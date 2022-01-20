 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   57 year old man who is disabled and cannot walk properly is minding his own business in Tonga when God asks, "How long can you tread water?" And apparently the answer is 27 hours   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Volcano, New Zealand, C-130 Hercules, Tonga, Pacific Ocean, Pacific Islands, Island, Lisala Folau  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was his name Bob?
 
Airius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is really just better to float on your back and save energy.
 
strutin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Merltech: Was his name Bob?


Buoy?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The main factor for long term in water survival is temperature. You can float gently for ages if it's warm. Or you can die in minutes if it's freezing.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a more upbeat sequel.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too bad Cosby turned out to be such a terrible human being 'cause that was truly a funny bit
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.


We all float down here.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
De La Soul - Tread Water
Youtube HkYMXmo6s1o
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man was recovered clutching a deflated volleyball with a distorted face on it.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I float pretty well. I wonder if I'd actually die of dehydration before I drowned...mileage may vary depending on the choppiness or wave heights of the water after a tsunami.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DING
 
NutSack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
in case any of you find yourself in one of these emergencies, you should know your pants can be used as a flotation device.

Tie the legs off, slap them on the water to help inflate them, and boom - flotation device.  The water on the pants will help keep air trapped in, and while not perfect, will help considerably in keeping yourself upright.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm carrying an extra 10 pounds just to be prepared for this type of emergency. I can float for days.
 
pigeonstopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone should learn the survival stroke.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NutSack: in case any of you find yourself in one of these emergencies, you should know your pants can be used as a flotation device.

Tie the legs off, slap them on the water to help inflate them, and boom - flotation device.  The water on the pants will help keep air trapped in, and while not perfect, will help considerably in keeping yourself upright.


If you're drowning, take off your pants.

Got it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.


Especially if you're made of Wood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.


Floating may start out easy, but how for how long? Eventually a person's going to succumb to muscle cramping, dehydration, hypothermia, fatigue from fighting high rollers for hours, severe sunburn. If a person goes under for any of those reasons and the autopsy shows their lungs are full of seawater, they died by drowning.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.


Floating's not so convenient in the open ocean, where there are waves.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Too bad Cosby turned out to be such a terrible human being 'cause that was truly a funny bit


Fark user imageView Full Size


Listened to his records constantly as a kid: Dead Man's Hill, The Chicken Heart that ate NYC... truly bizarre that a guy that made so many laugh with clean humor and broke racial barriers turned out to be such a godawful monster.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NutSack: in case any of you find yourself in one of these emergencies, you should know your pants can be used as a flotation device.

Tie the legs off, slap them on the water to help inflate them, and boom - flotation device.  The water on the pants will help keep air trapped in, and while not perfect, will help considerably in keeping yourself upright.


Learned that in Navy boot camp.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pretty sure i saw that episode of Magum, PI.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: millsapian87: Too bad Cosby turned out to be such a terrible human being 'cause that was truly a funny bit

[Fark user image image 268x200]

Listened to his records constantly as a kid: Dead Man's Hill, The Chicken Heart that ate NYC... truly bizarre that a guy that made so many laugh with clean humor and broke racial barriers turned out to be such a godawful monster.


Comedians are all monsters inside.
Even Bob Saget.
Especially Bob Saget.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DRTFA: dothemath: I dont get people who drown.

All you have to do is float.

Especially if you're made of Wood.
[Fark user image 425x425]


+1
 
Oak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The answer's at least 27 hours.
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NutSack: in case any of you find yourself in one of these emergencies, you should know your pants can be used as a flotation device.

Tie the legs off, slap them on the water to help inflate them, and boom - flotation device.  The water on the pants will help keep air trapped in, and while not perfect, will help considerably in keeping yourself upright.


I will do as I have done with all such information - immediately forget it and probably die horrifically in the event of an actual emergency.
 
