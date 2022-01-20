 Skip to content
(Slate)   So what would that be? Actual, functioning science? A compelling, interesting plot? Writing that doesn't pander to the dumbest sector of the reality TV crowd? I'm kind of drawing a blank here   (slate.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, Subby.. I also agree that modern Star Trek is ass.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly we need more big budget all-star Hollywood disaster movies.

Summer fun!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bit of The Day After Tomorrow mixed with 2012 I expect, maybe with the bombast turned down to 8 or 9.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youre missing the point.

Its not about the science being spot on, its about our indifference to and rejection of anything we dont want to hear.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: A bit of The Day After Tomorrow mixed with 2012 I expect, maybe with the bombast turned down to 8 or 9.


And an ultimately fatalistic message of embracing our fate while trying to enjoy the things that truly matter in this life while we still have time.

It's petty garbage.  But the actual apocalypse at the end looks neat.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its not about the science being spot on, its about our indifference to and rejection of anything we dont want to hear.


How will that poll tomorrow?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Youre missing the point.

Its not about the science being spot on, its about our indifference to and rejection of anything we dont want to hear.


Human beings in the aggregate have never, ever been good at that.  They aren't *going* to be.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they've morphed climate change into a religion. That's why the movies feel like they should have Kirk Cameron in the writing credits.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't had a chance to watch it yet, but hearing good things about it. At least from anyone that's not a paid shill for the media conglomerates the film apparently digs on?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this about that new lord of the rings tv series?
kind of hard to tell

/did not rtfa
//why the hell would i?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you work for the Media, Subby? They seem to be the only group who hate this movie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Clearly we need more big budget all-star Hollywood disaster movies.

Summer fun!


Ever dreamed of watching a movie starring OJ Simpson and Fred Astaire??
 
wouldestous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: ... this movie.


a clue!!!

so... its a *movie*

/dune?
//still did not rtfa
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks, "Sam Adams", for reminding me why I never read Slate.

Also...looking forward to your own monumental contribution to the cause.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have to be a farking moron not to see the climate change angle. Perhaps slamming the all too complicit media and their dickless click-bait soundbite dollar chasing ...dicklessness might have angered some of the people at Slate. Hmm.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Clearly we need more big budget all-star Hollywood disaster movies.

Summer fun!


I do love that this is the Mark Robson of Peyton Place and Valley of the Dolls fame.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Do you work for the Media, Subby? They seem to be the only group who hate this movie.


Tomatometer (critic rating): 55%
Audience score: 78%
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best climate change movie as of late was Tenet, because future people realized how badly past people screwed up the planet that instead of using their technology to get off the planet they decided to use it to kill the past so there is no future to deal with.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You have to be a farking moron not to see the climate change angle.


I prefer my climate change subtext to be supertext.

/ also, join the Navy!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I love that these news sites are so butthurt over a Netflix movie.
 
patowen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mercator_psi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Don't Look Up had a good balance of satire and metaphor. Seems like this is arguing that metaphor has no place in the climate change argument; we should all be watching depressing documentaries because humans are too stupid to understand satire and metaphor.

Oh?

Satire and metaphor have always been faithful tools of social criticism. Without them, it's agitprop. There's a place for agitprop, but that's not what this is.

STOP NOT LIKING WHAT I LIKE.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another comet to hit the earth movie and its the second most watched film in history? Must be a pandemic or something keeping people home.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was going to watch Don't Look Up until I saw David Sirota has a writing credit. I'm sure it's full of BSAB stupidity.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is you don't look up!

Shryke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: its about our indifference to and rejection of anything we dont want to hear.


HAH, TLDR, GFY.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Movie was depressing as hell. Like the Handmaid's Tale. Hits too close to reality.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I was going to watch Don't Look Up until I saw David Sirota has a writing credit. I'm sure it's full of BSAB stupidity.


Ding ding ding!

The scientist gets full of himself and plays the celebrity instead of doing his job properly. It's dumb and basically amounts to "everyone is shallow, everyone is at fault".
 
metric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Why isn't there a climate change equivalent of The Day After, a realistic, nonhyperbolized version of what the future might actually look like, 25 or 50 years from now?"

Really? The criticism is that you can imagine a different, better movie?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh look, a hit dog howling
 
Explodo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Do you work for the Media, Subby? They seem to be the only group who hate this movie.


I found nothing to hate about the movie, but the wife and I also struggled to get through it.  Not because the message was too in your face or anything like that, but because so many of the characters were intensely dislikable that it was difficult to watch and that it was, likely intentionally, the same thing over and over for a while.

The end was satisfying.

Didn't realize that there was an after-credits thing.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Explodo: Tillmaster: Do you work for the Media, Subby? They seem to be the only group who hate this movie.

I found nothing to hate about the movie, but the wife and I also struggled to get through it.  Not because the message was too in your face or anything like that, but because so many of the characters were intensely dislikable that it was difficult to watch and that it was, likely intentionally, the same thing over and over for a while.


I understand wanting to punch 80% of the characters, but I thought it was clear that they were ALL going to get punched in the end. The ending did not disappoint.

Sure, the president's kid "lived"... but he's not going to enjoy it.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
what we really need from climate change movies.
?
i can't accept the premise that climate change movies are needed.  isn't it a waste of resources to keep trying to make info-tainment movies sway people who are unconvinced by visible real-life catastrophies?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I should rewatch Deep Impact. It's the only good thing Tasha Yar did after she left TNG that wasn't softcore porn.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I should rewatch Deep Impact. It's the only good thing Tasha Yar did after she left TNG that wasn't softcore porn.


Perhaps you could outline some of those bad things so I . . . uh . . . will know what to avoid.
 
algman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: dothemath: Its not about the science being spot on, its about our indifference to and rejection of anything we dont want to hear.

How will that poll tomorrow?


I'm waiting to see if Trump will run before i commit my vote to giant meteor.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Because they've morphed climate change into a religion. That's why the movies feel like they should have Kirk Cameron in the writing credits.


Wow, this is a pretty good candidate for this month's stupidest fark comment.

Belief in climate change is the exact opposite of religion, because climate change has mountains of evidence backing it up and requires zero faith.  (Unless you want to claim belief in the work of tens of thousands of scientists is somehow the same as religious faith)

The only time religion and climate change intersect is when you get the nutters who claim it can't happen because Jaezzus won't let it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Speed II, get on the bus
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: Tr0mBoNe: I should rewatch Deep Impact. It's the only good thing Tasha Yar did after she left TNG that wasn't softcore porn.

Perhaps you could outline some of those bad things so I . . . uh . . . will know what to avoid.


2 episodes of Red Shoe Diaries in the early 90s.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the movie was alright. About as subtle as a sledgehammer to the face, which is Adam McKay's style. 2.5 stars out of 4.

The movie wasted Mark Rylance a little. All he did was take his character from Ready Player One and inject a bit of Elon Musk into it.
 
