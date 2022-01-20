 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Sadomasochism Day, or as it's known in retail, as 'National Get to Know Your Customers Day'   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Debut albums, Customers Day, Aerosmith, Marketing, social media, Business, Customer service, advent of the Internet  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 4:39 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obligatory

The Masochism Tango
Youtube OVw3zjENiCw
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Disregard instructions?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leather Forever
Youtube gNuQCr_QNP0
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This should really be in teh politics tab. You know, for the full "beat me with the belt buckle daddy" effect.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Id rather eat lightbulbs than work retail.

People suck dick.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So my customers have customers themselves.  They know that their customers are idiots, yet my customers think they're always right....

My job would be so easy without my customers....

\that's the joke
\\I guess
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hal5423
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Id rather eat lightbulbs than work retail.

People suck dick.


So do I and I also don't want to work retail.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Retail Meme Tik Tok Compilation (@scottseiss)
Youtube eFoWB6LLYJ4


Obligatory.
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't let the Karens know this. If they knew, they'd be coming for the managers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never worked retail, only food service was delivering pizzas and whatnot on base as a side job when I was USAF. Still somehow manage to be nice to retail and fast food workers. It's not difficult at all.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, like "So what do you do for a living..?"

So they can decide how much respect to give you. And how much money they can get from you.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 720x891]


When I worked for an insurance company, there was a door number 3 I was itching to kick.

Me: "I'm sorry, but your plan does not have this feature."
Customer: "Oh, yeah. Well, on my previous insurance, they offered it."
Me: "I see."
Customer: "..."
Me: "Did you have any other questions about your plan?"
Customer: "Excuse me?!? Did you not hear what I just said?!?"
Me: "Yeah, I heard. Weren't you listening? You said your previous plan. Previous. As in former, prior, hithertofore...EX!!! You don't have that plan anymore, you have this one. You're living in the past. You gotta stop living in the past."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



you know she's giving her customer a "look" because he asked for extra syrup for his waffle
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I also worked as a grocery store clerk in college.

And on that note, if you're at the store and you see an availble cashier with no customers at all, do not ever ever ever ever evereverever EVER say, "you look like you are looking for something to do."

/"Are you waiting for me?" is also right out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


actually, some people do like their jobs...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunga galunga: mjjt: [Fark user image 720x891]

When I worked for an insurance company, there was a door number 3 I was itching to kick.

Me: "I'm sorry, but your plan does not have this feature."
Customer: "Oh, yeah. Well, on my previous insurance, they offered it."
Me: "I see."
Customer: "..."
Me: "Did you have any other questions about your plan?"
Customer: "Excuse me?!? Did you not hear what I just said?!?"
Me: "Yeah, I heard. Weren't you listening? You said your previous plan. Previous. As in former, prior, hithertofore...EX!!! You don't have that plan anymore, you have this one. You're living in the past. You gotta stop living in the past."


Ooh, when I was routing and dispatching for a wholesaler in New England, one of our executives made a deal with one chain of stores that if we were late to 10% in their area each store got $50 that week.

Owner of about a dozen stores immediately gives instructions to his relatives working his stores to delay our trucks as much as possible.

Drjvers would call me when this happened, I'd speak to whoever worked at the store, who would always make up some bullshiat like "the store is too busy to accept delivery now" (drivers are sending me pics of an empty store). Nope, I'd mark it as "refused delivery, on time" and have their entire order returned and put back in stock with a 5% restock fee applied to the store account.

Owner tried calling me and cursing at me. Click. Called customer service, they'd call me and try to talk me into sending the truck back. I asked them if they really wanted to teach him that gaming the system and abusing our people was a way to make $600 a week right into his pockets, when we were fully filling our end of the contract.

Took about a week to educate this guy, I wouldn't budge and my transportation manager stood behind me on it. Do Not Abuse my people.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunga galunga: I also worked as a grocery store clerk in college.

And on that note, if you're at the store and you see an availble cashier with no customers at all, do not ever ever ever ever evereverever EVER say, "you look like you are looking for something to do."

/"Are you waiting for me?" is also right out.


And on the flip side, if you're a cashier, don't editorialize on a customer's purchases.

"Okay, watcha got here? A six pack. A russet potato. Just one. I see you got the butter and the sour cream and the cheese. What, no bacon and chives? Did you forget those? You gotta have bacon and chives with your one baked potato. And here's a steak. Just one of those as well. Hey, nothing wrong with dinner for one. Hey, look. A pack of Trojans. Mr 'Dinner For One' is a real ladies man, I see. Hey, it's okay. Maybe, one day I'll win the lottery."
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.