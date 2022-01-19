 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Subby imagines 18 year old himself driving an 18 wheeler and is glad, for the sake of everyone else, that such a clusterfark never occurred. Good news: certainly today's kids are more responsible   (abc7.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A handful of white crosses downed with a thermos of black coffee and they'll be fine
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Put Olivia Rodrigo to work!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Army trains 18-year olds to fly sophisticated helicopters. If the training is comprehensive and of high quality, you can produce top notch operators, some of the best in the world. That costs money, of course, so whether the trucking business would rise to that level, I have no idea.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Put Olivia Rodrigo to work!


She does have her drivers license.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: The Army trains 18-year olds to fly sophisticated helicopters. If the training is comprehensive and of high quality, you can produce top notch operators, some of the best in the world. That costs money, of course, so whether the trucking business would rise to that level, I have no idea.


I thought about driving the big rigs many times.
I don't think I could do it.

First, I hate driving.
Second, I hate other drivers.
Third, I always pick the wrong way when guessing.
Fourth, Truckstops are gross.
Fifth, I would probably spend all my earnings on Lot Lizards.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...In a statement, Nick Geale, vice president of workforce safety for the trucking associations, noted 49 states and Washington, D.C., already allow drivers under 21 to drive semis, but they can't pick up a load just across a state line..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Frowns on these shenanigans.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes.

Let 18 year olds drive, not people who use marijuana in their off time for pain relief.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems like a self correcting issue once insurance companies are involved.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smitty, there were 18 year olds driving trucks when you were young too. Don't get me wrong, my daughter graduated high school with a professional license too-to practice a trade not drive a rig-and there have been those sorts of programs for a while now. She's in a weird position at 20 now, holding two very different training paths, now working as a CNA, and working on her LPN at the hospital she's already employed at. She didn't go to college at 18, and she's in a weird place earning more than a lot of her graduating class, and with a lot of responsibility, but being behind where the degree work is at. But positioned to have solid practical knowledge and experience while she's getting her LPN.

But she's on a similar path that a lot of folks took before her. It's just not talked about as much.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is driver retention. If they payed a bit better the problem would solved.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.

I assume the answer is yes but does trucking not pay well?
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, a 3 year trial run that starts with supervised driving could be a lot worse. If things go poorly, we have a time limit and if things go well we might see something in  the direction of reforming car insurance pricing(for safe drivers of a young age)
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this sound to anybody else like a 1980's movie full of goofy teen hijinx?

I mean, imagine if you pitched a movie to a studio and the pitch went something like "How about a movie where a rag tag bunch of teens need to drive tractor trailers full of supplies to American troops who haven't been resupplied for weeks during a fight in remote woods with the commie Russians!" not only would it be totally ridiculous, but you would absolutely expect the movie to star members of the brat pack.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To become a truck driver, they require you to purchase a $125,000 machine.

People complaining about exiting college with $60,000 of debt to the back of the line.

You get no pay while waiting to pick up your load, which can take hours or a day.

Automation is threatening to end this career path any year now (for the last 10 years) -- but that's supper up in the air for if it will actually ever happen.

Still, given all the above, who would even attempt this career path at this point?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless we've found some kind of weird trick to make the human brain fully mature at a younger age, I wouldn't be so quick to assume "today's kids" are any more responsible.
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about automated trucks, instead of tricking young adults into jobs that no one wants?
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If 18 year-olds can be trained to go to foreign lands and kill people then we should let them kill people here!

/s
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: To become a truck driver, they require you to purchase a $125,000 machine.


Who"s "they"?

You don't have to be an owner/operator to drive a truck.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.

I assume the answer is yes but does trucking not pay well?


The industry tries their very best to make it as close to minimum wage as they can get away with. In the current environment they're losing that battle but if prices stay high expect a big push for autonomous loads, at least on roads like I80. One of the YouTube channels I watch on occasion is a young owner-operator and the prices he often sees on the board would barely cover the cost of fuel and wear on the truck, netting him nothing. He's smart and will often counter with 2-3x the offer price if the clock is low on the job and it's headed the way he wants to go. Occasionally he gets to drive his back haul to home empty if the shippers don't play ball, but better to get home to the family early than take a job with crap pay and miss time with his kids.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: If 18 year-olds can be trained to go to foreign lands and kill people then we should let them kill people here!

/s


Name checks out
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KB202: How about automated trucks, instead of tricking young adults into jobs that no one wants?


But what about the dignity of work? What are people supposed to do with their time, read books? Create art?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: freakingmoron: If 18 year-olds can be trained to go to foreign lands and kill people then we should let them kill people here!

/s

Name checks out


I know it was the /s but still seems funny.
 
ken120
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stubby needs to look at existing laws that every state has that already allows 18 year olds to drive.  Only change is they removed the intrastate restrictions.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KB202: How about automated trucks, instead of tricking young adults into jobs that no one wants?


If they could, they would've automated the crap out of the fleet yesterday. It's not that easy.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Does this sound to anybody else like a 1980's movie full of goofy teen hijinx?

I mean, imagine if you pitched a movie to a studio and the pitch went something like "How about a movie where a rag tag bunch of teens need to drive tractor trailers full of supplies to American troops who haven't been resupplied for weeks during a fight in remote woods with the commie Russians!" not only would it be totally ridiculous, but you would absolutely expect the movie to star members of the brat pack.


Have you not seen the movie Red Dawn?  You're awfully close to the mark..
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.

I assume the answer is yes but does trucking not pay well?


Depends, but I think the real problem is the amount of regulation, both legal and policy, and strict GPS tracking. Piss bottles shouldn't be a common thing.
 
