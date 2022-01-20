 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Chaser)   Today's "story so patently ridiculous the local Onion knockoff just gave up and copied the Guardian article on it word-for-word" brought to you by... really, Australia? Maybe stick to the schnitzels   (chaser.com.au) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Australia, Need, Commercial item transport and distribution, high-risk work licence, Pallet, Prime minister, Scott Morrison, part of measures  
•       •       •

1610 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 11:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G'day mates, I made some schnitzels on the barbie just last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They were delicious.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As if Australia hasn't got enough things that can kill you.

Forklift warehouse fails
Youtube eZD40qcrecg
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victoria Australia is the most safety regulated place in the world yet the work death stats don't show any advantage.

Where I work one of the owners is certified to work on high voltage feeder lines to mines but can't change a light switch in his house.  The high voltage stuff is the 470,000 volt cross country stuff yet the 240v stuff in his house is too dangerous.  Aussie electricians electrocute themselves more often than anywhere else in the world where it is recorded.  New Zealand uses the same eletrical standard and when they started allowing home owners to do their own wiring, electrocutions went down substantially.

For me to run the forklift in the warehouse at work, I need to take a refresher course and have my "white card" and current CPR and first aid and HR signoff.  On the other hand I could replace the hydraulic cylinder that does the heavy lifting with out any of that.  I do occasional work on the top of skyscrapers (because I like the view) and that take all sorts of odd paperwork even though the roof isn't much different than a modern apartment deck unless there is bad weather... which is only a foot note in the paperwork.

Here if my boss lets a 17 yr old drive the forklift and an accident happens and someone dies, my boss will go to jail for 2 years.  If someone does something like breaking an arm with no long term damage, the fines start at half a million dollars.  I end up doing lots of babysitting of employees and contractors around the company these days.  One project has the requirement for employees to take the SFICRO306 class "work safely in crocodile habitats."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're carrying around that much insane bullshiat, you need all the forklift drivers you can get.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Morrison is likely to tell state premiers he is passing on a suggestion from industry."

history.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . .  a person was killed in a forklift accident in Victoria on Tuesday.

well, clearly age isn't the key to safety you might think it is
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Klaus have kids?

German Forklift Training Video (high-quality)
Youtube _Cr7F-oLU84
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've driven forklifts. I've worked in places with a lot of forklifts running around. Trust me, there are already plenty of children operating those things.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes.  Child labor will save us all.  Tell us more, conservative politician.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German Forklift Training Video (high-quality)
Youtube _Cr7F-oLU84
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just not your children, Subby.  They're not crazy.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future placard: "Illegals are tryin' to take our kid's jerbs!"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real reason there is a shortage of fork lift operators is not because we refuse to let children operate fork lifts, but because the big corporations all refuse to take the time and expense to train and certify fork lift drivers themselves, like they used to do, and instead try to recruit fork lift drivers, and other industrial specialist from an ever increasing pool of already trained fork lift drivers.  They expect you to take the time and expense to learn to train yourself to be a forklift driver, which no one does, because the same industries refuse to pay enough to make such training valuable.  

Industry either needs to take on the expense of training or they need to take on the expense of paying well enough that people go out and get trained.  They will probably have to do both, as they have also hurt themselves by exaggerating and lying about how soon they would be able to replace all these specialist blue collar jobs with robots.

This is the reason why there is a shortage of truck drivers right now, because the people who do have the training come from an ever increasing shrinking pool of licensed operators, who are either dying off or retiring right now faster than they can be replaced.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: G'day mates, I made some schnitzels on the barbie just last week.

[Fark user image 850x589]

They were delicious.


That looks really good.  Now I need to make hot German potato salad (bacon, onion sauteed in bacon fat, mustard, cider vinegar, beef bullion, al dente sliced potatoes, salt, pepper)

/Skip the sugar
//Don't do it!
///My wife says I should bottle and sell the sauce.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Kids can do all kinds of stuff..."
-Donald Trump
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chaser's most famous stunt was they faked a Canadian motorcade (skip to 1:32) to get past the security at the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit.  They also delivered Trojan horse to the Turkish Consulate and the Army HQ back in 2007.

Some of them went on to do a consumer affairs program called The Checkout which is the most informative show I've ever seen about consumer rights.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: As if Australia hasn't got enough things that can kill you.

[YouTube video: Forklift warehouse fails]


Somebody got fired
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the stupid conservative go-to always to start hauling in younger and younger people to do insanely dangerous jobs like driving semi trucks cross country, or wander around using a piece of equipment that can literally stab holes in precast concrete walls and knock down entire warehouse shelving systems?

It's never, "maybe we need to encourage industry to pay better than the prevailing minimum wage and also offer some actual benefits". It's "WE JUST NEED A PILE OF 16 YEAR OLDS JOUSTING IN A WAREHOUSE WITH FORKLIFTS! DO THE COAL MINES NEED DRIVERS FOR THEIR FANCY TONKA TRUCKS? SEND IN THE 18 YEAR OLDS! NOT ENOUGH CNC OPERATORS? YOU CAN LEGALLY START WORKING AT 14 AND HIT A START BUTTON!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Where I work one of the owners is certified to work on high voltage feeder lines to mines but can't change a light switch in his house.  The high voltage stuff is the 470,000 volt cross country stuff yet the 240v stuff in his house is too dangerous.  Aussie electricians electrocute themselves more often than anywhere else in the world where it is recorded.


In the UK we have fairly strict rules, but you are allowed to do a lot of DIY stuff yourself if you then get a qualified person to check it. Installing new windows for example have to meet all sorts of insulation and safety standards but you can do them yourself and then ring the local council who will send an inspector who will give you a certificate saying it is up to standard. I can even install a gas cooker myself, and that doesn't need anyone to check it!
On the other hand, touching an air conditioning system is right out unless you are F Gas qualified.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ad from TFA:
chaser.com.auView Full Size
 
SusanY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One project has the requirement for employees to take the SFICRO306 class "work safely in crocodile habitats.""

I am now imagining a health and safety training that does course that goes "welcome to Australia. The wildlife are out to kill you."

More seriously, that doesn't seem too unreasonable, assuming there actually are crocodile near the work environment and not just a vague fear that one might show up one day. "listen up guys, special hazards you should watch out for when working on this site: mind the croc"
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SusanY: "One project has the requirement for employees to take the SFICRO306 class "work safely in crocodile habitats.""

I am now imagining a health and safety training that does course that goes "welcome to Australia. The wildlife are out to kill you."

More seriously, that doesn't seem too unreasonable, assuming there actually are crocodile near the work environment and not just a vague fear that one might show up one day. "listen up guys, special hazards you should watch out for when working on this site: mind the croc"


I imagine if you just took the forklift training material and search/replaced Forklift for Crocodile, it would be fairly on-point for most of its messaging.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Yes, yes.  Child labor will save us all.  Tell us more, conservative politician.


Oh, well..it was fun while it lasted

Child forklift drivers: Scott Morrison says the government not pursuing idea I SBS News
Youtube _DM6KdmeRPI
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
 
SusanY
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've had to do a fair number of mandatory health and safety induction courses for science labs. "Don't fark with the  X" where X is the resident crocodile, forklift truck, etc. is usually the executive summary.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is the reason why there is a shortage of truck drivers right now, because the people who do have the training come from an ever increasing shrinking pool of licensed operators, who are either dying off or retiring right now faster than they can be replaced.


I talk to a bunch of truck drivers at work.  One told me that his pay had gone down by about $15,000 a year over his career (he's been a driver his entire working life), and now he's expected to train people too--who will then be hired at about what he's making now.

He's doing like everyone else--he's sticking it out for a few more years, then he's bailing as soon as he can.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: winedrinkingman: This is the reason why there is a shortage of truck drivers right now, because the people who do have the training come from an ever increasing shrinking pool of licensed operators, who are either dying off or retiring right now faster than they can be replaced.

I talk to a bunch of truck drivers at work.  One told me that his pay had gone down by about $15,000 a year over his career (he's been a driver his entire working life), and now he's expected to train people too--who will then be hired at about what he's making now.

He's doing like everyone else--he's sticking it out for a few more years, then he's bailing as soon as he can.


I would *really* like to see the math on this.  Let's say he's been working 20 years - you're telling me that his pay in year twenty is three hundred thousand dollars less than year one?!?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: cryinoutloud: winedrinkingman: This is the reason why there is a shortage of truck drivers right now, because the people who do have the training come from an ever increasing shrinking pool of licensed operators, who are either dying off or retiring right now faster than they can be replaced.

I talk to a bunch of truck drivers at work.  One told me that his pay had gone down by about $15,000 a year over his career (he's been a driver his entire working life), and now he's expected to train people too--who will then be hired at about what he's making now.

He's doing like everyone else--he's sticking it out for a few more years, then he's bailing as soon as he can.

I would *really* like to see the math on this.  Let's say he's been working 20 years - you're telling me that his pay in year twenty is three hundred thousand dollars less than year one?!?


That would be $15,000 a year per year.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.