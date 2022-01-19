 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Raleigh NC is certainly trying to slow things down   (cbs17.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's happening to speeding ticket issuing and speeding fine collections?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money, I assume.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changing the sign posting is fine and all.  The roads need to be redesigned to match their intended speed limit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey man, slow down
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35 MPH for an unposted residential street does seem about 10 MPH too fast.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't walk that fast.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's Uncle Joe, he's a-movin' kind of slow
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: 35 MPH for an unposted residential street does seem about 10 MPH too fast.


I thought them freaking out about 25 in residential was odd too. I've never lived anywhere that WASN'T true
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abb3w: What's happening to speeding ticket issuing and speeding fine collections?


It's a strange place. You have to be speeding at least 20 mph over to get pulled.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
By request?

In LA we discovered that they have to run traffic studies to enforce the posted speed limits and raise or lower them accordingly every decade or so. The had stopped writing speeding tickets on many city streets because they were so behind on the studies.

The news reports on the limit changes (mostly rising, limits are based on how fast people drive on the road) were more about how they were able to ticket us again.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a lot of opioid heads (crackheads?) in Raleigh. Maybe it's to pay for healthcare or at least insurance payments.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the speed limit is 35, lots of people will go 40 or 45.
If it's 25, lots of people will go 30 or 35.
 
ur14me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all about $afety.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ur14me: It's all about $afety.


It's as if they read this thread and got some ideas... https://www.fark.com/comments/1206629​0​/Policing-for-profit-Cops-in-small-Ala​bama-town-make-44-arrests-per-househol​d-collect-fines-that-make-49-of-citys-​revenue
 
IamSporko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: abb3w: What's happening to speeding ticket issuing and speeding fine collections?

It's a strange place. You have to be speeding at least 20 mph over to get pulled.


Yeah...440/40 is a nightmare driving unless it's 4am.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What does a yellow light mean?
Youtube 1HvmtbZzA40
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great. More slow people in NC.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moto-raleigh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The idea in the UK is that a 20mph limit is so difficult to maintain and mind numbingly boring to travel at that it means anybody who doesn't absolutely need to go there will avoid that road.
 
