 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military Times)   Were you aware that Nebraska has its own Navy?   (militarytimes.com) divider line
38
    More: Stupid, Kentucky colonel, Chuck Hagel, Nebraska Gov. Charles Bryan, Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, charge of the state, Nebraska, Nebraska Admiral, title of admiral  
•       •       •

1111 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Move to Nebraska and apply. You too can be an Admiral!
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they want you as a new recruit?

/it takes a Village, people
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duh, it is a submarine
navysite.deView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...similar to the Kentucky Colonels and the Rhode Island Commodores and the Florida Assistant Managers.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew?

images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Move to Nebraska and apply. You too can be an Admiral!


And this is the uniform that you will be required to wear:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<something> <something> screen doors on a submarine
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Pavement assured me there's no coast of Nebraska.

Do you think people would lie through song?

Pavement - Starlings Of The Slipstream
Youtube -xGtwy39QYY
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was asked if I wanted to be a Kentucky Colonel. Not officially, but by someone who knew a guy who knew a guy who could make it happen.

I asked him that if all it took was knowing a guy who knew a guy, then why would I want to be one?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USS Cornhole
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? West Virginia has a Department of Education.
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska having a Navy is like the Moose Lodge being constructed out of actual Moose.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes.  I trust no other to pull my water skis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings with "Hi sailor, new in town?" are accompanied by a bottle of Corn Husker's Lotion®.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, they need to protect the University.

That's why they have a corn flotilla.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has to keep the corn sharks at bay.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I did, Subby. Did you know that some of the navy's notable members include Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II -and- Dr. J?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nebra​s​ka_Admiral
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great grandma was an admiral in the Nebraska Navy.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska has a submarine at freedom park.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freed​o​m_Park_(Omaha,_Nebraska)

There are a lot of traditions that involve sneaking in after hours there.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a land locked state need a navy?  Unless they are afraid that one day South Dakota will invade via river.
 
Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: [gannett-cdn.com image 708x354]


Oh lawdy! Please tell me that that's not a 'shop.
 
blasterz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now I'm feeling dumb for turning down that Naval ROTC scholarship to UNL back in '87. Coulda been in command of my own aircraft carrier on the Platte River by now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hawaii has an interstate highway system.

Also called a very long parking lot from 3 to 6 pm

Hawaiian traffic reporter could just record one traffic report and play it ever weekday at 3pm
H1 is backed up to (mumble mumble a-waui)
H2 is stopped behind a flipped pineapple truck blocking all lanes.   Hmmmmm... flipped pineapples
H3 is actually moving backwards down the mountain.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rum, corn cobs, and the lash. Ahoy there, Huskers
 
Uzzah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nebraska's under-ground sea

Oh great.  Now the Admiral is going to send me to Fallen Nebraska...

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NAS Fallon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_A​i​r_Station_Fallon

In that prominent coastal state of Nevada!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These days they need to defend themselves against neighboring Colorado in the ever escalating war over the Platte River.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: My great grandma was an admiral in the Nebraska Navy.


She liked seamen?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas has a German AIr Force so why not?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I did know that. It annoys me that that knowledge is keeping something useful out out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Texas has a German AIr Force so why not?


The Texas Luftwaffe.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: NAS Fallon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Ai​r_Station_Fallon

In that prominent coastal state of Nevada!


Do the Fallon Shuffle!
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Idaho has a sub fleet
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
admiral
Youtube 9kFfhHv9AmY
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only triply-landlocked state in North America!  I'm proud to call it home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How does this make the news? Locals have known about this forever, it's just a fun way to recognize people who have gone the extra mile on a regular basis. Silly? Yes. Newsworthy?.......
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is triple landlocked?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.