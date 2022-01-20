 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fay Observer)   Long street gets shorter   (fayobserver.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Confederate States of America, North Carolina, FORT BRAGG, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Confederate States Army, United States Army, street names, news release  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 3:17 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


Applicable to all markers intended to honor Confederate traitors.

Also, as a friendly reminder, the vast majority of so-called generals of the Confederacy never received the rank from any legitimate government. Don't honor them by addressing them by any rank they only received from an illegal organization of traitors.

Longstreet is technically an exception to that, having been given the rank via the Louisiana State Militia some years after the War of Southern Treason concluded, but before that had achieved only the rank of Major in the US Army.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BKITU: [media.makeameme.org image 600x388]

Applicable to all markers intended to honor Confederate traitors.

Also, as a friendly reminder, the vast majority of so-called generals of the Confederacy never received the rank from any legitimate government. Don't honor them by addressing them by any rank they only received from an illegal organization of traitors.

Longstreet is technically an exception to that, having been given the rank via the Louisiana State Militia some years after the War of Southern Treason concluded, but before that had achieved only the rank of Major in the US Army.


You know they renamed it to Long Street, right?  So as not to be affiliated with Longstreet.  Longstreet wins.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our Longstreet national nightmare is over...

Long-Live Long St!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whenever im in the south and i see a MLK street or avenue... i always wonder who it used to be named after.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Based on a National Register of Historic Places evaluation of the area conducted by Carl Steen in 2008, the condensed name from Long Street to Longstreet was likely part of U.S. Geological Survey map simplification efforts after 1918.

Yeah, so nothing whatsoever to do with the Confederacy, then. About what we've come to expect. Nobody actually checks for Confederate references, they just decide that something is because they are too lazy to check.

At least this is a fairly benign change.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BKITU: [media.makeameme.org image 600x388]

Applicable to all markers intended to honor Confederate traitors.

Also, as a friendly reminder, the vast majority of so-called generals of the Confederacy never received the rank from any legitimate government. Don't honor them by addressing them by any rank they only received from an illegal organization of traitors.

Longstreet is technically an exception to that, having been given the rank via the Louisiana State Militia some years after the War of Southern Treason concluded, but before that had achieved only the rank of Major in the US Army.


Most of them were given that rank when the desperate days began, so not only was it from criminals, but criminals who knew these men weren't generals, but needed officers with the title.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewd: Whenever im in the south and i see a MLK street or avenue... i always wonder who it used to be named after.


Probably no one.  Most simply renamed a street that passes through the African-American part of town, and das small a street as they thought they could get away with - an MLK street that is a main thoroughfare in a Southern city is rare as hens teeth. And few of those types of streets were named after people, but had generic names - after all, naming such streets after Real Americans would have been seen an insult by associating them with Those People.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good to see a base named after a slave owning Confederate General doing the right thing by changing the name of Longstreet to Long Street.

We are finally making progress in removing the honors of these traitors.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.