh-vPyDLIQ
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They haven't shot him yet, so it seems to be going pretty well...
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And then the dancing cop lied to protect his friend who likes to plant drugs on people he just knows are bad people.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like, I can't even count the number of horrifying stories I've heard of the police brutalizing autistic people. This is like gays celebrating cops at Stonewall.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


Can we abolish your constant thread shiatting first?
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sweet sweet copaganda
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cops exist for one reason: To protect the rich and jail the poor.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ less than a minute ago  
gross
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: Like, I can't even count the number of horrifying stories I've heard of the police brutalizing autistic people. This is like gays celebrating cops at Stonewall.


Yeah that's some pretty awful copaganda.
 
