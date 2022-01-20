 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   CIA finds most Havana Syndrome cases are not the work of enemies, raising the terrible specter of our diplomats being microwaved by our friends   (aljazeera.com) divider line
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have GOT to replace the microwave in the break room--friggin thing is ancient. It doesn't even have a proper window.  Just throw a mesh screen in and call it good::

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Biden signed some bullsh*t funding program to find the culprits?

Biden signs bill that will give victims of mysterious 'Havana syndrome' better medical care
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/politi​c​s/havana-act-signed/index.html

Bureaucrats overseas with a fake socialism disease get more help than sick Americans at home do during a pandemic. I wonder how much money was spent on this fake garbage? Less than what was spent on propaganda?

FTFA: Meanwhile, in a statement to the Times, CIA Director William Burns said the agency was pursuing a complex issue with "analytic rigor, sound tradecraft and compassion", and emphasised agency officers had experienced real symptoms.

LOL
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State Department report said it was crickets.

Narrator: it was not crickets

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​d​anvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-cricke​ts
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YABBUTT:

The latest revelation comes as the administration of President Joe Biden has faced increasing pressure to investigate the cause of the syndrome

I tire of whataboutism but hey, why wasn't Trump all over this?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, fake, just like COVID symptoms.   Or are they just trying to make us stop looking?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if the CIA suddenly found out theyd been played for suckers this whole time and let a bunch of their people get fried in the process, well, they would look pretty dumb.

And they would be liable for millions in medical claims.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always trust the CIA to provide untainted information to the public. Especially if it's about paying disability or admitting failure to protect gov employees overseas.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meanwhile, they're adding a cover page to all of the "victims" HR profiles that just says "NUTTER"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: You can always trust the CIA to provide untainted information to the public. Especially if it's about paying disability or admitting failure to protect gov employees overseas.


the CIA does not protect embassy employees.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: brilett: You can always trust the CIA to provide untainted information to the public. Especially if it's about paying disability or admitting failure to protect gov employees overseas.

the CIA does not protect embassy employees.


No shiat.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are only "friends" to Trump. And like 20 other Republicans. But whatever.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because his state department knew it was bullshiat and pumped up the stories to distract from administrative malfeasance, but I suspect this was meant rhetorically.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: State Department report said it was crickets.

Narrator: it was not crickets

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/d​anvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-cricke​ts


The after effects sounds like crickets, by then it's too late, you've been mind wiped.
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The bill was to take care of people with traumatic brain injuries, not 'find the culprits'.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bit conflicting.

On one hand, we know many agencies have worked on Microwave-based weapons, and even Infrasound. And, it's certainly not outside of the realm of possibility that many would use them without hesitation.

On the other, the symptoms described are so vague that they could be anything from allergies to the placebo effect.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials briefed on the spy agency's preliminary finding said hundreds of cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome - which first appeared in Havana, Cuba in 2016 and is typically defined by headaches, nausea, vertigo and dizziness - could be explained by environmental factors, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

It's a weird tendency on Fark. Publication A reports on an issue. Publication B reports that Publication A has reported on the issue. The link on Fark is to Publication B. Why?

The Times article provides a lot more detail. Sorry to break the news to the "this proves the whole thing was fake all along" brigade, who have already made their presence known in this thread.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB
When I was public works director for Key West, we had several old buildings that had mold issues. People had been working happily in these buildings for years with all kinds of mold and mildew in the walls, ceiling spaces, air ducts etc. Mostly due to poor building and air control designs in such a humid climate, but some water intrusion as well.

When they put in me charge, I knew we had a building that had major issues, so I had me, and three of my guys state certified in mold remediation. That way we could collect air and mold samples for testing and know how to properly identify, mitigate and remove molds safely and effectively. As soon as the office workers found out we were testing airborne spore levels in the buildings all of sudden we have dozens wanting time off work because of "sick building" syndrome. We found only a couple, out of 135 buildings, with black mold stachybotrys chartarum.

Once some of the employees found out we found it a couple of the buildings, several employees started complaining of symptoms, employees that worked in buildings that we did not even find high levels of fungal spores and no black mold. It didn't matter, once they found out some people were exposed, even though those people had never complained of symptoms before, we started getting complaints from employees throughout the city departments. Employees that were in new, well-designed buildings that had excellent air control and HEPA/UV filters (and no signs of elevated mold spores of any species) started complaining of sick building symptoms.

We never really sorted out who was having some kind of psychosomatic issues and the ones that were straight up trying to goldbrick. But after treating and remediating all of the buildings, even the ones that didn't need it, employees started settling down and it stopped being an issue.

I suspect there is a bit of that kind of thing with sonic attacks. A few staff members had some kind of legit medical issue caused by who knows what, and the many of the rest of the staff convince themselves they are suffering the same same as their coworkers.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Officials briefed on the spy agency's preliminary finding said hundreds of cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome - which first appeared in Havana, Cuba in 2016 and is typically defined by headaches, nausea, vertigo and dizziness - could be explained by environmental factors, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

It's a weird tendency on Fark. Publication A reports on an issue. Publication B reports that Publication A has reported on the issue. The link on Fark is to Publication B. Why?

The Times article provides a lot more detail. Sorry to break the news to the "this proves the whole thing was fake all along" brigade, who have already made their presence known in this thread.


This one at least has 10 whole sentences.  That's more than double the average MSN summary of a more in-depth article
 
JAYoung
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's just the Jewish Space Laser, set on LOW.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's a bit conflicting.

On one hand, we know many agencies have worked on Microwave-based weapons, and even Infrasound. And, it's certainly not outside of the realm of possibility that many would use them without hesitation.

On the other, the symptoms described are so vague that they could be anything from allergies to the placebo effect.


Now ask yourself, after receiving reports that the impacts of your secret microwave weapon were some weird, but mostly mild side effects that didn't really disrupt anything at all... what government on earth would continue using it and exposing themselves to all the risks associated with that for next to zero payoff?

Now ask yourself who stands to benefit from this being a Big Story for like ... :checks watch: 4 years or so.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JAYoung: It's just the Jewish Space Laser, set on LOW.


Once they perfect and distribute the Yarmulke Mk. V, they can start turning it up a bit.
 
Flarn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda Obligatory:
MICROWAVES (Are Watching You!) - Randy Rainbow Song Parody 👀
Youtube Ub5GkBtIjhc
 
Alebak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's not all that rum I drank! It's CASTROS MICROWAVE CRICKETS! I'm gonna need free disability checks for the rest of my life thank you very much. Dude lost a leg in a workplace accident? fark him gimme that cash instead, for America 🇺🇸 ."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The whole thing is basically an IT/Slack message storm.

"I have a problem I think is x!"

"Yes, Mee too!"

"We all have problem x!"
 
