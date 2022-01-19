 Skip to content
(BBC)   Bridge collapse kills 1, hospitalises 2. An ATV hauling 11 people and a trailer were crossing the.... hang on... That ain't a bridge. That's goddamned pre-Columbian art   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
40
    Sad, Manchester City F.C., partner of a man, Brian Harwood, Bridge, Peter Slabakov, Vehicle, Trailer, wooden bridge  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should have broken step while ATVing across the bridge
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seriously, I'm relieved- my first thought was some dingus tried driving across *actual* artifacts, like a Roman aqueduct or somesuch...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

A roman aqueduct can handle an ATV.


A roman aqueduct can handle an ATV.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

A roman aqueduct can handle an ATV.

A roman aqueduct can handle an ATV.


As soon as I can afford an ATV, I intend to drive it to Rome to either validate or repudiate this theory
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."

There was a set of painters scaffolding that was holding up the center of what looks to be about a 20' long bridge that is now twisted and collapsed to one side.

WTF do you think caused the bridge to collapse? That scaffolding isn't meant to hold up to ATV's driving on it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: FTFA
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."

There was a set of painters scaffolding that was holding up the center of what looks to be about a 20' long bridge that is now twisted and collapsed to one side.

WTF do you think caused the bridge to collapse? That scaffolding isn't meant to hold up to ATV's driving on it.


An ATV pulling a trailer with 11 total people on it...across that "bridge?" The fark were they thinking? They were definitely old enough to know better, too.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That thing doesn't look like it could support itself, let alone an extra ton of people and vehicle.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bri​d​ge_of_San_Luis_Rey
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, I wouldn't have even put 11 people on that "bridge" at one time, much less on an ATV WITH A TRAILER
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Wanebo: FTFA
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."

There was a set of painters scaffolding that was holding up the center of what looks to be about a 20' long bridge that is now twisted and collapsed to one side.

WTF do you think caused the bridge to collapse? That scaffolding isn't meant to hold up to ATV's driving on it.

An ATV pulling a trailer with 11 total people on it...across that "bridge?" The fark were they thinking? They were definitely old enough to know better, too.


"Shooting party" is a clue
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Shooting party" is a clue
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."

There was a set of painters scaffolding that was holding up the center of what looks to be about a 20' long bridge that is now twisted and collapsed to one side.

WTF do you think caused the bridge to collapse? That scaffolding isn't meant to hold up to ATV's driving on it.

An ATV pulling a trailer with 11 total people on it...across that "bridge?" The fark were they thinking? They were definitely old enough to know better, too.

"Shooting party" is a clue


Is that a British version of a Lemon Party?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing looks like it was made with some left over ceiling trusses.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/11? Darwin is disappointed.

/Guess the grim reaper is busy with all the covidiots.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was picturing something a little more historical and not an assembly of old tinker toys.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that thing was an obstacle on the 4th season of Survivor.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen my kid build better bridges in polybridge than that thing, and she's seven.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Romancing the Stone reference.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of art is pre-Columbian
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now they know the load limit on that bridge.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead and injured guys dumb enough to put that bridge under that load weren't exactly innocent bystanders.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pre-Columboian.
[Fark user image 259x194]


pre-Columboian.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that bridge could hold up the weight of that bridge.
I would like to see how 11 people fit on an ATV and trailer
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "We are devastated about what has taken place and fully support the investigation. I ask that people respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in private." Police said the bridge, which was supported by scaffolding, collapsed as 11 people in a "shooting party" were travelling "on private land".

If that's the kind of support they provided for the bridge, the investigation is pretty well and farked already.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stream doesn't look very deep. It may have saved lives just wading across.
 
princhester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The dead and injured guys dumb enough to put that bridge under that load weren't exactly innocent bystanders.


Not sure how you can say that.  It's highly likely that the group guests on the property, come for a day's shooting.  They probably didn't know anything about the bridge until they started across it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Nice Romancing the Stone reference.


So old now, anything out of it is obscure. But dang it was full of one liners.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not sure how British law works except for the wigs but good luck suing, anybody with two brain cells to rub together who went onto, under or anywhere around that piece of shiat had to know they were assuming a risk.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

"Hold my sherry, dear boy."


"Hold my sherry, dear boy."
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm surprised that bridge could hold up the weight of that bridge.
I would like to see how 11 people fit on an ATV and trailer


I have questions....

1. Why did anybody think it was a good idea to use that bridge for an ATV AND a Trailer, let alone packing it all with 11 people?
2. That fall was all of, what, 4 feet? The victim must have been one slip and fall away from death to perish in that "collapse"
3. You have an ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE. Why not just fjord the "river" that was all of 3 inches deep?
4. Is this where all of the old erector sets went... to build this thing?


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, that's one person who unfortunately got to meet Kali and Mola Ram in hell.

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 465x612]


Exactly
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Is that a British version of a Lemon Party?
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."

There was a set of painters scaffolding that was holding up the center of what looks to be about a 20' long bridge that is now twisted and collapsed to one side.

WTF do you think caused the bridge to collapse? That scaffolding isn't meant to hold up to ATV's driving on it.

An ATV pulling a trailer with 11 total people on it...across that "bridge?" The fark were they thinking? They were definitely old enough to know better, too.

"Shooting party" is a clue

Is that a British version of a Lemon Party?


First they chase fox then they have fux.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Katwang: That stream doesn't look very deep. It may have saved lives just wading across.


Robin Hood: Men in Tights - Bridge Fight
Youtube PDP245bQ6Fk
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: SumoJeb: I'm surprised that bridge could hold up the weight of that bridge.
I would like to see how 11 people fit on an ATV and trailer

I have questions....

1. Why did anybody think it was a good idea to use that bridge for an ATV AND a Trailer, let alone packing it all with 11 people?
2. That fall was all of, what, 4 feet? The victim must have been one slip and fall away from death to perish in that "collapse"
3. You have an ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE. Why not just fjord the "river" that was all of 3 inches deep?
4. Is this where all of the old erector sets went... to build this thing?


[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


That's a 10 foot drop, but if you hit your head on a rock, it doesn't matter how high drop is, you're a goner.

Good luck bouncing an atm and trailer full of passengers over those rocks as well as climbing both of those steep banks. Maybe a single athletic rider could manage it. An adequate bridge would definitely be the better option if one had been available.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Why would a group of blind people be on a hunting trip?

Not sure how you can say that.  It's highly likely that the group guests on the property, come for a day's shooting.  They probably didn't know anything about the bridge until they started across it.


Why would a group of blind people be on a hunting trip?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: SumoJeb: I'm surprised that bridge could hold up the weight of that bridge.
I would like to see how 11 people fit on an ATV and trailer

I have questions....

1. Why did anybody think it was a good idea to use that bridge for an ATV AND a Trailer, let alone packing it all with 11 people?
2. That fall was all of, what, 4 feet? The victim must have been one slip and fall away from death to perish in that "collapse"
3. You have an ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE. Why not just fjord the "river" that was all of 3 inches deep?
4. Is this where all of the old erector sets went... to build this thing?


[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Regarding your second query: I suspect the death was caused by the human neck being a very poor load-bearing structure between the weight of an ATV and a rocky river bottom.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Well, now they know the load limit on that bridge.


As the legends foretold...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: ThomasPaineTrain: E.S.Q.: Seriously, I'm relieved- my first thought was some dingus tried driving across *actual* artifacts, like a Roman aqueduct or somesuch...

A roman aqueduct can handle an ATV.

As soon as I can afford an ATV, I intend to drive it to Rome to either validate or repudiate this theory


Remember, if you hear a policeman yelling something like "Vai via dal cazzo", it just means they want you to do a wheelie.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alcohol may have been a factor. I don't care that they were old men. Alcohol, guns, hunting, it's a British tradition!
 
Gough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB:  I had reason to be in our local ER on the Fourth of July last summer, why is not important.  With the exception of one OD, I was they only person there during my five-hour stay who wasn't injured in an ATV or motorcycle mishap.  There were whole extended families with multiple injured parties.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

