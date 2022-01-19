 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   For when you want to take your Westworld cosplay to the next level   (zillow.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1059 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 10:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Thandiwe come with it?

Fark user imageView Full Size

And I wouldn't kick Evan out of bed for hogging the duvet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F*ck it, I'm in.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So they're selling the set where Baldwin shot that lady, huh?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The show took such a wrong turn I forgot there were cowboys and shiat in it and expected to see some dumb farkin blade runner house
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why are these ads for zillow masquerading as content?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: F*ck it, I'm in.


It's a hotel, it has good reviews...I'm guessing the last couple years weren't real great for them....
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: F*ck it, I'm in.


These violent delights have violent ends.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The show took such a wrong turn I forgot there were cowboys and shiat in it and expected to see some dumb farkin blade runner house


First two seasons were excellent though.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
StudMan69: Those timbers are NOT old growth, way below my standards!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: Why are these ads for zillow masquerading as content?


Discussing houses is old people entertainment and reflects Fark's aging userbase. If you don't like the Zillow, you could always join the weekly What Pills Are you Taking? thread.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I vaguely remember going there as a kid.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's so boring.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Does Thandiwe come with it?

[Fark user image 678x1024]
And I wouldn't kick Evan out of bed for hogging the duvet.


Vertical pin stripes make her look anorexic, IMHO.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like anything to me.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Does Thandiwe come with it?

[Fark user image image 678x1024]
And I wouldn't kick Evan out of bed for hogging the duvet.


I think that I'd rather get that zoo that comes with Scarlett Johansson
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The electric bill alone would be prohibitive.

Pass.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

genner: I think I vaguely remember going there as a kid.


But you outgrew that, you old goat.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cheaper just to walk around naked.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: genner: I think I vaguely remember going there as a kid.

But you outgrew that, you old goat.


Nope it still totes my goats.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Popsqueak: Why are these ads for zillow masquerading as content?

Discussing houses is old people entertainment and reflects Fark's aging userbase. If you don't like the Zillow, you could always join the weekly What Pills Are you Taking? thread.


I'm on the Colonoscopies For Fun And Profit thread.
 
alaric3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
22 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So there's what, 250 of us left on this website? How much is that per person?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs:
Discussing houses is old people entertainment and reflects Fark's aging userbase. If you don't like the Zillow, you could always join the weekly What Pills Are you Taking? thread.

That's what a Ham radio license is for.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Peki: moothemagiccow: The show took such a wrong turn I forgot there were cowboys and shiat in it and expected to see some dumb farkin blade runner house

First two seasons were excellent though.


In their defence their entire set burned to the ground after the second season finished filming so they had to switch gears a little. I assume they'll have the time to rebuild for season 4 and we'll start seeing more cowboy stuff. There's also the theory that Se.3 takes place still on the resort island and is part of the acclimation for the Apocalypse World section of the theme part And the hosts are being repurposed for that theme park because they discovered if you keep hosts in one theme park too long they start to go a little wonky.

But yeah... season three was awful.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alaric3: 22 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.


The apartment from Frasier I assume.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Robotic Yul Brynner sold separately
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alaric3: 22 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.


That's for the two guys sleeping in the bathtubs after last night's party.
 
alienated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Popsqueak: Why are these ads for zillow masquerading as content?

Discussing houses is old people entertainment and reflects Fark's aging userbase. If you don't like the Zillow, you could always join the weekly What Pills Are you Taking? thread.


WILL YOU SHUT UP AND TURN ON MATLOCK OR MURDER SHE WROTE. I NEED MY STORIES
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) - Griswold's Visit Dodge City
Youtube sCu4K5qpdvs
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.