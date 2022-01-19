 Skip to content
"Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present controls the past." -George Orwell. I'd comment on this, but I was scheduled for like eight meetings today. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, scheduled edition
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am literally trying to grind this thread out in a fifteen minute block between meetings (of which, actually none of them could have simply been emails) so I unfortunately have no interesting commentary this week. Arguably, I never really do, but at least I'm able to be consistent even when under time constraints. Consistency is important!

You could argue that productivity on a tight schedule, and meeting deadlines in spite of pressure, are some of the most important skills a professional writer could possess. I'm not sure I'm going to go there, mostly since my total writing output this week was -1K words. Yeah, I wrote about five hundred and deleted 1.5K of crud. Overall an improvement, I choose to believe.

Sales of this year's Anthology are still going well. I don't have hard numbers right now (I can get them later if anyone's interested) but it looks like we still have a long tail. Which kind of makes sense I guess, since the cover art (awesome cover art!) is a Squirrel. Makes sense to me, anyway!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buck did not read the papers, because he was a dog, and dogs have no concept of written language. Eventually he shagged dozens of female wolves and had hundreds of puppies; and the puppies were all virile, eventually growing up and having pups of their own, because dogs and wolves are the same animal whose only appreciable difference is their level of domestication.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW TESTIFY!!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone explain how the thread and anthology works? We submit it here and it is gathered into an athology or do we submit our work directly? Where can I find past anthology?
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am on vacation this week visiting family. "Darkness Eternal" part 29 is so close to done that I'm doing research on part 30, which believe you me will need a lot of research.

If writing were my job, I don't doubt I could meet my deadlines, but I get paid for other things, so they stay on schedule. Sorry, writing.
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: Can someone explain how the thread and anthology works? We submit it here and it is gathered into an athology or do we submit our work directly? Where can I find past anthology?


Here is the latest anthology. https://www.amazon.com/Need-Help-Soon​i​sh-Fiction-Anthology/dp/B09MYGYPSH

The "thread" is this space. Watch it to know when and how to submit.

/Alcohol! Because no great story started with someone eating a salad.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bakarocket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just finishing up my final edit on my book, and have officially been ignored by two of the four agents I queried back in November. (The other two sent me polite rejections.)

It's science fiction with a literary bent. The seed and the overall background for the story is SF in nature, but the narrative is purely human and could be set anywhere.

I think I've sorted out the structural issues with the story that may have led to my being rejected, so I'd like to send out a whole bunch more queries to other agents, but I'm really unsure about my query letter. I don't know if it should be just the facts, or if it should include my overall vision for the story. What do you folks think?

Does anyone know of any not-easily-googleable resources out there? Should I be going directly to the agents, or should I be using one of those agent services? I live in Japan, but should I go through the Canadian Author's Association (coz I'm Canuckistani)?

Any help will be appreciated.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZMugg: NOW TESTIFY!!


THANK YOU.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: Can someone explain how the thread and anthology works? We submit it here and it is gathered into an athology or do we submit our work directly? Where can I find past anthology?


I'm glad you asked!

This thread is basically a weekly place for a bunch of us writers (or writer-adjacent people) to keep in touch. I usually post it on Wednesdays, unless I forget and it goes in on Thursday or something. (Or if someone else steps in and posts it-I'm not the only person who can do this!) Mostly I just open it up as a place for people to ask questions and advice about writing and publishing, and then I whine about how I never have any time to get any writing done.

For the Fark Fiction Anthology: Generally, each year, we open for submissions on March 1, and I post a bunch of stuff about what we're looking for. Usually, we look for short (under 10K words) fiction in a couple of genres (Fantasy, SF, Horror, Humor, mystery/suspense) although honestly, if you come up with something that blows us away and isn't any of those genres  . . . we'll find a way to make it work regardless.

I ask that submitters email their submissions to a special account (edit­ors­[nospam-﹫-backwards]noit­c­i­fk­raf­*ne­t) and post a link to the terms and conditions for that year. When someone mails in a submission, me and a bunch of other people from here on Fark take a look at it, we each give it a score, and it goes into a spreadsheet somewhere. Somewhere around the end of July, we stop accepting submissions, and pick the stories that have the highest ratings. Those all get put together into a manuscript that's published on Amazon as a trade paperback and an ebook.

All profits from selling it goes to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, because that was the charity people here on Fark chose and I wore out the joke about how I'm not allowed to say who they are.

Previous anthologies can be found on Amazon at these links:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Farkness​-​2016-Fiction-Anthology-ebook/dp/B01I71​JI0Q/


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Through-Scanne​r​-Farkly-Fiction-Anthology-ebook/dp/B07​467ND6J


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Everybody-Pani​c​-2018-Fiction-Anthology/dp/1727552466


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Oh-No-Not-Agai​n​-Anthology/dp/1710962682


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Fark-Time-Covi​d​-Fiction-Anthology-ebook/dp/B08QDRPW7M​


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MY4Q6Q9
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: ZMugg: NOW TESTIFY!!

THANK YOU.


😊😉
 
rjakobi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My last writing circle got cancelled thanks to COVID, but will meet again on Monday.  Got a few short stories done for it.  Maybe I'll try to submit to the anthology this time.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: ZMugg: NOW TESTIFY!!

THANK YOU.


Yup, that's how I read the headline, as well.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: ShutterGirl: Can someone explain how the thread and anthology works? We submit it here and it is gathered into an athology or do we submit our work directly? Where can I find past anthology?

I'm glad you asked!

This thread is basically a weekly place for a bunch of us writers (or writer-adjacent people) to keep in touch. I usually post it on Wednesdays, unless I forget and it goes in on Thursday or something. (Or if someone else steps in and posts it-I'm not the only person who can do this!) Mostly I just open it up as a place for people to ask questions and advice about writing and publishing, and then I whine about how I never have any time to get any writing done.

For the Fark Fiction Anthology: Generally, each year, we open for submissions on March 1, and I post a bunch of stuff about what we're looking for. Usually, we look for short (under 10K words) fiction in a couple of genres (Fantasy, SF, Horror, Humor, mystery/suspense) although honestly, if you come up with something that blows us away and isn't any of those genres  . . . we'll find a way to make it work regardless.

I ask that submitters email their submissions to a special account (editors[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]noitcifkraf[* image 7x13]net) and post a link to the terms and conditions for that year. When someone mails in a submission, me and a bunch of other people from here on Fark take a look at it, we each give it a score, and it goes into a spreadsheet somewhere. Somewhere around the end of July, we stop accepting submissions, and pick the stories that have the highest ratings. Those all get put together into a manuscript that's published on Amazon as a trade paperback and an ebook.

All profits from selling it goes to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, because that was the charity people here on Fark chose and I wore out the joke about how I'm not allowed to say who they are.

Previous anthologies can be found on Amazon at these links:

[Fark user image 200x297]
https://ww ...


Thank you, much appreciated, new question: what we submit, and regardless if chosen for the anthology or not, can we submit it to other publications?

/ When I get a job, I will order all back issues
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ShutterGirl: Can someone explain how the thread and anthology works? We submit it here and it is gathered into an athology or do we submit our work directly? Where can I find past anthology?

Here is the latest anthology. https://www.amazon.com/Need-Help-Sooni​sh-Fiction-Anthology/dp/B09MYGYPSH

The "thread" is this space. Watch it to know when and how to submit.

/Alcohol! Because no great story started with someone eating a salad.


Thank you, much appreciated, I will follow more closely from now on
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Orwell was a starry eyed optimist.
 
