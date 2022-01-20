 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Fishers in the Amazon are cashing in on the Chinese demand for fish bladders, which they no doubt employ to prevent earthquakes   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Threat" of over fishing? If it is popular in China, it is already over fished. If China is going to try to claim the mantel of leadership in the world, it has to stop this kind of garbage and actually do something for the environment.

Huang has been doing business in Brazil for seven years. "At first, I was buying a kg for about 1,000 reais ($176.80). It is 3,000 ($580.40) now but prices in China haven't changed that much."
With more companies competing for a share, profits aren't what they used to be, he says, so he moves more volume.

JFC
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Threat" of over fishing? If it is popular in China, it is already over fished. If China is going to try to claim the mantel of leadership in the world, it has to stop this kind of garbage and actually do something for the environment.


China isn't going to do shiat. They've even made solar power a polluting industry. The CCP makes Big Oil look like Greenpeace.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
st2.depositphotos.comView Full Size

Hey China! Earthquake prevention is our gig!
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Medicinal"...it's an aphrodisiac, amirite? There are 1.4B Chinese. Do we need them to be even more randy?
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this new learning amazes me.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, Amazon's farked.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: "Medicinal"...it's an aphrodisiac, amirite? There are 1.4B Chinese. Do we need them to be even more randy?


Whenever I hear about a new endangered species, my first question is "Which of its body parts gives Chinese men boners?"
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: If China is going to try to claim the mantel of leadership in the world, it has to stop this kind of garbage and actually do something for the environment.


Yeah, no.  That's not how world domination works.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar thing was going on in Maine with baby eels.

I recall they were buying top dollar for our pecans years back, too. At least that's farmed. Not sure if the bottom fell out of that market, too, recently.

Wild American ginseng root is another one I can think of that's been poached to endangerment to suit Chinese appetite.

If you're poor, it'd be hard to pass up that payday. Too bad people never learn. We destroy everything we touch.

/see Rapa Nui
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: "Medicinal"...it's an aphrodisiac, amirite? There are 1.4B Chinese. Do we need them to be even more randy?


There are acutally very vew Chinese named Randy.  It's just not one of the more popular baby names in China.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish bladders needed for China?

Couldn't Trojan and Durex just make them in 'small.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep's bladders, subby.

GET... ...THE COMFY CHAIR!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: If China is going to try to claim the mantel of leadership in the world, it has to stop this kind of garbage and actually do something for the environment.


LOL. What it is doing now is the true sign of power. Farking over the poor and poorer places is a sign of status.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while it lasts, Brazil.

China's always eager to cut out the middlemen when harvesting other people's resources.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China won't be happy until the only thing left to eat is cockroaches.
 
