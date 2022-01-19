 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Federal judge cancels trial because of unfit, unvaccinated jurors, stating, "It is the Court's belief that the vast majority of the unvaccinated adults are uninformed and irrational, selfish and unpatriotic"   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


Yeah, same here.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unvaccinated are more dangerous than drunk drivers at this point. I see little difference killing someone between the two.
Both are dick moves.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


Unvaxxed jurors are a threat to the judge, not just the person on trial.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

Yeah, same here.


Unbiased, unlike you.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, damn

THAT's part of how we shame as a collective society into getting with the program already
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Hero tag quarantining for 5 days after exposure to an unmasked red-hat?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know, there are more than a few bragging now about getting out of jury duty.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we know why TFG was pushing the antivax narrative.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


I guess that's why I never get jury duty.

/Not because I'm retired, have nothing else to do. 😞
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.


Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the jury refuses to do what is required to be empaneled, then they clearly can't be trusted to do what is required to listen, understand, and render a verdict. So the judge makes sense.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What if the defendant is unvaccinated? Does he get released also?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.


The pandemic is rare, and the refusal to be vaccinated and/or follow life-saving protocols during the plague is unique.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's legalese for stupid assholes.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: What if the defendant is unvaccinated? Does he get released also?


Civil trial.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, probably no rural jurors.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: What if the defendant is unvaccinated? Does he get released also?


Automatic treason conviction
 
BigMax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: What if the defendant is unvaccinated? Does he get released also?


He gets sent to a higher judgment. Or just dumped in the ground. It depends on your view of the afterlife.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should start requiring proof of vaccination for all home utilities. Water, electric, gas, and cable tv. Every grocery store should require proof of vaccination to buy groceries.

Right wing gun nuts can go hunt for their food with their seditious gun collections.

It's the only way to be sure
 
Toxophil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

Unvaxxed jurors are a threat to the judge, not just the person on trial.


Probably moreso, as judges tend to be geriatrics.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.


Sorry, your court flag has gold fringe. I don't recognize the authority of ADMIRALITY LAW as I am a free woman upon the land.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


The defense definitely does. When the burden of proof is on the plaintiff to show guilt, the defendant's lawyer can more easily manipulate the idiots.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


The attorneys want the stupidest, most ignorant possible jurors. The judge doesn't care one way or another. With this particular exception.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goatharper: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

The attorneys want the stupidest, most ignorant possible jurors. The judge doesn't care one way or another. With this particular exception.


Sounds like an easy way to get out of jury duty.
I had 30 days of grand jury duty and loved it.  9 to 4, nobody bugging me all day.  I read 6 books that month.  Was like a nice little vacation.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.

The pandemic is rare, and the refusal to be vaccinated and/or follow life-saving protocols during the plague is unique.


Sadly it's not unique at all.  During the last pandemic, the Spanish Flu, there were also a group of vocal assholes that refused to wear masks.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: They should start requiring proof of vaccination for all home utilities. Water, electric, gas, and cable tv. Every grocery store should require proof of vaccination to buy groceries.

Right wing gun nuts can go hunt for their food with their seditious gun collections.

It's the only way to be sure


Require a vaccination certificate for a 4473
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.

Sorry, your court flag has gold fringe. I don't recognize the authority of ADMIRALITY LAW as I am a free woman upon the land.


This would be like me renting a van, watching the Uber training youtube video, and giving people shots of epi on the way to the hospital
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Bennie Crabtree: moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.

The pandemic is rare, and the refusal to be vaccinated and/or follow life-saving protocols during the plague is unique.

Sadly it's not unique at all.  During the last pandemic, the Spanish Flu, there were also a group of vocal assholes that refused to wear masks.


Yeah in my neck of the woods we call them "Your Honor"
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.

Sorry, your court flag has gold fringe. I don't recognize the authority of ADMIRALITY LAW as I am a free woman upon the land.


Did you sign you statement in capitals or get a signed statement of the Court's authority as a US Corporation?
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: goatharper: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

The attorneys want the stupidest, most ignorant possible jurors. The judge doesn't care one way or another. With this particular exception.

Sounds like an easy way to get out of jury duty.
I had 30 days of grand jury duty and loved it.  9 to 4, nobody bugging me all day.  I read 6 books that month.  Was like a nice little vacation.


That would be a nice vacation if jury duty paid as much as whatever you make in a day at your job.  In my state you get a whopping $40 a day.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dem be mah peers
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's really about jury nullification. The contrarians can decide that while the prosecution made their case, the charge wasn't for an actual crime.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: ctighe2353: goatharper: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

The attorneys want the stupidest, most ignorant possible jurors. The judge doesn't care one way or another. With this particular exception.

Sounds like an easy way to get out of jury duty.
I had 30 days of grand jury duty and loved it.  9 to 4, nobody bugging me all day.  I read 6 books that month.  Was like a nice little vacation.

That would be a nice vacation if jury duty paid as much as whatever you make in a day at your job.  In my state you get a whopping $40 a day.


In my state (Nebraska), your employer is required to pay you your normal wage (minus the state's payment) to make you whole. Same terms if you get drafted for election work.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: moothemagiccow: hardinparamedic: I love the fact now there's precedent legally in using all those words to describe the willfully unvaccinated.

Extremely rare to cite to an order. This isn't a published opinion so only the truly desperate would call this precedent.

Sorry, your court flag has gold fringe. I don't recognize the authority of ADMIRALITY LAW as I am a free woman upon the land.

This would be like me renting a van, watching the Uber training youtube video, and giving people shots of epi on the way to the hospital


Note to self: cancel weekend plans for new bucket list item...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

Unvaxxed jurors are a threat to the judge, not just the person on trial.


They mean uninformed about the case. These jurors are uninformed about sanity.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: ctighe2353: goatharper: dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.

The attorneys want the stupidest, most ignorant possible jurors. The judge doesn't care one way or another. With this particular exception.

Sounds like an easy way to get out of jury duty.
I had 30 days of grand jury duty and loved it.  9 to 4, nobody bugging me all day.  I read 6 books that month.  Was like a nice little vacation.

That would be a nice vacation if jury duty paid as much as whatever you make in a day at your job.  In my state you get a whopping $40 a day.


I own a few businesses, managers and accountants do most of the work.   I should have a lot of free time but with a wife, kids, brothers, parents I manage to have 0 free time.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Godscrack: They should start requiring proof of vaccination for all home utilities. Water, electric, gas, and cable tv. Every grocery store should require proof of vaccination to buy groceries.

Right wing gun nuts can go hunt for their food with their seditious gun collections.

It's the only way to be sure

Require a vaccination certificate for a 4473


AND DRIVER LICENSE
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I thought they wanted uninformed jurors.


One side often does

But generally not both
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: What if the defendant is unvaccinated? Does he get released also?


https://www.documentcloud.org/documen​t​s/21182022-scola-order

Its only 2 pages. Well worth the read. But anyway:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Summary: Parties and counsel seeking to participate to the trial, pet the Court's COVID-19 procecures have to be vaxed or provide a negative PCR test taken within the last 24 hours. And all prospective jurors have to be vaxed.

Defense counsel objected to only vaxed jurrors.

Then the Judge basically said 'fark you' and then a page and a half strongly worded letter followed.
 
