(NBC Miami)   If the app uses 2 factor and sends you a pin, don't give out the pin to your uber driver   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumbass
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have doubts the driver got hacked also, seems to be a really lame defense
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Dumbass


Double dumbass.
 
soporific
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: scottydoesntknow: Dumbass

Double dumbass.


Double Dumbass On You!
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2-factor auth where both factors are "your phone" are just whatever single factor unlocks your phone.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Let's face it, it was dumb on my part to send it over," Carvalho said. "But I'm in an Uber app, this is a major company. If I logged into the BofA app in a chat with someone, I would trust I'm speaking with a banker or customer service rep. No reason to think I wasn't speaking to a driver."

MFer thinks Uber has employees like a real business
 
