News: Former student breaks into school to retrieve confiscated contraband.
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Ranch did it
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a strange site. Is it like The Onion with true stories?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everybody has lost something. Sometimes they just want it back.

Someday, probably next Halloween, I will tell one of my stories. It is about a kid who stole the stuffed toy leopard I was taking to school for show and tell. He ripped it out of my hands and threw it over the fence into a yard where a guy kept Dobermans. I started crying because it was my favorite toy, and I was five. He stood there laughing at me.

Today, I would confront the guy who took it and demand it back, but he has been on death row since the mid-1990s. He blew a guy away for a little bit of money. His picture was in the paper. Same angry stupid face, but with a really fat neck. He had been working out.

I think he lost something.

Everybody has lost something. Sometimes they just want it back.

/ My life is a Voight-Kampff test.
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This situation sounds like a Drunk and on Drugs Happy Funtime Hour episode.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/apparently this guy thought he could do something about it
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA    Taro is 63 years old, and his girlfriend is 58.

Rockin'! It's always a good time to creat new memories! I hope they send their mugshots out as Christmas cards 🤟
 
