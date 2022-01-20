 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Reporter gets hit by a car live on the air, says this is the second time this has happened to her. Maybe stop standing in roads during icy weather?
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?


Budget cuts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love that Philly/Baldi-more accent.

"Might have to moooove the camera"
"Sometimes in these cold weathers"
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.  Seems like there should be a police report in case an injury turns up later once the adrenalin has worn off.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A man in the street
Youtube NXkz119gg0o
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?


Don't really need one when it's just a stand up like this.

offacue: Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.  Seems like there should be a police report in case an injury turns up later once the adrenalin has worn off.


Yeah, it's not like they could miss the giant bright light illuminating the reporter standing there. Well, I guess they "could" miss it, but you know what I mean...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


You don't think that the driver of the car might be a little bit at fault?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


Gotta go viral somehow and it worked!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


Hey, if you want to be the next Jim Cantore, you gotta take some risks!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


NO, they were standing off to the side, with a giant farking spotlight on them.

It's 100% the driver's fault.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anchorbot 2.0 has a glitch. This did not compute for him.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


I never understood that. I don't need to see a first hand report of a hurricane or blizzard I can just take their word on it or look out my window.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, the anchor really seems to give no shiats whatsoever. Slight eyebrow raise when it happens, and then, "well, that's a first for you on TV."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

You don't think that the driver of the car might be a little bit at fault?


Who cares? Honestly. The driver was completely fine. The idiot standing there was nearly killed. Blame the driver of course. They're obviously at fault but that doesn't change anything.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?


Evidently not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

offacue: Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.  Seems like there should be a police report in case an injury turns up later once the adrenalin has worn off.


Yeah, not like the camera has a super bright light shining on the person standing in front of it. So the driver was either looking at the emergency vehicles, playing on her phone or is just an oblivious moron in an SUV.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Congratulations to me for my 300th greenlight, even though the admins added the words "during icy weather" to my headline. I left those words off because she didn't say if the first time she got hit by a car there was icy weather. But yeah, don't stand on roads. Roads are for cars, not standing in. It was both their fault (the driver and her) but the driver wouldn't have hit her if she wasn't standing in the road.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Man, the anchor really seems to give no shiats whatsoever. Slight eyebrow raise when it happens, and then, "well, that's a first for you on TV."


*concerned face* wasn't on the teleprompter.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Anchorbot 2.0 has a glitch. This did not compute for him.


I know it's a different reference, but it reminded me of the robot trying to get past the captcha: "What is an overpass?  COME ON!"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: offacue: Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.  Seems like there should be a police report in case an injury turns up later once the adrenalin has worn off.

Yeah, not like the camera has a super bright light shining on the person standing in front of it. So the driver was either looking at the emergency vehicles, playing on her phone or is just an oblivious moron in an SUV.


The angle at which the truck turned into the reporter may have actually been enough to put the reporter directly behind the windshield pillar from the driver's perspective.  If the driver even glanced at the emergency vehicles at just the right time, she may not have even seen the reporter during the turn.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It's a beautiful day for the Indy 500 here at *whah**"

*Pythonesque
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?

Evidently not.
[Fark user image image 798x703]


There was definitely one there. Reporters are not allowed to touch news cameras, news photogs are all union people. Just no reason to touch the camera after it's set on the tripod, and no reason to save it at the cost of personal risk when it's not yours, and insured.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

offacue: Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.


But it's four-wheel-drive!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Needs a Yakety Sax soundtrack.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that just jump scared the phone right out of my hand.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So she's dumb but pretty and tough.  I can work with that.  Not everybody can be Einstein.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?


Not any more.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


Gotta admire their devotion to the craft though.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

Hey, if you want to be the next Jim Cantore, you gotta take some risks!


She's at least a foot too tall
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?

Budget cuts.


I've known several local reporters - they all set up their own cameras..... hilarity often ensued
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: SmithHiller: dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?

Evidently not.
[Fark user image image 798x703]

There was definitely one there. Reporters are not allowed to touch news cameras, news photogs are all union people. Just no reason to touch the camera after it's set on the tripod, and no reason to save it at the cost of personal risk when it's not yours, and insured.


? I've seen local reporters setting up the tripod and camera and filming themselves all the time.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: either looking at the emergency vehicles, playing on her phone or is just an oblivious moron in an SUV.


Why not all three?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I've seen local reporters setting up the tripod and camera and filming themselves all the time.


Local porn stars, too.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the day some reporter standing out in a hurricane gets a road sign embedded in their head in a live shot.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vehicles are often difficult to control in icy conditions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
like a moth to the flame I suspect for that driver.

how did she not use any curse words?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Schmerd1948: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

You don't think that the driver of the car might be a little bit at fault?

Who cares? Honestly. The driver was completely fine. The idiot standing there was nearly killed. Blame the driver of course. They're obviously at fault but that doesn't change anything.


So the driver was completely fine, he just ran into somebody who is standing on the side of the road with a few other people in a big spotlight.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

NO, they were standing off to the side, with a giant farking spotlight on them.

It's 100% the driver's fault.


Spotlight isn't very large.  It emits at an angle for the subject in-frame.  It wouldn't surprise me if the spotlight angle and the lens angle are matched.

if the light is as small as I expect, then it wouldn't be espeically noticeable.  Likewise if the side of the subject being illuminated is the far side, then the driver might not have especially seen her standing there, especially if the driver is paying attention to the construction barrier lights and construction workers like the guy holding the STOP/SLOW sign in the background.

Yes, the driver shouldn't have hit her, and the driver bears some responsibility for that.  At the same time she should not have been set-up in a dangerous area where there are already numerous distractions to drivers, that's just common sense.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: OhioUGrad: offacue: Yet another totally aware person operating a two ton vehicle.  Beautiful.  Seems like there should be a police report in case an injury turns up later once the adrenalin has worn off.

Yeah, not like the camera has a super bright light shining on the person standing in front of it. So the driver was either looking at the emergency vehicles, playing on her phone or is just an oblivious moron in an SUV.

The angle at which the truck turned into the reporter may have actually been enough to put the reporter directly behind the windshield pillar from the driver's perspective.  If the driver even glanced at the emergency vehicles at just the right time, she may not have even seen the reporter during the turn.


If you don't have the peripheral vision to see a bright TV camera light, you should not have a driver's license. It could have easily been road workers or emergency personnel, and she could have killed someone if they had been crouched down.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.


They had bright effing lights at the people. 

Pedestrians ALWAYS have the right of way (except on highways).
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: SmithHiller: dionysusaur: Looks like the camera took a whack, too.
No videographer?

Evidently not.
[Fark user image image 798x703]

There was definitely one there. Reporters are not allowed to touch news cameras, news photogs are all union people. Just no reason to touch the camera after it's set on the tripod, and no reason to save it at the cost of personal risk when it's not yours, and insured.


Maybe in top markets. This is Charleston-Huntington WV, which is #75. Stations at that level don't have the money to be paying for two people (or more) to be doing live shots.

Also, it probably wasn't icy weather. She was there for a water main break. It was simply an inattentive/clueless driver.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

NO, they were standing off to the side, with a giant farking spotlight on them.

It's 100% the driver's fault.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There were a lot of lights, and an unsafe road.
That's a lot of potential distractions for any driver.

And the driver should be watching the flagman directing traffic.


Maybe it would be a good idea to do the report a few yards out of the street?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Russ1642: Schmerd1948: Russ1642: They were reporting on unsafe conditions by farking standing in the unsafe conditions and not watching what was going on around them. These people are geniuses.

You don't think that the driver of the car might be a little bit at fault?

Who cares? Honestly. The driver was completely fine. The idiot standing there was nearly killed. Blame the driver of course. They're obviously at fault but that doesn't change anything.

So the driver was completely fine, he just ran into somebody who is standing on the side of the road with a few other people in a big spotlight.


Assigning blame doesn't fix injuries. It's that simple.
 
