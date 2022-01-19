 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   A broken window led a homeowner to find a stranger taking a bath in an upstairs bathroom of his home. Sounds like Florida but it happened in Las Vegas   (msn.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, MSN  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 11:55 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I was takin' a bath and I don't appreciate y'all arrestin' me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, Las Vegas is pretty much a colony of Florida when it comes to What The F*ckery?
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: To be fair, Las Vegas is pretty much a colony of Florida when it comes to What The F*ckery?


Hmmm. Mole people versus FLman.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess she was hoping...

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

for a clean getaway.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrparks: Mock26: To be fair, Las Vegas is pretty much a colony of Florida when it comes to What The F*ckery?

Hmmm. Mole people versus FLman.


My personal theory is that a group of Florida Men went digging after the Mole Men of Zurich, took a wrong turn at Albuquerque, and emerged at what is now known as Las Vegas.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.