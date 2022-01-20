 Skip to content
 
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Having defeated its frog enemies small town sells surplus war machine   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
18
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran might find a use for that thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frog enemies? Would Bucky O'Hare want this?
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please refrain from using ethnic slurs, subby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a deal on it as military surplus.  Although we never found a use for it, you might.  Bid early and often!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is that block down there? Also where's the accelerator and brakes?

https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa​=​Main.Item&itemid=5&acctid=21737

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Please refrain from using ethnic slurs, subby.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Please refrain from using ethnic slurs, subby.


Freedom enemies then?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping Flash! (PS1)
Youtube WRD5whY9Hs0
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
gamersglobal.deView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is that Rio Dell thing?

To be fair, Rio Dell thought they could use it for municipal maintenance, not cops playing soldier.   They just never did.   Used to live in Rio Dell, a long long time ago.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank god. Without this military device the city workers will stop being authoritarian. Just the existence of that paint job was making them violent.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: Please refrain from using ethnic slurs, subby.


No big deal, they've already surrendered.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alex Jones seen eyeing the frogs forlornly. Such a waste of beautiful amphibious kissing machines.
 
farkalt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Thank god. Without this military device the city workers will stop being authoritarian. Just the existence of that paint job was making them violent.


It's an assault crane.
 
