(NBC News)   If you thought Ghislane Maxwell would base her appeal on victim shaming a juror, step right up and claim your prize   (nbcnews.com)
15
    Facepalm, Rape, Child abuse, Jury, Sexual harassment, Psychological trauma, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers, juror's possible failure, Sexual abuse  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That juror talked two other jurors into voting for a conviction based on his own history of sexual assault. If he lied on the questionnaire, then she absolutely has the right to request a new trial. Whether she gets one is up to the judge. If she does, this isn't some gross miscarriage of justice.

They question jurors for a reason and there's no "she is extra bad so I can lie all I want" exemption to answering truthfully.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: That juror talked two other jurors into voting for a conviction based on his own history of sexual assault.


He did?

Please note there were multiple charges, not "a conviction."

When I did jury duty, the attorneys were very thorough about asking questions of us to find out if we or anybody we knew had been involved in similar crimes as perpetrators or victims.

The attorneys in her case didn't ask those questions in advance?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: He did?


He did, maybe not two specific jurors but there was a 10/2 split on some of the charges and 7/5 split on others. If he didn't fill out that questionnaire truthfully, then he's also not very bright because that means he's straight up admitting it in an interview with a newspaper.

It's not the end of the world if she gets another trial, she'll still probably get convicted.

edmo: The attorneys in her case didn't ask those questions in advance?



They did, and it was a written questionnaire. It should be trivial to find out if he lied on it or not.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hate that we can't trust ANYBODY to be unbiased if they have first hand experience.

I don't mean that nobody is trustworthy. I mean that we are unwilling to trust. And by "we" I mean everybody else.  That's what I hate.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Legal Eagle has a very excellent explanation of the entire thing:

Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was Convicted (And How A Juror Might Undo It)
Youtube QHlGKlKUosY
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why would that matter? Did she sexually abuse children?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they paid him off then.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: edmo: He did?

He did, maybe not two specific jurors but there was a 10/2 split on some of the charges and 7/5 split on others. If he didn't fill out that questionnaire truthfully, then he's also not very bright because that means he's straight up admitting it in an interview with a newspaper.

It's not the end of the world if she gets another trial, she'll still probably get convicted.

edmo: The attorneys in her case didn't ask those questions in advance?


They did, and it was a written questionnaire. It should be trivial to find out if he lied on it or not.


It should be trivial to find out if he filled in incorrect information. Lying requires intent. That's not trivial to find out.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: Why would that matter? Did she sexually abuse children?


Because we live in a country where some of us still think that laws and civil rights matter.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: mrparks: Why would that matter? Did she sexually abuse children?

Because we live in a country where some of us still think that laws and civil rights matter.


they do, but only for the lower castes
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: It should be trivial to find out if he filled in incorrect information. Lying requires intent. That's not trivial to find out.


Fair enough, but if the defense had a policy that they would have done follow up questions if the form was filled out with a "yes" - that's all they need to ask for a new trial. Again, it doesn't mean they'll get one, but it's enough to ask.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think the real lesson her for humanity is:
If you are acting on an emotional drive, and ti drives you to lie, to not be 100% above board.
Then it's probably very wrong, and you are probably just going to fook shiat up for everyone, harming us all far more than anything "good" you could have been accomplishing.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

If you imagine you are just and right and good in your actions.
But those actions are lies, deceit and underhandedness.
Then nothing good will come of it, you are paving that road.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In this country the rich get to keep throwing the dice until they win.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not to lessen what happened, but where were the parents of all these girls when this was going?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rightClick: meanmutton: mrparks: Why would that matter? Did she sexually abuse children?

Because we live in a country where some of us still think that laws and civil rights matter.

they do, but only for the lower castes


You... you appear to be white knighting a wealthy sexual predator? You're claiming the 'lower castes' get more civil rights protections than the upper class? That's what I reads as.

Won't someone think of the multimillionaire sexual predators?
 
