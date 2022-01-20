 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Today's example of 'beliefs prevent vaccination but not a GoFundMe' has been brought to you by Pasadena, Texas   (abc7news.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She was always very, very, very loving," Hernandez said describing his wife. "She was goofy. She was always playing around. Always had a big smile and she loved to laugh. She loved to have a good time. Play around and have fun...a moron"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This almost reminds me of the 1980's when people didn't die of AIDS, they died of "Pneumonia"...

I mean... I guess the Band Played On
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated and 6 kids at 27. Something tells me good decisions weren't something she was well known for.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Koda is a grimly apt name for that child.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope the car wash where she got her medical degree closes for the day in memoriam.

I can tell you from experience that Pasadena is not exactly a citadel of higher learning.

The Waffle House is good, though.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This farking sucks. I have no other words. This was senseless and did not need to happen.
/I guess I did have other words.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Unvaccinated and 6 kids at 27. Something tells me good decisions weren't something she was well known for.


Imagine how many more kids she would have had if she survived.  We just won a small battle against climate change with her passing.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was stupid.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I feel bad for her children insofar as they no longer have a mother, and I can't imagine losing mine, no matter what it was. However, if she was any kind of decent mother, she'd have gotten vaccinated so that she didn't die and leave her husband to raise six kids alone. That's a stupid kind of selfishness that I'll never understand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.


Except her kids are gonna be stealing my rims in five years.
 
Lexx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Covid is a war.  Silent antivaxxers are enemy sympathizers and vocal antivaxxers are quislings.  Mourn their losses, sure, and sympathize with their families, but each one that falls  is another step closer to eventual victory.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.


We can be friends :)
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I feel bad for her children insofar as they no longer have a mother, and I can't imagine losing mine, no matter what it was. However, if she was any kind of decent mother, she'd have gotten vaccinated so that she didn't die and leave her husband to raise six kids alone. That's a stupid kind of selfishness that I'll never understand.


i dOn'T wAnA
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does nobody have life insurance anymore? What are all these gofundme's to pay for funeral expenses? Is the family just using these as cash grabs?

I read one yesterday where the family of someone who had died from COVID not only had a gofundme, but they had registered for household items that could be purchased as gifts. WTF is wrong with people???
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So when pop checks out for Covid, there will be 6 orphans.  I'm pretty sure that's what God planned.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.


You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

Except her kids are gonna be stealing my rims in five years.


Stand Your Ground, I guess. It's what Jesus would do
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

We can be friends :)


Yes. Yes we can
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Does nobody have life insurance anymore? What are all these gofundme's to pay for funeral expenses? Is the family just using these as cash grabs?

I read one yesterday where the family of someone who had died from COVID not only had a gofundme, but they had registered for household items that could be purchased as gifts. WTF is wrong with people???


Do people with 6 kids and unvaccinated seem like ones who would have the foresight to purchase life insurance?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She didn't choose to not get vaccinated because she was pregnant. She was 24 weeks pregnant. The vaccine has been widely available for a lot longer than 24 weeks. She decided she was young and healthy and didn't need it. And now her kids don't have a mother. Dumb.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Does nobody have life insurance anymore? What are all these gofundme's to pay for funeral expenses? Is the family just using these as cash grabs?

I read one yesterday where the family of someone who had died from COVID not only had a gofundme, but they had registered for household items that could be purchased as gifts. WTF is wrong with people???


They can get money from FEMA for covid related funeral expenses. It's a cash grab. It doesn't cost 20k for a funeral.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.


I would sympathize with that sentiment except for how willfully they take to act like shiatheels.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Does nobody have life insurance anymore? What are all these gofundme's to pay for funeral expenses? Is the family just using these as cash grabs?

I read one yesterday where the family of someone who had died from COVID not only had a gofundme, but they had registered for household items that could be purchased as gifts. WTF is wrong with people???


Nearly 70% of the country has less than $1000 in savings, and nearly 50% don't even have a savings account.  For many of these people, a life insurance policy is a luxury.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: dothemath: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

Except her kids are gonna be stealing my rims in five years.

Stand Your Ground, I guess. It's what Jesus would do


Maybe theyll all join the Marines.
Then at least theyll be killing foreigners.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
6 kids by age 27? Jesus farken Christ lady it's a pussy not a clown car, chill.

/No choice than to chill now, huh?
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.


I know exactly what they are. And you know what? Still don't give a shiat. You ever try having a normal, rational discussion with these people? I have and it's ugly. It's just as bad as the ones who are out there heavily promoting antivax propaganda.

Bottom line is, I'm done. We've tried everything to pull them back from the dangerous lies and they willingly stood their ground. This is Dariwinism at work. I'm truly sorry if this offends your compassionate nature but thems the facts jack. You and I didn't create this mess and I sure as hell am not going to feel bad for insulating my mental health from it however I can.

So yeah, you do you.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, since that's Texas you could probably sue anybody in her social group who is an anti-vaxxer with the death of her unborn child.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 6 kids by age 27? Jesus farken Christ lady it's a pussy not a clown car, chill.

/No choice than to chill now, huh?


It might've been suicide.

A real relief.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Big_Doofus: Does nobody have life insurance anymore? What are all these gofundme's to pay for funeral expenses? Is the family just using these as cash grabs?

I read one yesterday where the family of someone who had died from COVID not only had a gofundme, but they had registered for household items that could be purchased as gifts. WTF is wrong with people???

Do people with 6 kids and unvaccinated seem like ones who would have the foresight to purchase life insurance?


No, but I bet they have enough for the Go Fund Me accounts of other 'victims' and the politicians and grifters that tell them what they want to hear. Gotta have priorities.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She was always very, very, very loving," Hernandez said describing his wife.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Four Ringer: dothemath: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

Except her kids are gonna be stealing my rims in five years.

Stand Your Ground, I guess. It's what Jesus would do

Maybe theyll all join the Marines.
Then at least theyll be killing foreigners.


Pretty on brand
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hernandez said the two were not vaccinated based on their beliefs.

How's that working out for you?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 6 kids by age 27? Jesus farken Christ lady it's a pussy not a clown car, chill.

/No choice than to chill now, huh?


The family may be all into Quiverfull.

Or otherwise just happened to buy hook, line and sinker into the "Jesus wants me to have as many babbies as possible" mentality.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Hernandez said the two were not vaccinated based on their beliefs.

How's that working out for you?


Now, "based on their beliefs," six children will grow up without their mother.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.

I know exactly what they are. And you know what? Still don't give a shiat. You ever try having a normal, rational discussion with these people? I have and it's ugly. It's just as bad as the ones who are out there heavily promoting antivax propaganda.

Bottom line is, I'm done. We've tried everything to pull them back from the dangerous lies and they willingly stood their ground. This is Dariwinism at work. I'm truly sorry if this offends your compassionate nature but thems the facts jack. You and I didn't create this mess and I sure as hell am not going to feel bad for insulating my mental health from it however I can.

So yeah, you do you.


she already has six kids. Darwin doesn't enter into it.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Hernandez said the two were not vaccinated based on their beliefs.

How's that working out for you?


"Belief is a beautiful armor
But makes for the heaviest sword
Like punching underwater
You never can hit who you're trying for"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mother of 6 at 27 y/o?  That's like quiver full levels of production.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.


I know exactly what they are. And you know what? Still don't give a shiat. You ever try having a normal, rational discussion with these people? I have and it's ugly. It's just as bad as the ones who are out there heavily promoting antivax propaganda.


I wouldn't say that I revel in these people's deaths, but...this!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Unvaccinated and 6 kids at 27. Something tells me good decisions weren't something she was well known for.


an anti-vax clown car vag and the GoFundMe wants to give her a proper burial place? I'd say a mass grave is too good for anti-vacxxers

Headstone can read one of the many things we've seen "I Did My Own Research"

I'd prefer to go with "Here Lies Stupid"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Hernandez said the two were not vaccinated based on their beliefs.

How's that working out for you?


Funny, I'm triple vaxed biased on my beliefs

And I got Delta and it was not that bad, about 24 hours of high fever

Cause he's was vaxed
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Immune system severely compromised and getting my fourth vaccine dose tomorrow - yes, my fourth dose.  As long as these morons are around, I'll take every dose I'm offered.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iowan73: She didn't choose to not get vaccinated because she was pregnant. She was 24 weeks pregnant. The vaccine has been widely available for a lot longer than 24 weeks. She decided she was young and healthy and didn't need it. And now her kids don't have a mother. Dumb.


Given how many kids she has, there may not have been a time in the last two years that she wasn't pregnant.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder if the parade in Pasadena, TX is just mesquite chips and dust, instead of flowers.
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: The Four Ringer: gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.

I know exactly what they are. And you know what? Still don't give a shiat. You ever try having a normal, rational discussion with these people? I have and it's ugly. It's just as bad as the ones who are out there heavily promoting antivax propaganda.

Bottom line is, I'm done. We've tried everything to pull them back from the dangerous lies and they willingly stood their ground. This is Dariwinism at work. I'm truly sorry if this offends your compassionate nature but thems the facts jack. You and I didn't create this mess and I sure as hell am not going to feel bad for insulating my mental health from it however I can.

So yeah, you do you.

she already has six kids. Darwin doesn't enter into it.


I submit that Darwin has only just begun
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The Four Ringer: gilgigamesh: The Four Ringer: Good. This makes my day, as I'm one that does actually revel in their deaths.

I don't care and even less that some believe me to be callous. Tough shiat, I say.

You do you, I guess.  To me this sounds like a woman who maybe wasn't too bright and was easily influenced by malefactors who spread lies that kill people.

A victim, in other words.

Not to mention her kids, who are almost certainly going to suffer for a lifetime as well.


I know exactly what they are. And you know what? Still don't give a shiat. You ever try having a normal, rational discussion with these people? I have and it's ugly. It's just as bad as the ones who are out there heavily promoting antivax propaganda.

I wouldn't say that I revel in these people's deaths, but...this!


I only recently passed into the 'revel' stage. Maybe it's a self-protective thing, I'm not sure, but it is what it is at this point.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers and cash.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Hernandez said the two were not vaccinated based on their beliefs.

How's that working out for you?


They accepted the gifts of Nurgle, so exactly as they hoped, i'd assume.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If insurance companies can give customers a surcharge for being smokers, is there any reason that they can't do the same with the Covid vaccine? Maybe it could help to get more people vaccinated.

Genuinely curious; not sure if there's legal issues involved with insurance and vaccines in general.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Immune system severely compromised and getting my fourth vaccine dose tomorrow - yes, my fourth dose.  As long as these morons are around, I'll take every dose I'm offered.


My wife is also immuno-compromised so much of my vitriol stems from that. I'd mow these people and the liars they listen to down with a street sweeper gleefully to protect her and sleep like a baby the very same night,
 
