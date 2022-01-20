 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Man steals $8,000 guitar by hiding it in his pants. Were they bellbottoms?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca)
57
    More: Dumbass, Gibson Les Paul, Les Paul, Guitar, Electric guitar, Regional police, news release, Richmond Hill, Ontario, music store north of Toronto  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Your Pants!!!
Youtube Mvdk55p5Cwg
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they catch him trying to hide it by doing the boot scootin boogie?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard

He has good taste at least.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me tell you about bell-bottoms.
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion - Bellbottoms
Youtube XlTqcshkmc8
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're looking for him so that means he was able to pulling off.  I am surprised a guitar would fit.  I guess he can really jam.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats impressive.  I don't understand how this would be remotely possible in a guitar store, or that your pants would have that much room.  I just grabbed my LP... well, it would be awkward to say the least.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard

He has good taste at least.


Until you click the link to discover he has a silly little man-bun.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: dothemath: Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard

He has good taste at least.

Until you click the link to discover he has a silly little man-bun.


Yeesh.
And its a left hander which will make it harder to sell.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$6500 from Musicians Friend
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Steals Guitar in His Pants | ABC News
Youtube ItaKLziUAb4
 
utilaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot can't wear a mask right even when criming
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nashville 2019

Camera catches man stealing guitar by shoving it in his pants
Youtube iCIzIqVVifs
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
At the Gibson Nashville Showroom.
So nice.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the perp wearing JNCOs?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2010

Guy steals guitar by putting down pants.
Youtube e9oVNi5RV9w
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been strung out.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 736x1121]


Is the lower knob near the selector switch missing?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tonto's Expanding Headband: $6500 from Musicians Friend


Which is right around the $8K CDN mentioned in TFA.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While browsing through a pawnshop,
I saw this old guitar,
Its keys were bent and rusted,
its body scratched and scared
Holy Moses!
Would you believe that guitar began to talk.?
I swear it is

Now it started like a thinkin,
I wasn't stoned nor drinkin,
when I heard that talkin guitar say:

My daddy was a Gibson
my momma was a Fender
That's why they call me,
Mindbender,
Mindbender
That's my name

You better believe it
It was a mind bending thing.!

I said: Now listen, guitar,
What you're tryin to do?
People will think I'm crazy,
if they see me talkin to you .!

He said: What's that you say?
I said: You'd better hold your tongue.!

Now it started like a thinkin,
I wasn't stoned nor drinkin,
when, I swear, I heard that guitar say:

My daddy was a Gibson
my momma was a Fender
That's why they call me,
Mindbender, Mindbender
That's my name, my name

You'd better believe it, brother
It was a mind bending thing
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never hear this about Steinberger guitars.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy really stuck his neck out. But don't fret, I'm sure a little time in the head stock will change his tune. But don't string him up, that would be a bridge far. We don't want to saddle society with that burden.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tonto's Expanding Headband: $6500 from Musicians Friend


Canadian store, Canadian news report.  So, $8000 CAD..

For your future use...
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderboy: Tonto's Expanding Headband: $6500 from Musicians Friend

Which is right around the $8K CDN mentioned in TFA.


DOH! I see that now. I only clicked on TFA to see what kind of guitar it was.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: You never hear this about Steinberger guitars.


I had the Steinberger bass. In the case, it looked like a riffle case. One day on the way to a gig, I was stopped at a DUI check point.  The cop asked what kind of gun was in the case. I told him it was a bass guitar.

He did not believe me, had me get out of the car, and then he grabbed the case, unzipped it and wow, what do you know, it was a bass not a rifle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: At the Gibson Nashville Showroom.


Curious, how many of them stayed in tune?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo of suspect
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that that once with an album... guy at the store yelled "HEY! Is that a record in your pants?" I said "No, but I'm pretty proud of it anyway....."
hello? this thing on?
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]


ok, so more great rears.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]


This is like the N+1 rule for cyclists.

The correct number of bicycles you should have is the number you currently have, (N) + 1.

The corollary to this rule is S-1 where S= the number of bicycles that would cause your spouse/SO to leave you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tonto's Expanding Headband: steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]

This is like the N+1 rule for cyclists.

The correct number of bicycles you should have is the number you currently have, (N) + 1.

The corollary to this rule is S-1 where S= the number of bicycles that would cause your spouse/SO to leave you.


I myself own 12 guitars and basses. My one friend owns over 200 guitars. Quite an amazing collection and he was really nice about it too. If I wanted to play one of his, he always let me. "What good is a guitar if it's not played" he would say.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: [Fark user image 150x318]


I own one of those.  Hard to hold, because its so light; I end up kind of holding the neck upright and bracing it on my leg. Sound wise, And not exactly versatile in terms of tuning.  But it does have a fun twangy kind of pseudo-banjo sound going.  They're neat instruments and a good company to support!
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Muta: They're looking for him so that means he was able to pulling off.  I am surprised a guitar would fit.  I guess he can really jam.


They didn't file the police report until 10 days after it was stolen.  So apparently nobody noticed it was gone for over a week, and then they went back through camera footage to figure out when it disappeared...

In talking to the guys at my local mom-n-pop, this is apparently a fairly common way people TRY to steal guitars.  It's also pretty obvious, when staff is paying attention, and why there's always an employee near the door that doesn't have any responsibilities other than watching everyone coming and going.
 
abbarach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Tonto's Expanding Headband: steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]

This is like the N+1 rule for cyclists.

The correct number of bicycles you should have is the number you currently have, (N) + 1.

The corollary to this rule is S-1 where S= the number of bicycles that would cause your spouse/SO to leave you.

I myself own 12 guitars and basses. My one friend owns over 200 guitars. Quite an amazing collection and he was really nice about it too. If I wanted to play one of his, he always let me. "What good is a guitar if it's not played" he would say.


What's it like being friends with Joe Bonamassa?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble - Cold Shot (Video)
Youtube m2ou-WIxfLY
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would pay that much for a Fodera or PRS but not a modern gibson.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 489x484]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Am I right in seeing that the guitar in the article picture is a lefty?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think that's the guy in the background, but I'm not sure - I was distracted
Extract (1/11) Movie CLIP - Sam Ash Music Store (2009) HD
Youtube XNG8wW6Ffw4
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've heard of G-string underwear, but that's ridiculous!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The fabulous and most groovy
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Bellbottoms
Youtube l2J3Xtljf1c
 
