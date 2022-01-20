 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Grand Forks Herald)   In the good ol' days, newspapers didn't write about poop   (grandforksherald.com) divider line
7
    More: CSB, University of North Dakota, Television advertisement, Infomercial, Defecation, Star Tribune, Newspaper, Saturday Night Live, UND's Dakota Student  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 4:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh this has "Old man yells at could" written all over it.
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In my day commercials were about selling cigarettes and alcohol and we liked it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And don't get me started on color. In my day, two colors was plenty.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Oh this has "Old man yells at could" written all over it.


Old man yells at poo.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is not a serious photo. This is like a gag Onion stock photo, right? You're saying that this man wrote an article because he was mad about the words poo and poop, both of which he makes sure to use several times in the article itself

Yes excellent, no notes
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is poo a sign of the END of news media?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.