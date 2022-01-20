 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Authorities in Taiwan come up with an ingenious way of dealing with drunk drivers, make them clean up at funeral parlors so they can smell the death   (odditycentral.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That'll work
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Smell the Death is my favorite Nirvana song.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got to spend time fix a data projector in a room with a couple of stiffs.  It was farking cold, they didn't smell because of this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, when I think of how often I drove wasted in my 20's.

Yeesh.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give them the worst job to do on the graveyard shift... alone.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Give them the worst job to do on the graveyard shift... alone.


Washing up the corpses after that really over eager tech who loves working alone in the night shift is done with them?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: yuthinasia: Give them the worst job to do on the graveyard shift... alone.

Washing up the corpses after that really over eager tech who loves working alone in the night shift is done with them?


Give that tech a break, after a stressful day he just needed to crack open a cold one.


/There, ancient joke now applied, thread can now course correct away from necrophilia
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: BumpInTheNight: yuthinasia: Give them the worst job to do on the graveyard shift... alone.

Washing up the corpses after that really over eager tech who loves working alone in the night shift is done with them?

Give that tech a break, after a stressful day he just needed to crack open a cold one.


/There, ancient joke now applied, thread can now course correct away from necrophilia


Are we starting off in dead Ernest?
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tillmaster:
/There, ancient joke now applied, thread can now course correct away from necrophilia

Are we starting off in dead Ernest?

Don't know, but the Autopsy club this past Saturday had an open Mike night
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Checkmate Bisshes
speednik.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Man, when I think of how often I drove wasted in my 20's.

Yeesh.


I always avoided driving drunk after the first time.  I was at a party, slept there responsibly, and drove home early the next morning.

But I was still pretty bent which I didn't realize until I stopped at a green light because trees don't move and pulled out when it turned red because fire means go.

Luckily nobody was on the road, but that level of judgment is not enough to drive with.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Checkmate Bisshes
[speednik.com image 800x534]


oh god nazi goths
 
