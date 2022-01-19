 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Administrating covid tests out of a car in a parking lot? That's a spanking   (wgntv.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Chicago Cubs, deputy police chief, Chicago, Chicago metropolitan area, Niles police officer, Chicago Tribune, Constable, Village of Niles Inspector  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The deputy police chief told the Tribune it is not known what the man was doing with the Covid tests he administered.

I am SOOOOOO sorry I read the article.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an opportunity for an identity thief...gather all personally identifiable information and a DNA sample. Also license plates, potentially VIN.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kashif Anwar was cited for operating a business without a license


Could have been worse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other Niles vehicle testing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: What an opportunity for an identity thief...gather all personally identifiable information and a DNA sample. Also license plates, potentially VIN.


Seems elaborate.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois? He was probably back on the street while the copies of the arrest report were still warm from the printer.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spanking is extra.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was he advertising? Who was believing it?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 442x480]


Those notches should be 3X bigger.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost fell for that too. A dude did convince me he kept the swabs inside his fly. But then...they just didn't look like what you think of as doctor pants.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forgot to add: The bigger the dog door, the bigger the dog.
 
180IQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How was he advertising? Who was believing it?


Given what we've seen over the past two years, I'll say "facebook" and "half the country"
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/drtfa
//hopefully this is what they were talking about
///three just incase not
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I received my booster in a church parking lot, so I am really getting a kick out off these responses.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nasophilia!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.