(CNN)   What color smoke does the Vatican use when a pope goes to prison for covering up child sexual assault by the priests?
40
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red and black of course.

Just like Satan when he appears.

I should know, I've seen it and suffered the consequences.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They just use a ton more smoke to use as a smoke bomb.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I find it morbidly hilarious that Ratzinger abdicated almost a decade ago because of "old age" and yet he's still alive at 94.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I find it morbidly hilarious that Ratzinger abdicated almost a decade ago because of "old age" and yet he's still alive at 94.


He's probably been pining for the fjords alps.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Old news. Before he became Pope he clawed at a reporter who asked him why he hid sex abuse. Can't find the video, but I remember seeing it.
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chartreuse of course.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I presume the Pope remains fine, because he doesn't leave the Vatican and invokes infallibility if required.  Show me the cop who is going to rip the entire church apart to get to him, and I'll show you a cop without jurisdiction to do it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's a list of all Popes who had neither any sexual abuse under their incumbency nor covered any up:
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I find it morbidly hilarious that Ratzinger abdicated almost a decade ago because of "old age" and yet he's still alive at 94.


A human is old at 84.

A human is old at 94.

News at 11.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I find it morbidly hilarious that Ratzinger abdicated almost a decade ago because of "old age" and yet he's still alive at 94.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This just in, religious leaders only care about women and children when the bun is in the oven.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't we already know this? I remember at the time of his retirement the scuttlebutt was that: he had involvement in church coverups, he was getting too old to deal with problems of that magnitude, and he was elected to be an interim pope who didn't do anything do in light of the pressures regarding sex abuse, he resigned so they could do a John Paull II part deux with Francis.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Catholic church was never anything but an international pedophile ring.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lol, none. There's zero chance a pope of the Catholic church will ever see a day in jail for covering up the abuses of the church. Zero.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, I'm just saying it will never, ever, ever, eeeeeeever happen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh for farks sake of course he did
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's pretty crazy that a globe-spanning crime syndicate whos members are known to have raped hundreds of thousands of children in modern history alone can operate in the open simply because they labeled themselves a religion.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Here's a list of all Popes who had neither any sexual abuse under their incumbency nor covered any up:


^^^This^^^
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He gets removed as head coach of Penn State?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
none.  no sense in drawing attention to things... just sweep it under the rug and  pretend nothing happened.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I presume the Pope remains fine, because he doesn't leave the Vatican and invokes infallibility if required.  Show me the cop who is going to rip the entire church apart to get to him, and I'll show you a cop without jurisdiction to do it.


Isn't the current set up b/c one or more of the Italian leaders threatened to invade the Vatican? The last deal (the one we're still using) was signed by Mussolini?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, we all knew he was a Sith back then.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And this is coming from an inquiry run by the church itself.  How bad must it be for them to do this?  OTOH it looks like they're throwing old Ratzinger under bus.  They'll try to pin all the blame on the guy with 1.9999 feet already in the grave.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love it when people get all crazy over scientology which has about 25,000 members and then happily go to catholic mass without a thought to them being the single largest criminal child molester ring on the planet.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Depends on the assault. Blue for boy and pink for girl.

/Purple smoke? What the heck??
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Wastl said Benedict had submitted a statement to the investigation, but gave it little credence, summarizing Benedict's position as: "You have the proof that a certain document was submitted, but you don't have the proof that I have read it.""

Checkmate heathens!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sympathizer Yellow?
Part of the Problem Pink, maybe?
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brown.

You know, considering.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that a former member of Hitler's Youth would do something like turn his back on violations of human rights!
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: lol, none. There's zero chance a pope of the Catholic church will ever see a day in jail for covering up the abuses of the church. Zero.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, I'm just saying it will never, ever, ever, eeeeeeever happen.


Aaannddd.....the same odds for the Irish having a Pope from their country.


Best friend molested by a priest. What an ugly "religion" to allow this. Well, any religion for that matter.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it is not surprising pedos hide in the catholic church. What surprising is people put trust in these men of god to protect their children.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Wastl said Benedict had submitted a statement to the investigation, but gave it little credence, summarizing Benedict's position as: "You have the proof that a certain document was submitted, but you don't have the proof that I have read it.""

Checkmate heathens!


Now I can't stop imagining the Pope doing this.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's no smoke for that cause it ain't gonna happen.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Old news. Before he became Pope he clawed at a reporter who asked him why he hid sex abuse. Can't find the video, but I remember seeing it.


Yeah, I found a screencap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And in 2019 the ex-Pope wrote a controversial essay on the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, claiming that it was caused in part by the sexual revolutionof the 1960s and the liberalization of the church's moral teaching.

What a disingenuous POS. There's plenty of evidence that in Ireland, for example, sexual abuse by priests was going on decades before the 1960s:

The 720-page report, delivered to the government in July, analyses the cases of 46 priests against whom 320 complaints were filed. The men were selected from more than 150 Dublin priests implicated in molesting or raping boys and girls since 1940.

And I think it's pretty safe to say priests have been sexually abusing children well before 1940. The example above is just the tip of an enormous iceberg.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never seen it happen, so I assume clear.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Walker: Old news. Before he became Pope he clawed at a reporter who asked him why he hid sex abuse. Can't find the video, but I remember seeing it.

Yeah, I found a screencap.

[Fark user image 850x379]


It actually looked even more vicious than that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I find it morbidly hilarious that Ratzinger abdicated almost a decade ago because of "old age" and yet he's still alive at 94.

[Fark user image 850x666]


Is that him practicing for his perp walk, or do they call it a pope walk?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Every child is sexy, every child is great
If any child is wasted, God gets quite irate."
 
