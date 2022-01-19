 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Bar worker pins man with loaded gun to the ground. Bonus: Shooters Pub   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Associated Press, Copyright, New Hampshire, Shooters Pub, All rights reserved, bar employee, 49-year-old man, Bowl Championship Series  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Free botulism with every pork slider!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]


how thick is that glass?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]

how thick is that glass?


About as thick as the clientele.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark it.

I'm going to get a job as a journalist. If all that's required to write a 'story' is 7 sentences that can be read in 30 seconds, I'll be regarded as the next Pulitzer by doing even a half-assed amount of research.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: vudukungfu: Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]

how thick is that glass?

About as thick as the clientele.


so... almost bullet proof
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There used to be a strip club on Buford Highway near Atlanta called Shooter's Alley.  It closed due to a shooting... and the march of gentrification.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Fark it.

I'm going to get a job as a journalist. If all that's required to write a 'story' is 7 sentences that can be read in 30 seconds, I'll be regarded as the next Pulitzer by doing even a half-assed amount of research.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]


I just noticed that it looks Boebert has apparently etched or bleached crosses on the tops of her jeans. She tries so hard to be a poster child for the Guns n' God base it's pathetic
/also, I hate her perpetual squirrel smile
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Fark it.

I'm going to get a job as a journalist. If all that's required to write a 'story' is 7 sentences that can be read in 30 seconds, I'll be regarded as the next Pulitzer by doing even a half-assed amount of research.

"After several hours, Joe finally gave up on logic and reason, and simply told the cabinet that he could talk to plants and that they wanted water."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: also, I hate her perpetual squirrel smile


trust me, that goes away when you're having sex with her. She loses the smile completely.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I heard that if your teenage daughter is turning 16, Boebert's husband comes out and shows her his penis.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: "After several hours, Joe finally gave up on logic and reason, and simply told the cabinet that he could talk to plants and that they wanted water."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]


I will never understand American gun culture.  The only time I've ever had a firearm was at the range. I have traveled all across Canada without once feeling unsafe without one, and I've especially never had the feeling that I needed one to protect myself against my fellow citizens.

I can't imagine being so afraid all the time that I felt the need to have quick access to such a dangerous weapon.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bar name does not check out.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There used to be a strip club on Buford Highway near Atlanta called Shooter's Alley.  It closed due to a shooting... and the march of gentrification.


never a problem around here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/But I could walk home.....
//covered with piss, no doubt
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]

how thick is that ass?


Fixed for you
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]

I will never understand American gun culture.  The only time I've ever had a firearm was at the range. I have traveled all across Canada without once feeling unsafe without one, and I've especially never had the feeling that I needed one to protect myself against my fellow citizens.

I can't imagine being so afraid all the time that I felt the need to have quick access to such a dangerous weapon.


It's really quite simple. Everyone carries a gun to protect themselves against all those people who carry guns. Why is that so hard to understand?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Fark it.

I'm going to get a job as a journalist. If all that's required to write a 'story' is 7 sentences that can be read in 30 seconds, I'll be regarded as the next Pulitzer by doing even a half-assed amount of research.


Journalism equivalent of a Dan Brown "novel".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Walker: [Fark user image image 850x850]

Free botulism with every pork slider!


Some people pay a lot of money for botulism treatments...just saying!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An employee pushed the door into the man and shoved him.

The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a door.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a door.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HERO tag on lunch break?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Fark it.

I'm going to get a job as a journalist. If all that's required to write a 'story' is 7 sentences that can be read in 30 seconds, I'll be regarded as the next Pulitzer by doing even a half-assed amount of research.


That's the kind of word-padding we here at Slate look for. You're hired!

Now let me tell you about extra spaces and increasing the font size...
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]

I will never understand American gun culture.  The only time I've ever had a firearm was at the range. I have traveled all across Canada without once feeling unsafe without one, and I've especially never had the feeling that I needed one to protect myself against my fellow citizens.

I can't imagine being so afraid all the time that I felt the need to have quick access to such a dangerous weapon.


Ditto!

During my wandering days in the Excited States I was asked why I didn't carry.  If I needed one for some reason I'd just take someone else's. And I am no badass walking.

"You carry a firearm so you don't have to rely on others for your safety, but you don't know first aid, how to put out a fire, or how to stay calm in extreme stress.  You're not prepared, you're a loot drop." Kowalski, PFC

\Penguin First Class
 
Spooonster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: berylman: also, I hate her perpetual squirrel smile

trust me, that goes away when you're having sex with her. She loses the smile completely.


Maybe when *you're* having sex with her...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he get his credit card back?
 
