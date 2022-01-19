 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Sophisticated" gang behind cocaine ring in Devon and Cornwall put behind bars. How much coke did these druglords import? 15 kilos, with street value of £1m. What was their front? A car wash   (bbc.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Folks didn't get addicted for a ps5.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a car wash as a front?? NO WAY
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geez, no one ever thought of this genius move before.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are easier ways to make a million duckets, but there probably isn't an easier way to feed a raging coke habit.
 
F5 F5 Esc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophisticated? In much of the west of England, a car-wash is sufficiently high-tech to be indistinguishable from magic.

/Lives in the SW
//Still smuggles electricity across the county border in buckets
///Three shall be the number of witches ...
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine at a car wash?!?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a rounding error for the cross Atlantic narco submarine operations.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure they got it all.  Problem solved.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, it certainly does look "sophisticated"

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: Cocaine at a car wash?!?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


I adore that film.

Car Wash (5/10) Movie CLIP - Daddy Rich Arrives (1976) HD
Youtube XbTEusaf2nU
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great disco soundtrack, tho.
 
