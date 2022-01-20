 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   TikTok may suck for all the stupids challenges and an endless number of other reasons. But every once in a while, it shows itself to have some value to at least one person. And hopefully everyone else who watches their video   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Rebecca Shumard, Parental leave, maternity leave, family leave, paid leave  
Mithraic_bullshiat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder when the Victorian glass kid-sized coffins will get all trendy again? Artisanal dead baby jokes.
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the solution is to be born rich!Actually, it is a very sad commentary on America, my relatives in Norway can't believe the things we endure in the supposedly greatest country on earth.

debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anyone handle the guilt when you have to work and can't be with your baby?

Ask a father, they have to do it all the time.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How can anyone handle the guilt when you have to work and can't be with your baby?

Ask a father, they have to do it all the time.


So you're still in 1980. You lucky son of a biatch.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reading the story, and then this pops up:

Learn how to monetize your passion like a pro on this episode of Getting Rich, sponsored by Acura


bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How can anyone handle the guilt when you have to work and can't be with your baby?

Ask a father, they have to do it all the time.


Real woman posts about a bad thing; Farker begins screeching about a hypothetical man in the same scenario.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you're still in 1980. You lucky son of a biatch.

Ask a father, they have to do it all the time.

So you're still in 1980. You lucky son of a biatch.


Christ.  I wish it was 1980 again.  I'd be 1 year old.  I would make sooooo many different decisions growing up (and probably still end up in the same place)
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, the solution is to be born rich!Actually, it is a very sad commentary on America, my relatives in Norway can't believe the things we endure in the supposedly greatest country on earth.

[Fark user image 331x152]


We pay a reasonable amount of tax in the Nordic countries to get the good social benefits, and so almost everything is more expensive compared to most other places in Europe. We realise that to get the good things you have to pay into the system. Too few people paying taxes (at either end of the scale) means less money in the system, but too high taxes also causes problems, especially as firms/people can "just" move to other EU countries and carry on.

It's always entertaining when American friends and colleagues come to social democratic capitalist Sweden: the Ds think the social contract is great; the Rs think business opportunities are fine; all whine and complain at how expensive things are.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like this should be on a different platform.  Like the news.  Everyday.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Parental leave should be a year, at least.
 
comrade
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read in China on tik tok you're only allowed to post vids about hard work, how great the state is, being healthy, etc.  makes you wonder if everything on there in the west is just a big disinformation campaign by China.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a pretty one-sided story. I hope everyone feels ashamed of themselves. Not a single mention for the shareholder. What are they supposed to do? Do you think staffing a super yacht is cheap?
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
50 third world countries held hostage at gunpoint.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FMLA was a great start compared to what existed before.  It still needs work.

Fun fact, if the husband and wife work for the same company, FMLA says the employer can force them to share the birth event's 12 weeks off. 6 weeks each.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Her tears say she's sad, but her finger tattoos say happy.

So confused.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But I was instructed to believe that it's because Nobody Wants To Work™.
 
Professor Duck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: capacc: Well, the solution is to be born rich!Actually, it is a very sad commentary on America, my relatives in Norway can't believe the things we endure in the supposedly greatest country on earth.

[Fark user image 331x152]

We pay a reasonable amount of tax in the Nordic countries to get the good social benefits, and so almost everything is more expensive compared to most other places in Europe. We realise that to get the good things you have to pay into the system. Too few people paying taxes (at either end of the scale) means less money in the system, but too high taxes also causes problems, especially as firms/people can "just" move to other EU countries and carry on.

It's always entertaining when American friends and colleagues come to social democratic capitalist Sweden: the Ds think the social contract is great; the Rs think business opportunities are fine; all whine and complain at how expensive things are.


That's because they probably get Paul like shiat, too

As a teacher I'd be making at least 2x what I do now, so I'd be completely cool with it.
 
Professor Duck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That's because they probably get Paul like shiat, too

As a teacher I'd be making at least 2x what I do now, so I'd be completely cool with it.

[Fark user image 331x152]

We pay a reasonable amount of tax in the Nordic countries to get the good social benefits, and so almost everything is more expensive compared to most other places in Europe. We realise that to get the good things you have to pay into the system. Too few people paying taxes (at either end of the scale) means less money in the system, but too high taxes also causes problems, especially as firms/people can "just" move to other EU countries and carry on.

It's always entertaining when American friends and colleagues come to social democratic capitalist Sweden: the Ds think the social contract is great; the Rs think business opportunities are fine; all whine and complain at how expensive things are.

That's because they probably get Paul like shiat, too

As a teacher I'd be making at least 2x what I do now, so I'd be completely cool with it.


PAID like shiat

Autocorrect without previewing strikes again!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Real woman posts about a bad thing; Farker begins screeching about a hypothetical man in the same scenario.

Ask a father, they have to do it all the time.

Real woman posts about a bad thing; Farker begins screeching about a hypothetical man in the same scenario.


Hi.  Real man in that situation.

It's not a gender specific situation, and men have been expected to tolerate having much less paternity leave than when get maternity leave.

It's also true that men have long been expected to not bond with their kids, which is a completely different discussion.

/I feel very awkward declaring myself a "real man."
 
wickedragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Professor Duck: PAID like shiat

Autocorrect without previewing strikes again!


Well, median income in Norway after taxes is USD 40 649, while median income in the US after taxes is USD 42 800.
But at that point the Norwegians are done paying for all forms of schooling, health care, security and a seriously extensive well fare system. I don't think you'd feel like you were being paid less.
 
comrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wickedragon: Professor Duck: PAID like shiat

Autocorrect without previewing strikes again!

Well, median income in Norway after taxes is USD 40 649, while median income in the US after taxes is USD 42 800.
But at that point the Norwegians are done paying for all forms of schooling, health care, security and a seriously extensive well fare system. I don't think you'd feel like you were being paid less.


how many aircraft carrier battle groups does Norway have?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Humans are awful, destructive, and selfishly hog limited resources.  Why make it easier to make more of them?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
uhh tiktok sucks because it is a shiat app that steals every bit of data it can and opens a backdoor wide enough to drive a truck through on your phone.

the content is trash too.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

how many aircraft carrier battle groups does Norway have?

Autocorrect without previewing strikes again!

Well, median income in Norway after taxes is USD 40 649, while median income in the US after taxes is USD 42 800.
But at that point the Norwegians are done paying for all forms of schooling, health care, security and a seriously extensive well fare system. I don't think you'd feel like you were being paid less.

how many aircraft carrier battle groups does Norway have?


As many as it needs.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: capacc: Well, the solution is to be born rich!Actually, it is a very sad commentary on America, my relatives in Norway can't believe the things we endure in the supposedly greatest country on earth.

[Fark user image 331x152]

We pay a reasonable amount of tax in the Nordic countries to get the good social benefits, and so almost everything is more expensive compared to most other places in Europe. We realise that to get the good things you have to pay into the system. Too few people paying taxes (at either end of the scale) means less money in the system, but too high taxes also causes problems, especially as firms/people can "just" move to other EU countries and carry on.

It's always entertaining when American friends and colleagues come to social democratic capitalist Sweden: the Ds think the social contract is great; the Rs think business opportunities are fine; all whine and complain at how expensive things are.


F*ck that.  I'd be honored to pay extra in taxes so one catastrophic medical event doesn't wipe out a family's resources for the next six f*cking generations.

I needed to go to the ER earlier this morning.  Could barely walk I was in such brutal, intractible pain.  My husband makes hella $$$ and I still hesitated to call an ambulance. This was actually the only time I've seriously considered calling one.  What the f*ck kind of country is this.

/still in pain but not as much
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yup. Good thing Manchin and Cinnamon held up the BBB which contained leave provisions. Thanks so much. With friends like that, who needs Republicans?
 
