(AL.com)   YOU get an ankle bracelet, and YOU get an ankle bracelet. EVERYBODY gets an ankle bracelet
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Muricans reeaaaally love punishment
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10/day?  WTAF...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet wealthy people are completely above the law. Seriously, fark this shiathole country.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She later spoke to AL.com on the condition of anonymity and said she pays nearly $700 every month to cover the cost of her ankle monitor, random drug testing and additional fees for state probation. She also has to travel between Mobile and Bay Minette, the Baldwin County seat, to attend random drug screens at least once a week and to meetings with the sheriff's deputies who monitor her.

By the time the judge agreed to allow her to have the ankle monitor removed to go to rehab, she had already paid the sheriff's office about $1,000 for the monitoring.

Money making grift for a southern sheriff's department. What a shock.
 
Logos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not News-Alabama: where the only rights are to let Boss Hogg to extort money from the people of Hazard County.
News: Even the white ones!!!
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

enry: $10/day?  WTAF...


This is the clue as to why.

Somebody high up in either the PD or county government is connected to the company providing that service, therefore its routine overuse becomes a source of revenue both for the county and the company, at residents' expense.  Like speed cameras.  It's especially hard to draw attention to this type of corruption because "only" the "guilty" are paying, not the entire taxpayer base.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In this country, you are presumed guilty until proven innocent, and the burden of proof is on the defendent to prove their innocence beyond a reasonable doubt in order to be found innocent.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Logos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: 'Muricans reeaaaally love punishment


Money. We really looooove money, and parasitic extortion.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farking Alabama, man.

Not even once.

(Family member was considering moving there because of the low, low cost of living. I was like, "Yeah, but then you have to live in Alabama, next to people who live in Alabama.")
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's imagine these cops are chasing down a signal from an ankle monitor. They come up to the edge of a bayou and get all bubba-gump excited about a good ol swamp hunt. They pull out their receiver and start tracking. Deeper and deeper they go. It's getting dark, it's getting wet. They are compelled by their machismo duty to keep going.

Right when they think they are on top of their culprit, a 20 foot alligator erupts from the depths. Someone has strapped the monitor to its leg.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Smaller, less intrusive government.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Home of George Wallace
 
Logos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And yet wealthy people are completely above the law. Seriously, fark this shiathole country.


Because if they tried thia on some wealthy and educated resident (if they gave then), the citizen wouldn't stop laughing all the way through the multiple lucrative lawsuits with which they'd slam the crooked cops
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another reason why I'm not rich.  I'd pay everyone with a bracelet to get permission to leave their homes at a certain time and have them spell "Fark You" on the big map down at police headquarters.
 
kerryclendenon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Freedumb
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She looks like she's contemplating stabbing the photographer.

"I got a steak knife that will go with that shirt."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shiat

Hole
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: $10/day?  WTAF...


They are/were $13/day in PA.

Those were the ones that smelled for alcohol though, which is more bullshiat.  I had to wear one while out on bail.

The judge doesn't even consider that "Hey, alcohol withdrawal can kill someone.  Let's just slap a thing that costs $13 a day on the ankle while also possibly sending them to the hospital/morgue."
 
capn' fun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

enry: $10/day?  WTAF...


That, there, is all you needed to read as to why this is a thing. $280-310/month, per bracelet. Makes revenues from speeding tickets and bullshiat court fines look like couch change.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Logos: AdmirableSnackbar: And yet wealthy people are completely above the law. Seriously, fark this shiathole country.

Because if they tried thia on some wealthy and educated resident (if they gave then), the citizen wouldn't stop laughing all the way through the multiple lucrative lawsuits with which they'd slam the crooked cops


That and zealously going after wealthy people reliably results in state legislatures taking a keen interest in a practice that suddenly affects their friends, family, prayer circle and campaign donors.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

capn' fun: enry: $10/day?  WTAF...

That, there, is all you needed to read as to why this is a thing. $280-310/month, per bracelet. Makes revenues from speeding tickets and bullshiat court fines look like couch change.


Right. On the surface $10/day doesn't sound like a whole lot, until you realize that if it goes on for even a few weeks you're talking hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another day, another story about corrupt Alabama small town police departments. We could have one per day for the foreseeable future.
 
ryant123
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If she'd been arrested in almost any other county in Alabama, she would've posted bail and been free until her self-defense claims came to court. But Baldwin County along the coast in south Alabama is different.

But vaccine passports, those are tyranny.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is any county allowed to do this? How is this not unconstitutional?
 
