(ABC7 San Francisco)   BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable,' says 'Don't have a cow, man'   (abc7news.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ay caramba!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reportedly quoted as telling critics to eat its shorts?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like the usual conservatives trying to kill anything that is helping anyone else.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should had gone with a monorail instead.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Sounds like the usual conservatives trying to kill anything that is helping anyone else.


BART does suck, but yeah, this is Judge Doom trying to get his hands on Toontown.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We concluded that BART fails across the board. BART is unreliable, dangerous, financially reckless and inefficient," said Lawrence McQuillan of the Independent Institute."

Yeah, that describes almost every government ran agency to a farking tee.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It does a great job giving the homeless somewhere to sleep
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Should had gone with a monorail instead.


Is there a chance the track could bend?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two Bad Ass Railroad Train threads so quickly.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lifeless: It does a great job giving the homeless somewhere to sleep


If only the escalators didn't clog with shiat.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ahhh, BART, another part of the extremely cohesive public transit system in the San Francisco Bay Area.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ahhh, BART, another part of the extremely cohesive public transit system in the San Francisco Bay Area.


Which is sadly much better than what most US metro areas have.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny.

I ride BART all the time, and it smells funny.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here is the important quote, from the report:

The report's recommendations include scaling back or ending subsidies and selling BART to a private for-profit entity.

This is the whole goal. fark the poor, turn a profit. As supply side Jesus intended.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Sounds like the usual conservatives trying to kill anything that is helping anyone else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: kbronsito: Should had gone with a monorail instead.

Is there a chance the track could bend?


Not on your life, my Spaced Out friend.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Here is the important quote, from the report:

The report's recommendations include scaling back or ending subsidies and selling BART to a private for-profit entity.

This is the whole goal. fark the poor, turn a profit. As supply side Jesus intended.


I had to look up the Independent Institute... libertarians. Attitude checks out. They can go fark themselves.

/not worth the swear jar
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Honey Nut Cheerios | Black Bart | 1986 Commercials
Youtube tXAuwwrPh_Q
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: moothemagiccow: Ahhh, BART, another part of the extremely cohesive public transit system in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Which is sadly much better than what most US metro areas have.


Yeah that explains why there's no traffic
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trains in Tokyo: The next station is Shibuya, JY20. The doors will open on the right side.

BART trains:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, with a name the The Independent Institute, you gotta know they're unbiased and accredited?  amirite?
 
