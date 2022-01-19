 Skip to content
 
(Some LA Blog) Remember that viral stories about Amazon packages stolen from trains in LA? Remember how the stories didn't mention how the railroad laid-off most of its own security force
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did that train derail and thieves rob it? Or did they put something on the line to make it derail so that they could rob it? TFA says stolen boxes were already on the track and could have caused the derailment?

/My new 3D printer I ordered from Amazon arrived safely yesterday, so I'm all right....
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I would bet these guys have someone who knows how to derail a freight train. It takes more than just Amazon boxes on the track to do that. Thieves would know when a train is set to come through, and would know what times UP doesn't have security on hand to catch somebody trying to create the sort of conditions that would cause a derailment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It looks like someone threw a switch as it passed by? How else does it seem to be on two different tracks?

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least one customer will know what happened to their package:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is a part of the city near the rail yard, where there are a bunch of switches. Whatever happened, the second photo in the article might offer a clue:

lataco.comView Full Size


As of this morning (1/19), they had repaired the track and reopened the line.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thievery of goods should be totally legal ...please continue. When the time comes that they are looting your pocessions from your place of residence you will think differently. I, for one, would like to see the breakdown of society continue.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me the containers, and freight need to be more secure.

back in the day i had a job where i unloaded Refrigerated rail cars full of bulk butter.  took me less than a minute to cut the bolt securing the door with an angle grinder.

some trailers that come in just have a plastic seal that i can break with a finger.  My bet is the Fed Ex trucks on flatbed railcars just have plastic seals, which makes them easy targets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I can't tell if you're being snarky and I'm in precisely the wrong mood to figure it out.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Corporations: "It's Not Defund The Police When We Do It!"
 
