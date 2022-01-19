 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Who's up for a betting pool on when the Lone Star State's power grid goes down, and how long until those rugged individuals start crying to their Federal mama?   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're warming up the wind farm/solar power caused this argument
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When's Ted Cruz's flight departing?
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll give them an hour +/- depending on Ted Cruz's schedule.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This little cold snap isn't going to do anything. Freezing temperatures will only last hours, not days. Last February temperatures were well below freezing for 4 days in an area where there is very little in terms of freeze protection on anything.

I'm predicting there will be no issues and Governor Tort Reform will say this proves that the state doing absolutely nothing to improve power infrastructure was the right thing to do.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not an atypical ice\winter storm for North Texas.  There really is not any concern for the power grid.

That being said, after last year, I invested in a solar charger for my USB battery packs and an indoor rated propane heater.  I have 1.5 20 pound propane tanks (plus about a dozen 1 pound tanks), so I have about 150 hours of run time at 4,000 BTU (enough to keep one room around 60 degrees)  We are good for about 5 days without power, and plenty of food and water for that long.

But seriously, 20 degrees is not really concerning.  Cover your faucets and plants, maybe drip your faucets.  Wear a fleece top.  No reason to start freaking out. 

Last year was wicked cold, though
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good for a hundred that the entire states grid doesn't go down.

/ eip
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they have those wild fires going on in central Texas.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it vacation season already?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the crypto factories keep running.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as powerful people aren't affected, nothing will change.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's up for a betting pool on when the Lone Star State's power grid goes down


So, are we doing this, or not?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you could say when the power goes out for the second year in a row Texans will be yelling 'Oncor!' 'Oncor!'
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Texas, and I'm betting on late February, around the 22nd is my estimate. I figure we'll lose the grid for a few days again and it will be truly unpleasant all around. Might even happen 2-3 times this year just because it's being denied so damn hard. Oh, what fun this is going to be.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1)  Fark them.  They brought this upon themselves.
2)  If Ted tries to escape to Cancun again, turn his plane North, and drop him off in his homeland.  No return flight.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Crawled under the house and checked all of the pipe insulation, including the ones that weren't insulated a last Feb.  Added where needed, also removed all but the last few feet of galvanized pipe for PEX a few months ago.
I should be ok unless we have sustained temps in the low 20s.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: So you could say when the power goes out for the second year in a row Texans will be yelling 'Oncor!' 'Oncor!'


Well done
 
roydrj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Hey Hey, I  am in Texas too, that is not funny!!! Besides I am some where in the Austin, Texas area we got the current Bastrop bonfire to keep us warm!!!!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's kinda sad if you really think about it. People like subby really relish the idea of people suffering.
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If worse comes to worst, I suppose they could just burn some crosses.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: It's kinda sad if you really think about it. People like subby really relish the idea of people suffering.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: It's kinda sad if you really think about it. People like subby really relish the idea of people suffering.


Dude won't even take the bet he proposed.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ITIL Prince: I'm in Texas, and I'm betting on late February, around the 22nd is my estimate. I figure we'll lose the grid for a few days again and it will be truly unpleasant all around. Might even happen 2-3 times this year just because it's being denied so damn hard. Oh, what fun this is going to be.


if the grid actually goes down, it will be down for weeks to months.   It's a chained sequential reboot.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: ITIL Prince: I'm in Texas, and I'm betting on late February, around the 22nd is my estimate. I figure we'll lose the grid for a few days again and it will be truly unpleasant all around. Might even happen 2-3 times this year just because it's being denied so damn hard. Oh, what fun this is going to be.

if the grid actually goes down, it will be down for weeks to months.   It's a chained sequential reboot.


it's called a black start

https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-pol​i​tics/texas-electric-grid-failure-warm-​up/
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: It's kinda sad if you really think about it. People like subby really relish the idea of people suffering.


It's only funny because the state is guided by conservative ass-hats who deny climate change and think a lack of communal responsibility shows mock when what it really shows a philosophy that puts civil society in its gun sites. The collapse of the power grid was not an unforeseen accident. It was deliberate negligence based on a corrupt philosophy.

That being said, it is sad that kids and other innocents have to go along for the ride.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry, should say "shows moxie".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: This is not an atypical ice\winter storm for North Texas.


A fifty degree swing? Yes, that's atypical.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Nothing will happen. Out yourself for being an idiot and bet something, subby.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: MycroftHolmes: This is not an atypical ice\winter storm for North Texas.

A fifty degree swing? Yes, that's atypical.


The storm itself is not bad, and it is not the first hard freeze of the season, so most everyone is ready.  A 50 degree swing is not common, but really is not anything that unusual in Texas.  My casual recollection is that a swing like that happens every few years
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ha HA!  Joke's on you.  Texas would rather let the plebes die than submit to commie regulation!

What's that?
I live where?
Oh, right....
 
