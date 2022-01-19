 Skip to content
(KnoxNews)   Tennessee adoption agency turns away couple by pointing at the "No Jews allowed" sign in the window   (knoxnews.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In before the US Supreme Court rules either 6-3 or 5-4 that the adoption agency's window sign is kosher.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... and that's the last time they ever seek services from Hitler Youths Adoption Agency.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The agency's director, seen recently:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I'd love to see a media blitz around this to highlight the way we're regressing on Civil Rights. On the other hand, we're regressing on Civil Rights on so many fronts that also need our attention and our nation has been reduced to a 144 character attention span.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Antisemitism in the south, somebody fetch my hand fan and fainting couch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny.  The point of this idea was that they would be sticking it to the gays.  The fact that this couple looks like damn near every other person in Nashville even down to boots and flannels was not the face of the lawsuit they wanted.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what Fascists have in mind when they say "faith-based" organizations should do everything.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝


Yeah but he would have grown up to be a really selfish asshole who wasn't much good to anybody
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But I bet everyone in the agency wholeheartedly supports Israel.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus McSordid: ...decent Christian folk,

An oxymoron if there ever was one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: This is what Fascists have in mind when they say "faith-based" organizations should do everything.


It's a start, but the agency wasn't able to report the nice Jewish family to the Inquisition.

Yet.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝


Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So.  How do you explain the ability to have private schools segregated along religious lines but not allowing a religious-based agency being able to make discriminations along religious lines?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who taught the idiots how to read?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝


Poe's Law (revised) now means that someone out there will actually believe that.

We get the sarcasm, of course, but we're Farkers and we are smart.

cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"But what about your kid Elijah?"

"It say's no JewS. We're allowed one."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

2wolves: Who taught the idiots how to read?


who reads the articles, i just look at the pictures.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: "But what about your kid Elijah?"

"It say's no JewS. We're allowed one."


No, no, no! They meant Jew reigns over us, not Judenrein!
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝


Decent, law abiding white folk?

The Blues Brothers (1980) - Nazis Take a Dive Scene (3/9) | Movieclips
Youtube ZTT1qUswYL0
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Jesus McSordid: ...decent Christian folk,

An oxymoron if there ever was one.


Oh, rubbish and twaddle.  There's tons of decent Christian folk around where I live.  Heck, my own mother was one.

The fact that YOU have a problem with fundamentalist nutjobs doesn't change that.  And, you know, they'd still be fundamentalist nutjobs if they were denied Christianity as a framework for it; they'd just pick The Nation or The Workers or Freedom or something.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's funny to watch these mouth-breathing knuckle dragging Appalachian-Americans Rednecks think that they are the master race around here.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So.  How do you explain the ability to have private schools segregated along religious lines but not allowing a religious-based agency being able to make discriminations along religious lines?


I don't think the private schools get gov't money.  This agency does.
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: It's funny to watch these mouth-breathing knuckle dragging Appalachian-Americans Rednecks think that they are the master race around here.


I prefer to think of them as shelbyvillians.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fine. No taxpayer money and no tax-exempt status.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So.  How do you explain the ability to have private schools segregated along religious lines but not allowing a religious-based agency being able to make discriminations along religious lines?


If you receive taxpayer money to provide a public service, you need to provide it to everyone. A privately-funded school can admit or deny anyone they choose.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If your church uses money from its offering plate to hold a barbeque on church grounds then it is legal though an asshole move to have a no Jews allowed policy.

But if your effort is being paid by my tax dollars, then no religious discrimination.
Also those children are not church property. Saying kids must go to a Muslim family is a clear endorsement of a particular religion. It is discrimination against non-Muslims and denies some kids the chance to have a family.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rutan-Ram sounds like an entry in the urban dictionary
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the organization's law firm, Alliance Defending Freedom,

There's that word again. It's like the secret handshake of vile scum.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: kpaxoid: So.  How do you explain the ability to have private schools segregated along religious lines but not allowing a religious-based agency being able to make discriminations along religious lines?

I don't think the private schools get gov't money.  This agency does.


They can, as long as the funds are not directly used for religious activity

https://www.crf-usa.org/bill-of-right​s​-in-action/bria-13-4-c-should-governme​nt-aid-students-attending-parochial-sc​hools

That's probably going to change this summer, though.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/governm​e​nt/us-supreme-court-again-tackles-publ​ic-funding-religious-schools-2021-12-0​8/

/ cue Fox News before the election: "Why are Democrats allowing YOUR tax dollars to fund MADRASSAS and SYNAGOGUES?"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So.  How do you explain the ability to have private schools segregated along religious lines but not allowing a religious-based agency being able to make discriminations along religious lines?


Private schools can't discriminate if they take federal money.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: the organization's law firm, Alliance Defending Freedom,

There's that word again. It's like the secret handshake of vile scum.


Yeah. Those buttwipes also ruined the word "Patriot"
 
Mithraic_bullshiat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Jesus McSordid: To be fair, if Jesus had been adopted by decent Christian folk, he would have been spared a great deal of unnecessary distress. ✝

Yeah but he would have grown up to be a really selfish asshole who wasn't much good to anybody


That's my guru, baby!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also seen in their window:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
