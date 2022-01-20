 Skip to content
(NPR)   Carhartt CEO walks a tightrope over vaccine mandates. Presumably, a tightrope that is one size too big and fades in color after about three washes   (npr.org) divider line
    Vaccination, Supreme Court of the United States, Vaccine, vaccine mandate, workwear company Carhartt  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not one size too big, subby. You're just one size too small.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't give a fark what they do or don't support, they make good winter clothing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.


I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If theyre dealing with conservative backlash then maybe they should adopt the conservative playbook.

"fark your feelings."
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not exactly a tightrope...I had never heard of them in anything other than passing until their vaccine announcement, and now that I know they care about their people, I'll be a customer of theirs the first chance I get.
There will always be idiots who hate you for doing the right thing, but you need to do the right thing anyways...and they did, which earns my respect.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


They fit big because when you work outside you dress in layers.
 
eKonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I won't go out and buy something I don't need just because the company isn't run but ignorant pieces of crap who support a virus over the good of humanity, but it certainly will put them near the top of my list if and when I do need something they sell.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, conservatives are all big strong tough guys.

Until its time for a tiny shot in the upper arm then they turn into whiny, crybaby pussies.
 
deanis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It must be exhausting for MAGAts trying to remember all the products that they're 'boycotting'.  Diet Coke, Sesame Street, Carhartt, Ben & Jerry's, Bed Bath Beyond.  Every shopping trip must be a real minefield.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Despite the SC judgement companies are free to implement their own policies. Good for Carhartt! Temps around zero here the next few days so my Carhartt coat & bibs sure to come in handy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bought some underwear from them yesterday just to show support. They have a store on Amazon if you're  a prime member and want free shipping, but I think their website offered it too.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


In the case of Farkers that'd be: if they are usually XXXXL they should get XXXL
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just another import company now.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't piss off your hillbilly demo, they might buy your products and immediately destroy them in 'protest'.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


Possibly thinking that if it is cold people are layering their clothes like normal adults and not just throwing on a t-shirt and a jacket?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, conservatives are all big strong tough guys.

Until its time for a tiny shot in the upper arm then they turn into whiny, crybaby pussies.


Refusing a vaccine from a communicable disease takes as much courage as standing up, eyeball to eyeball, against a battalion of Redcoats at Bunker Hill.

Study it out!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: Cyberluddite: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.

In the case of Farkers that'd be: if they are usually XXXXL they should get XXXL


We call that size horse blanket.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS


The covidiots in my town (in Northern Michigan) are so very confused today. It's 5 degrees (well below 0 wind chill) and all they own are Carhartts. I see some frost bite in their future!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If this is a stealth product marketing ploy, it's working."  -- Barbara Streisand.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Duluth Trading Company is where it's at.
 
Cheron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB/ Wore a Carhart jacket to work once. The CFO pulled me aside to tell me not to wear that jacket as it was "a workman's jacket." Could never figure out why the union hated him
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mantour: dothemath: Yeah, conservatives are all big strong tough guys.

Until its time for a tiny shot in the upper arm then they turn into whiny, crybaby pussies.

Refusing a vaccine from a communicable disease takes as much courage as standing up, eyeball to eyeball, against a battalion of Redcoats at Bunker Hill.

Study it out!


Calling the cops on a Black guy at the park is their Iwo Jima.

Pansies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Pretty rich from a company sustained by the ranchers, farmers, laborers, etc. who make this country great and celebrate her values of freedom and liberty. Boycott Carhartt until they break," wrote Molly McCann, a conservative lawyer who once represented former Trump administration national security adviserMichael Flynn.

What's pretty rich is the ranchers and farmers created The Grange Movement, a form of unionization for farmers  (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nation​al​_Grange_of_the_Order_of_Patrons_of_Hus​bandry) and the laborers were in unions, and now they are both assumed to be the bedrock voting block for politicians who have consistently spent the last 60 years diminishing their livelihood.  Pretty rich indeed.
 
Reality Asylum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a Carhartt backpack that I love.  Holds everything I need, is comfortable, and very rugged.  Glad to know the company leadership is quality as well.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's not one size too big, subby. You're just one size too small.


or wears blue collar work wear for fashion so he doesn't have to layer underneath the outerwear.

politics aside, Carhartt is an awesome brand. Those zippers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS


I love it when the left unfurls its full catalog of insults and has to resort to using the same word for both adjective and noun.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let the anti-vaxxers do all the boycotting they want.  With any luck they'll die soon, so Carhartt would have lost their business anyway.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: deanis: I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

I love it when the left unfurls its full catalog of insults and has to resort to using the same word for both adjective and noun.


Sooooo that's a "you got nothing"

Noted
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: deanis: I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

I love it when the left unfurls its full catalog of insults and has to resort to using the same word for both adjective and noun.


Suck on it.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: deanis: I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

I love it when the left unfurls its full catalog of insults and has to resort to using the same word for both adjective and noun.


Have you destroyed your Carhartt gear yet?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think subby is talkin about the tractor supply knock-offs. Either way they're not making clothing in the USA.
I'm usually wearing something by them daily (Made in Mexico). I'm not a right winger, didn't know clothing had political parties.

BobCumbers: Duluth Trading Company is where it's at.

Mostly Chinese/Vietnam made these days.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Focus on selling your product to people that aren't going to die from a vaccine-preventable disease.
 
Gough
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


It may be that their clothes run oversized compared to others.  I wouldn't know, since probably 95% of my wardrobe is Carhartts, and has been for at least 30 years.

I think any hit that they might get from the working stiffs will be more than made up for by beanie sales to the yoga moms.  From the malls to Trader Joe's the unofficial uniform seems to include running shoes, yoga pants, and a Carhartt beanie. To pass muster, the label on said beanie must face directly forward.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


Vanity sizing.  And it really throws me off.  I like the Carhartt clothing I own, but having work shirts in XL that comfortably button at the collar is weird, since in dress shirts I always have to do XXL to get that comfortable collar.  And while I tend to wear 50 or 52 coats and jackets, my Carhartt XL chore jacket is very comfortable (but same for the 52 overcoat I got from DXL, I could probably pay a tailor to add a second row of buttons and make it double-breasted, it's a bit on the big size).  It makes it hard to buy clothes online when my frame of reference is so screwed up.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still have a pair of bibs and coat from like 2005. My only gripe is they make their stuff a little short for my body type. The items themselves are clearly well made out of quality materials.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.


They are made for obese "real" Americans. It is ridiculous how sizes have grown.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gough: Cyberluddite: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never had Carhartts not fit me, nor fade unduly.  You must be thinking of Levi's.

I've never has them fade unduly either, but the fact remains that they do seem oversized compared to all other brands.  If you usually wear a size XL t-shirt you'll want to buy a size L in a Carhartt, if you wear an XXL usually then their XL fits fine, etc. In women's clothing brands they call this "ego sizing," but I'm not sure what it's called here.

I do find their clothes to be comfortable and durable, though, as long as you get the size that actually fits right.

It may be that their clothes run oversized compared to others.  I wouldn't know, since probably 95% of my wardrobe is Carhartts, and has been for at least 30 years.

I think any hit that they might get from the working stiffs will be more than made up for by beanie sales to the yoga moms.  From the malls to Trader Joe's the unofficial uniform seems to include running shoes, yoga pants, and a Carhartt beanie. To pass muster, the label on said beanie must face directly forward.


They won't suffer too much.  At my last workplace, all of the uniform shirts outside of police and fire department were Carhartt, because the city had put out uniform contracts for bidding, and the winner does Carhartt only.  My current workplace leaves uniform sources up to individual supervisors, so it's a weird mashup of Carhartt and Red Kap.  But supervisors prefer Carhartt when they have room in the budget.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Not exactly a tightrope...I had never heard of them in anything other than passing until their vaccine announcement, and now that I know they care about their people, I'll be a customer of theirs the first chance I get.
There will always be idiots who hate you for doing the right thing, but you need to do the right thing anyways...and they did, which earns my respect.


It's very much a tightrope.  If blue-collar America had a uniform, Carhartt would make it.  They set the standard for heavy duty work clothing and are now widely imitated.  For them to alienate their base will cost them money.  The hipster market that buys them ironically might make up some of that, but I wouldn't count on it.  This is a very ballsy move for them.
 
deanis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: deanis: I love it when the right boycotts things they like. HAHAHAHAA

YOU DUMB FARKING farkS

I love it when the left unfurls its full catalog of insults and has to resort to using the same word for both adjective and noun.


I didn't actually expect one of the dumb farking farks to reply, but here we are.
 
deanis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Tarl3k: Not exactly a tightrope...I had never heard of them in anything other than passing until their vaccine announcement, and now that I know they care about their people, I'll be a customer of theirs the first chance I get.
There will always be idiots who hate you for doing the right thing, but you need to do the right thing anyways...and they did, which earns my respect.

It's very much a tightrope.  If blue-collar America had a uniform, Carhartt would make it.  They set the standard for heavy duty work clothing and are now widely imitated.  For them to alienate their base will cost them money.  The hipster market that buys them ironically might make up some of that, but I wouldn't count on it.  This is a very ballsy move for them.


I tend to agree with you, but I also think the number of people who will actually boycott Carhartt isnt as big as people think. It will be a small minority of extremely loud annoying dumbfarks.
 
1015or50 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They are made for obese "real" Americans. It is ridiculous how sizes have grown.


Actually, sizes have shrank.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Large companies loved the government taking pressure off them.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm confused as to what the tightrope is here. You do the right thing AND you don't have to deal with conservative sh*tbags any more? Win-win, I say.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i switched from Levis to Carhartt pants in 2020 after i tore two several week old pairs... the quality is just awful.

the Carhartt's have been great, so much that i ordered 2 more pair of pants, a jacket, and a winter hat.  i'll never buy Levi jeans again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always thought their shiat was a bit pricey... but I guess I could buy a hat
 
keldaria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's not one size too big, subby. You're just one size too small.


That's not fair, the water was cold and some shrinkage is expected of subby.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm confused as to what the tightrope is here. You do the right thing AND you don't have to deal with conservative sh*tbags any more? Win-win, I say.


the trades are the bulk of the their customer base.  sadly, the trades are filled to the brim with derpers.  that is the downside to steering my son into a trade vs 20 years of debt to pay for a few years of drinking shiatty beer and average grades.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I always thought their shiat was a bit pricey... but I guess I could buy a hat


i thought that too, but now i see why it's more expensive than other brands... it's built to survive the job site.
 
