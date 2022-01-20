 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 20 is 'non sequitur' as in: "Boy, that circus clown sure seems like he'd make a great Senator"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like we have more than enough clowns in public office already...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That doesn't logically follow.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the headline is a non sequitur because for once it isn't a pun? That is a sneaky defense of the lowest form of humor.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well done, subby, that one took me a second, but it was one of your best.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis:

Fark user imageView Full Size


No detergent, Sirius.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the headline is a non sequitur because for once it isn't a pun? That is a sneaky defense of the lowest form of humor.


Technically, the lowest form of humor is Dane Cook.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: El_Dan: So the headline is a non sequitur because for once it isn't a pun? That is a sneaky defense of the lowest form of humor.

Technically, the lowest form of humor is Dane Cook.


I thought Dane Cook was the highest form of patriotic.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am going to have breast enhancement surgery. Eventually they will really look weird because they will droop and sag in odd ways, but am still going to do it because, well,

for the nonce, cuter.
 
