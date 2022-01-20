 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Married undercover cop infiltrates climate activist groups for seven years, gets off having sex with tons of people and ruining their lives along the way. What some people will do for kicks   (vice.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how US and UK Governments have disrupted and destroyed leftist organizations for over a century. These are the guardians of Capitalism and this guy is an example of a class traitor.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is how US and UK Governments have disrupted and destroyed leftist organizations for over a century. These are the guardians of Capitalism and this guy is an example of a class traitor.


And all in the name for big-oil. Money rules.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing those two clowns are not in positions of power
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good thing those two clowns are not in positions of power


Sorry wrong thread
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye don't see the problem here.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Eye don't see the problem here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super old story
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFW when the fossil-fuel industry teams up with Government to go all COINTELPRO.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He saw what those people did there. And there too.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't know that being cock-eyed was such a turn on for the ladies.

Also, that cop is a scum bag of the highest order. Also the people he worked under that knew what he was doing.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I worked with someone who was dating a guy that turned out to be a married undercover cop. His wife hired a PI to follow him, found out about my coworker, and reached out to her.

/she said the lady was really nice about it
//the wife wasn't mad at her because "how the hell would you know he was married?"
///come in 3s
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex with activists? Eww.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop in the bucket compared to the 200+ environmentalists murdered last year...

https://www.businessinsider.com/record​-number-environmental-activists-murder​ed-in-2020-2021-9#:~:text=227%20enviro​nmental%20activists%20were%20murdered,​than%204%20people%20per%20week.&text=A​%20record%20227%20environmental%20acti​vists,may%20rise%20in%20coming%20years​.

/don't worry
//we'll get the planet we deserve
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many cops and right-wingers are "bad apples".
How come?
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stalwart display. Married, working undercover and having sex with activists. He's clearly got both eyes on the prize(s).
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have realized he was seeing someone on the side.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess it's only kinda rape.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stupid Guitar: Wow, I didn't know that being cock-eyed was such a turn on for the ladies.


it's right there in the nomenclature man
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet these folks would have solved global warming if it wasn't for this guy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobby Troup - (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
Youtube B_8JGsAlh-0
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was a fearless organizer who had a shadowy backstory as a cocaine runner..."

Because when I fight the good fight I want it to be alongside a former drug smuggler!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he had a... wandering eye?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: I bet these folks would have solved global warming if it wasn't for this guy.


And millions like him and you, yes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye have nothing to add.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He "interfered" with her "sexual autonomy" and showed "a profound lack of respect" for her "bodily integrity and human dignity."

Oh, a cop.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I knew he was lying when he couldn't look directly at me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: "He was a fearless organizer who had a shadowy backstory as a cocaine runner..."

Because when I fight the good fight I want it to be alongside a former drug smuggler!


Rampant, authoritarian capitalism, not to mention imminent global disaster, make for strange bedfellows.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He is both the literal and figurative definition of "not a straight shooter".
 
tothekor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I bet these folks would have solved global warming if it wasn't for this guy.


There IS a solution to climate change right now. People just aren't willing to do it. It's too much work and takes too much money away from the rich. So, we've taken an ignore-it-and-it-will-go-away mentality.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not just gas companies, but entire Western governments are happy to throw staff and money at disrupting climate activism. But sure, it's just dead in the water because they're just unpopular.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She cleans up a lot better than most anti-climate change enthusiasts
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Not just gas companies, but entire Western governments are happy to throw staff and money at disrupting climate activism. But sure, it's just dead in the water because they're just unpopular.


Since when it climate change activism "Dead in the water?" If anything, it's been growing by leaps and bounds recently.
 
neil jung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I bet these folks would have solved global warming if it wasn't for this guy.


So your idea is to...kill the planet?

Man I feel so owned.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But they had no idea that Kennedy had been ordered by his superiors to prevent the protest from happening. A confidential document from the National Public Order Intelligence Unit cited in Undercover stated that if activists successfully shut down Ratcliffe-on-Soar, it could cause "severe economic loss to the United Kingdom and have an adverse impact on the public's feeling of safety and security."

Translation: "We need to lie to and secretly infiltrate the security of groups we don't like and jeopardize their safety, because if we don't, people won't feel safe and secure. Oh, and it would also upset rich people if we didn't."

The ruling stated that the UK's largest police force had adopted a "don't ask, don't tell" policy toward Kennedy having sex while undercover, "or more probably a lack of interest in protecting women."
The Metropolitan Police isn't disputing the judgment. "We accept and recognise the gravity of all of the breaches of Ms. Wilson's human rights as found by the tribunal," it says in a statement provided to VICE World News. "[We] unreservedly apologise to Ms. Wilson for the damage caused, and the hurt she has suffered from the deployment of these undercover officers."

Translation: We're totally sorry that guy ruined your life and quashed your groups efforts, but like, he didn't TELL us he was sleeping with you guys, and we didn't want to ASK him about the work he was doing while employed by us, or what he was doing with all that taxpayer cash we gave him, so, like, we can't be held liable because we totally didn't know what was going on. Oh, but you should still trust us to know what's going on with other stuff, because we're totally legit on everything else. Unless something else like this comes out. We'll let you know.
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks fine to me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Honey, you don't understand, I had to sleep with all those women it else my cover would have been blown!"
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole. I hope his wife divorces his sorry ass and takes everything.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: CSB: I worked with someone who was dating a guy that turned out to be a married undercover cop. His wife hired a PI to follow him, found out about my coworker, and reached out to her.

/she said the lady was really nice about it
//the wife wasn't mad at her because "how the hell would you know he was married?"
///come in 3s


I certainly hope your co-worker worked with that lying pig's wife to ruin his life.
 
Alebak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When his house gets farked up by unseasonal weather due to climate change do you think he'll feel bad or is he incapable of that kind of self reflection?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alebak: When his house gets farked up by unseasonal weather due to climate change do you think he'll feel bad or is he incapable of that kind of self reflection?


Don't care, had sex.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not knowing he was an undercover officer a person with human rights, five officers swarmed him. "They had batons and pummelled my head. They punched me. One officer repeatedly stamped on my back," he later told the Daily Mail.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whenever anyone complains about subsidies for solar, wind, or electric vehicles, it is good to remind them that there are entire branches of governments who have "supporting the legacy energy industry" as one of their primary missions.
 
gbv23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think this was a Swedish TV Programme

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For his punishment, send him to spend his winters in Texas.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone lives the 'Bond, James Bond Lifestyle,' and everyone gets all righteous.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
would have been nice to address climate change 20 years ago when it would have been 10 times easier.

oh well
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Not knowing he was an undercover officer a person with human rights, five officers swarmed him. "They had batons and pummelled my head. They punched me. One officer repeatedly stamped on my back," he later told the Daily Mail.


"Ain't that somethin'? He gets hit with a staple in a cardboard box, his eyes go crossed. He gets beaten senseless by a bunch of his fellow pigs, they go back to normal. I don't know."
 
