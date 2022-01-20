 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man dumps bags of meth onto highway during highspeed chase, state police say. And he said "Obie, I don't think I can pick up the bags of meth with these handcuffs on." He said, "Shut up, kid. Get in the back of the patrol car"   (wjactv.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Simmons contacted the undercover agent and changed the location of the drug sale to the Family Doller Store


Dumbass.  You sell meth at Dollar Tree.  Family Dollar is for weed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have put that letter with his name on it under the bags of meth.  His only hope is a typical case of American Blind Justice.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Family Dollar is for weed.


If you've got your fancy, big city, brand-name Family Dollar stores, sure.  But when all you've got is a Family Doller, you sell whatever the hell you like there.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
troopers say the found a knife, cash and a lighter on him

Um, I have a knife, cash, and a lighter on me right now. I did not know that was illegal.

/also, proofread
//and Oxford comma
///Three
 
