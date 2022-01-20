 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Want to get a covid health pass but don't want to go through the hassle of getting vaccinated? Just deliberately catch covid like this Czech singer did and hey presto you could be enjoying your first social gathering in months: your funeral   (euronews.com) divider line
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You go girl
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, COVID. I really appreciate it.

coviditookthatpersonally.jpg

LOL
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin Award Recipient!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a relative travel to Florida over Christmas, and unfortunately, her immediate family are basically complete idiots, so when she texted me a few days after Christmas saying that everyone had caught Covid-19, and several were very miserable, I wasn't surprised in the least.

And yes, the whole family was getting together to comfort her mother, very ill with an unrelated disease. Great logic. The extended family is unsympathetic.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Czechmate.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need 10s of millions more stories like this but in the US.
Then we can get past covid and I imagine many other problems will disappear at the same time
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened to ANOTHER Czech folk singer?
What's going on in that country?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess we just recycle the same stories over and over again now? I thought this site was not news?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a ghost, she can now get into any event anywhere.  For free!

/Results may vary based on your particular conception of ghost life.
//If it's anything like A Ghost Story, she has to stand around in the same place wearing a sheet with eye holes until someone builds a skyscraper over her
///Still better than being a Poltergeist ghost.  Imagine trying to enjoy watching tv from the inside of it while a dwarf throws tennis balls at you.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: This happened to ANOTHER Czech folk singer?
What's going on in that country?


They need to check themselves.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwitchLord: Darwin Award Recipient!


The other thread about this was also full of Dawin comments. I don't get it, she'd had at least one child so Darwin doesn't apply.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Czech yourself, before you wreck yourself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She really folked that up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It was not only total misinformation but also claims about natural immunity and antibodies created by catching the disease."

If only antivaxxers understood that the thing killing you when you get sick are your own antibodies! But I imagine there's a lot of things they don't understand.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: SwitchLord: Darwin Award Recipient!

The other thread about this was also full of Dawin comments. I don't get it, she'd had at least one child so Darwin doesn't apply.


No, it does indeed apply. Not all environmental adaptations are due solely to physical mutations. It can also be psychological such as learning to use tools to adapt to new food sources to secure survival.

Like a bird who smashes shells on a rock to East the mollusk inside, her child could learn to use vaccinations to survive.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Czechmate.


A cancelled Czech.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She found a sure-fire way to czech out.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I really should've checked myself."

-lady who wrecked herself
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SwitchLord: Herman Cain Darwin Award Recipient!

FIFY
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Darwin Award Recipient!


Is it still a Darwin Award *after* the winner has already procreate?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So Karma cached a small Czech.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look at them adults
That's the way you do it
Play with life as if they're on TV
That ain't vaccin'
That's the way you do it
Get your COVID for nothing
And your death for free

Look at them adults
That's the way you do it
Try and tell them it ain't no fun
Maybe get some COVID in your - arterial pathways
Maybe get some COVID in your lungs

We've got to get so many vacc'nations
Chasing COVID varieties
We've got stay in, be isolated
We've got to wear these goddamn maskees

I should've learned to stand on the street
I should've learned to yell real loud
Look at that ranter, screaming at the camera
Soon he'll be dead but proud

We've got to live with dangerous morons
Antivaxxers and Trumpanzees
We've got move be-fore it's too late now
We've got to change our society
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I had some COVID
I'd spread it in the morning
I'd spread it in the evening
All over this land.
I'd spread it at my concert
I'd spread it in a grocery
I'd spread it to my brothers and my sisters
All over this land.

If I had a vaccine,
I'd flush it down the toilet
I'd [heavy coughing fit]
*dies*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"And now, let's hear the band's latest pandemic single, 'Farked Around And Found Out,' performed by the band's new lead singer!"

"I know exactly who formed her opinion," he told iRozhlas.

Yeah - herself. At the end of the farking day, she - like just about every other anti-vaxxer that's 'done their own research' - knelt at the altar of confirmation bias, then put on their new Nikes and joined the Hell's Portcullis Away Team.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Darpwned!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her son has blamed her death on local anti-vaccine protesters, saying they have "blood on their hands" for convincing Horka not to get a jab.
"I know exactly who formed her opinion," he told iRozhlas. "I am sad that she believed strangers more than her own family."

She formed her own opinion. Her family had the same misinformation from strangers, and they still got vaccinated.
She is responsible for her own death. Blame falls solely on her.
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two days before her death, Horka had posted on Facebook that she had survived infection and was preparing to use a health pass for "theatre, sauna, a concert".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: So I guess we just recycle the same stories over and over again now? I thought this site was not news?


This is not not new news.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another dead plague rat?

I have no more farks to give
 
