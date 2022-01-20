 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Meanwhile, in Arkansas, a runaway go-kart is caught on doorbell camera smashing garage, dragging driver. At least he stopped for the intersection   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeez, Wile Coyote in action.

I've got a garage door just like that. It's steel. That was quite an impact.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Video works best with yakety sax being played over it, especially when driver is being dragged thru the snow.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why you should check your throttle linkage on your $200 go-kart, 101.

Or just don't buy cheap shiat.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Okay, despite the four(jfc) overlays, this had an honest-to-goodness National Lampoon quality to it. Thanks subster!
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poor kid. He's probably going to get in WAY more trouble for not coming forward than for the damage (which is clearly an accident). And yeah, he'll probably have to pay for the door. Nice life lesson coming up for dude.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's as good a go-kart driver as he is a go-kart builder. He had that thing in drive without being seated farking twice. TWICE.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He's as good a go-kart driver as he is a go-kart builder. He had that thing in drive without being seated farking twice. TWICE.


Live Axle?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This shot is why Waluigi isn't in Smash.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No Benny Hill music?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonder if alcohol could have been involved???
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those blue turtle shells can be a real biatch.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Combustion: Wonder if alcohol could have been involved???


Probably a lot of boxed wine for nine months before he was born.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why Waluigi wasn't allowed in Smash.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Go Kart Mozart! Never mind that nonsense, the ad that came after it. Never in my life did I ever want to be a dog, but if I got to lick and play with that woman, I'm all for it.
 
