(CNN)   The Formerly Prince known as Andrew has deleted his Twitter account   (cnn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, hopefully he is not just lurking on an alt

/ beware internet, that mysterious stranger may be the disgraced prince of England
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good thing the internet doesn't remember anything
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's still a Prince.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still a private Instagram. Feeds followers to his OnlyFans I guess.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's a farking scumbag who deserves all the scorn he receives.
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So just going to sulk in some country estate and bang hookers, it will be a rough life.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He could check out that RoyaltyOnly dating site.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How do you know he's the one who deleted it? Maybe he was spreading disinformation like, you know, "I'm innocent" or something.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

groppet: So just going to sulk in some country estate and bang hookers, it will be a rough life.


Don't forget the cocaine. The spice of life
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew a Prince named Andrew, I guess you could say he was pretty vile,
I saw him in a dated photo groping a girl, like a pedophile.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Overweight middle aged man, reliant on his mother, probably a sexual predator.   If only there were some online news aggregation group where he'd fit right in...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like Andy Edward is about to become a *gasp* commoner.

But when the fark are they going to stop calling him "prince"?  Doesn't he have that title revoked also
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First smart thing he's done in 30 years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ok, hopefully he is not just lurking on an alt

/ beware internet, that mysterious stranger may be the disgraced prince of England


No I'm no-- I mean, no he isn't!
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The other former Prince is much better.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Overweight middle aged man, reliant on his mother, probably a sexual predator.   If only there were some online news aggregation group where he'd fit right in...


Has he tried Reddit?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Overweight middle aged man, reliant on his mother, probably a sexual predator.   If only there were some online news aggregation group where he'd fit right in...


Free Republic has enough problems, don't you think?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How do you know he's the one who deleted it? Maybe he was spreading disinformation like, you know, "I'm innocent" or something.


"This account doesn't exist" is a user-initiated disable and dump.  Twitter admin burns show "Account Suspended.  Twitter suspends accounts which violate Twitter rules."
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Legal farkers, on a scale of Casey Anthony to Terry Nichols, how farked is he?
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should change his name to a symbol.

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He could check out that RoyaltyOnly dating site.


isn't that just a family reunion?

/his mother was married to her cousin
//that's right, she had a cousband
///lol, cousband
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby!
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should just delete himself.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: He's still a Prince.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
