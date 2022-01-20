 Skip to content
FAA investigating YouTuber who may have crashed his plane on purpose for clicks.
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim is studying for her law degree.

You may not like the way she is going about it, but don't make idiotic judgments like that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all these and far more were covered in the now hidden comments but...

- Not much ashes for a person. My cat had that much.

- I know a few guys who've ejected from planes. Filming it never occurred to any of them.

- There are low profile parachutes made for aircraft emergencies . He's not wearing one but rather a sport parachute with reserve.

- That aircraft is pretty easy to deadstick a landing and there were a lot of good riverbeds down there to use.

Yeah, he's guilty as can be.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure all these and far more were covered in the now hidden comments but...

- Not much ashes for a person. My cat had that much.

- I know a few guys who've ejected from planes. Filming it never occurred to any of them.

- There are low profile parachutes made for aircraft emergencies . He's not wearing one but rather a sport parachute with reserve.

- That aircraft is pretty easy to deadstick a landing and there were a lot of good riverbeds down there to use.

Yeah, he's guilty as can be.


He also opened the door right before the engine died, and bucked the aircraft to reduce windspeed enough that the prop would stop rotating on its own, making it look more dramatic.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, it would be interesting to see the link, I guess.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pilot Reacts To Trevor Jacob Crash Video
Youtube 724JxkwWqA8


It was intentional as fark (and someone recreated the conditions and was able to glide to a safe landing at the closest airstrip)
 
Shryke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Kim is studying for her law degree.


Oh, me too.
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spotted several easy landing spots. That sort of plane can be landed pretty much anywhere safely* if you don't care so much about using the plane again.

*meaning you can walk/limp away with no life threatening or permanently maiming injuries
 
vsavatar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He better get in all the flying he ever plans on doing over the next several months, because after that, he's not going to have a license anymore.  I have zero doubt this was staged.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God I'm glad I never got into making YouTube vids for a living.  It brings out the stupid in so many people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aw.  A beautiful plane.  A taildragger to boot.

So how many Youtube clicks do you have to get to pay for an airplane, damages, FAA investigation, etc?

It's the etc that runs up the $$$$$$
 
Xenominim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
- Not much ashes for a person. My cat had that much.


Not that this has anything to do with faking the plane crash but chances are the family would have given him just a portion of his friend's ashes instead of all of them.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Kim is studying for her law degree.

You may not like the way she is going about it, but don't make idiotic judgments like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, if internet sleuths and armchair pilots (no offense) can call this guy out so thoroughly, it'll be super fun times with FAA investigators, whom I've always thought of as "accountants, but with planes".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Super intentional. And many cameras ready to capture the action. He's going to get prosecuted.
 
semiotix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vsavatar: He better get in all the flying he ever plans on doing over the next several months, because after that, he's not going to have a license anymore.  I have zero doubt this was staged.


As a nation, I think we put way too many people in prison for way too long. I think we'd be a million times better off if we managed not to jerk our justice boner every time someone stole a car or got in a bar fight, to say nothing of the War on Drugs.

But you know what? I could do with this chucklefark getting a more severe comeuppance than "you're banned from doing something 99.9% of people never do anyway." The thought process that ends with, "Yeah, I think I will crash that plane for clicks!" is exactly the one that might be helped by a few years of staring at walls.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is his GF:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It definitely looked staged to me.  He apparently had someone clean up the wreckage already, I have to wonder if that was even legal.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

semiotix: vsavatar: He better get in all the flying he ever plans on doing over the next several months, because after that, he's not going to have a license anymore.  I have zero doubt this was staged.

As a nation, I think we put way too many people in prison for way too long. I think we'd be a million times better off if we managed not to jerk our justice boner every time someone stole a car or got in a bar fight, to say nothing of the War on Drugs.

But you know what? I could do with this chucklefark getting a more severe comeuppance than "you're banned from doing something 99.9% of people never do anyway." The thought process that ends with, "Yeah, I think I will crash that plane for clicks!" is exactly the one that might be helped by a few years of staring at walls.


It's possible he could be criminally charged for something or another, but that's not the FAA's choice.  The FAA's powers are limited to fines and license actions.  If they think it warrants criminal prosecution, they'll refer to the DOJ, but it's ultimately the DOJ that decides whether to pursue criminal charges.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/724JxkwW​qA8]

It was intentional as fark (and someone recreated the conditions and was able to glide to a safe landing at the closest airstrip)


I have had an engine out, close enough that I could land. We used to practice it constantly in VFR training. We'd cut the engine and practice "crash landing" off airport. Never actually land, of course, but you've got to train because most people don't fly with a parachute in a Taylorcraft. You can easily land planes like that, or a Cub, so slow almost any landing is survivable. I've seen people intentionally crash them in treetops when there wasn't a choice, and walk away.

The pilot in the video was right: If it is as it appears, that jacka$$ deserves a biatchslap.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?


I'm actually kind of surprised we haven't had someone try to film a first person account of doing a barrel over Niagra Falls yet.  Like, it'd be monumentally stupid to attempt, but there has to be someone out there with the right combination of money to create a custom made barrel for the purpose and the desire to be a 15 minutes of fame social media star to make this happen.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Kim is studying for her law degree.

You may not like the way she is going about it, but don't make idiotic judgments like that.


Finally following in her dad's footsteps.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: hammettman: Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?

I'm actually kind of surprised we haven't had someone try to film a first person account of doing a barrel over Niagra Falls yet.  Like, it'd be monumentally stupid to attempt, but there has to be someone out there with the right combination of money to create a custom made barrel for the purpose and the desire to be a 15 minutes of fame social media star to make this happen.


And they should do it on the American side

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Man, if internet sleuths and armchair pilots (no offense) can call this guy out so thoroughly, it'll be super fun times with FAA investigators, whom I've always thought of as "accountants, but with planes".


"You said this was an accident. The black box data shows all these things you intentionally did."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: hammettman: Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?

I'm actually kind of surprised we haven't had someone try to film a first person account of doing a barrel over Niagra Falls yet.  Like, it'd be monumentally stupid to attempt, but there has to be someone out there with the right combination of money to create a custom made barrel for the purpose and the desire to be a 15 minutes of fame social media star to make this happen.


There might be a few GoPro's with exactly that kind of video buried in mud at the bottom of the river if you're willing to go fishing for it.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: New Rising Sun: hammettman: Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?

I'm actually kind of surprised we haven't had someone try to film a first person account of doing a barrel over Niagra Falls yet.  Like, it'd be monumentally stupid to attempt, but there has to be someone out there with the right combination of money to create a custom made barrel for the purpose and the desire to be a 15 minutes of fame social media star to make this happen.

There might be a few GoPro's with exactly that kind of video buried in mud at the bottom of the river if you're willing to go fishing for it.


No need to fish, they turn the falls off now and then for maintenance
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Super intentional. And many cameras ready to capture the action. He's going to get prosecuted.


I'm also wondering if his cameras were wired up to somehow livestream their content as the plane was crashing, or if he had gone back to the plane to retrieve the footage.

And if he's done other flying videos, if he has more / different cameras from any of his earlier videos

Oh.... And as I watched the video linked above with another pilot commenting on the incident--

You can make a phone call to 911 if you're not paying for service.  That is NOT the same thing as 'no service' messages on your phone because you're in an area with no cellular signal.  There are groups that collect old cell phones to give to domestic violence victims, so they can have something for use in an emergency.

(I would think the old phones that could go 10+ days of standby before needing a charge would be best, but they likely don't comply with e911 so your GPS coordinates are sent when you call)
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Attention whores gotta whore for attention....

supercoolcreative.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: grinding_journalist: Man, if internet sleuths and armchair pilots (no offense) can call this guy out so thoroughly, it'll be super fun times with FAA investigators, whom I've always thought of as "accountants, but with planes".

"You said this was an accident. The black box data video you uploaded to Youtube shows all these things you intentionally did."


Lars The Canadian Viking: edmo: I'm sure all these and far more were covered in the now hidden comments but...

- Not much ashes for a person. My cat had that much.

- I know a few guys who've ejected from planes. Filming it never occurred to any of them.

- There are low profile parachutes made for aircraft emergencies . He's not wearing one but rather a sport parachute with reserve.

- That aircraft is pretty easy to deadstick a landing and there were a lot of good riverbeds down there to use.

Yeah, he's guilty as can be.

He also opened the door right before the engine died, and bucked the aircraft to reduce windspeed enough that the prop would stop rotating on its own, making it look more dramatic.


And disconnected the wing tanks (loose fuel line visible), taped a fire extinguisher to each leg (as you do), made no attempt to restart or land the plane, reconned the area a few days before, destroyed the plane (aka evidence) a few days after...etc.

This farkface is guilty full stop.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he even make an emergency call and attempt a restart, or was he all "The engine's out. Time to bail. Wheeeee!"?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'm also wondering if his cameras were wired up to somehow livestream their content as the plane was crashing, or if he had gone back to the plane to retrieve the footage.


He used a sport chute so he could fly it to the crash site (the chute a pilot would "normally" use is a non-steerable round chute). To get his cameras, of course, but also to put out any fire that may have started (hence the fire extinguishers taped to his legs).
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are low profile parachutes made for aircraft emergencies . He's not wearing one but rather a sport parachute with reserve.

I agree this is staged, but a lot of folks who pilot jump planes just wear their regular rig instead of a seat pack. Sport rigs have been tiny for 20 years now, and why have another reserve you need to pay to get repacked?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: hammettman: Ah, YouTube era, all for the clicks.  Who's going to top this?

Guy who "accidentally" cruises his newly purchased superyacht over Niagra Falls, with video recording from several angles, of the whole thing?

I'm actually kind of surprised we haven't had someone try to film a first person account of doing a barrel over Niagra Falls yet.  Like, it'd be monumentally stupid to attempt, but there has to be someone out there with the right combination of money to create a custom made barrel for the purpose and the desire to be a 15 minutes of fame social media star to make this happen.


That reminds me.  I need to finish watching Wonderfalls.

I can only hope that if someone does it, they end up like the character from the show:

Wonderfalls S 1 Ep 7 Barrel Bear
Youtube mXvpb8NzZZ4
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Kim is studying for her law degree.

You may not like the way she is going about it, but don't make idiotic judgments like that.


shurley doing on purely her own merits.

then again, look at how many bored people in their mid 20s and 30s decide law school is their density
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Oneiros: I'm also wondering if his cameras were wired up to somehow livestream their content as the plane was crashing, or if he had gone back to the plane to retrieve the footage.

He used a sport chute so he could fly it to the crash site (the chute a pilot would "normally" use is a non-steerable round chute). To get his cameras, of course, but also to put out any fire that may have started (hence the fire extinguishers taped to his legs).


No one wants to jump a round if it isn't necessary. At my old DZ I think I was the absolute last dude with a round reserve and that was mid 90s. Even the student rigs had squares at that point. I imagine a bunch of the seat packs with rounds out there are just old as fark.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thunderboy: To get his cameras, of course, but also to put out any fire that may have started (hence the fire extinguishers taped to his legs).


Oh Christ, I thought you meant extinguishers taped to the legs of the plane. Wow.

Idiot is toast. Loss of license & lifetime ban from the FAA, federal prosecution from the DoJ. God help him if he made an insurance claim on it, those guys will really go to work on his finances.
 
