(Some Guy)   Tom Cruise is WAY too old to play a fighter pilot in Top Gun Mav ... oh, wait. Really?   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
24
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you can stay conscious pulling G's, why not?
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, I definitely don't feel 60," Feheley said during an appearance on "Morning in America." "When I looked at my grandfather when he was 60, he was an old man. And I don't feel that way now."

I guarantee you, your grandkids think you're f*cking ancient.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, but isn't Tom Cruise like 70?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hooter thread?
 
BlueFalconPunch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?


If he commissioned directly out of college, that's a valid question. 33 years service and 59 years old puts him at 26 when commissioning.

Most likely there's a ton of reserve duty time in there, that's the only way to explain 33 years of service and only a LtCol rank. Especially as a pilot.
 
Vern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Yeah, but isn't Tom Cruise like 70?


Well, his current corporeal form is 59. Xenu only knows how old his Thetan is though, I think being inhabited by an ancient if not immortal life force should disqualify from military service.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?


"Just one of life's mysteries, sir!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?


I believe it depends on his position, meaning that squadron leaders are usually led by a Lieutenant Colonel. That is most commonly the highest rank for fighter pilots. Wing Commanders are usually full birds but generally no longer go on combat missions.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?


You kinda top out at Lite Colonel if a) you don't plan on going the General route, or b) "wash out" trying to go the General route. Most will 20 out if they make to Lite Col and go make real money as a contractor. There are exceptions of course.

My current boss is a 20 and out LtCol F-16 driver with "overseas experience". He has some stories. Of course, a lot of folks I work with are ex-AF of one sort or another.

/ may or may not work for the Uncle
 
solcofn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Well, I definitely don't feel 60," Feheley said during an appearance on "Morning in America." "When I looked at my grandfather when he was 60, he was an old man. And I don't feel that way now."

I guarantee you, your grandkids think you're f*cking ancient.


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size



People aged differently back then.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?


I was going to go with the movie was before "don't ask, don't tell." You're good.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They really should have called the sequel Bottom Gun
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

solcofn: Benevolent Misanthrope: "Well, I definitely don't feel 60," Feheley said during an appearance on "Morning in America." "When I looked at my grandfather when he was 60, he was an old man. And I don't feel that way now."

I guarantee you, your grandkids think you're f*cking ancient.

[static.boredpanda.com image 700x705]


People aged differently back then.


Agreed.  I once read that Gary Coleman turned 33 the first season of Diff'rent Strokes.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: As long as you can stay conscious pulling G's, why not?


I'm asleep pulling f's. Cant make it to G's anymore
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
His call sign reminded me of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BlueFalconPunch: Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?

If he commissioned directly out of college, that's a valid question. 33 years service and 59 years old puts him at 26 when commissioning.

Most likely there's a ton of reserve duty time in there, that's the only way to explain 33 years of service and only a LtCol rank. Especially as a pilot.


Lots of folks top out at LC. My dad said if you got passed over for full bird your first two lists you were basically done. He ended up retiring because he was on a desk, but if he was still flying he wouldn't have retired until they forced him out.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
solcofn:

People aged differently back then.

I've noticed that my entire adult life. I look at pics of people in the 1940s, and think "that guy is at least 50". He's like 30 years old. Even shows from the 70s, I think "that dude has to be 60". Nope, 35.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
drewogatory:

Lots of folks top out at LC. My dad said if you got passed over for full bird your first two lists you were basically done. He ended up retiring because he was on a desk, but if he was still flying he wouldn't have retired until they forced him out.

That's what happened to my [family relation - redacted]. Missed out on Major twice, mostly because he refused to re-post to different bases, then got rotated out. 9/11 happened and guess what:  We need people that know what you know. Brought him back in, gave him Major and let him finish his 20.

/ Still works for the USAF as a civvy, makes ungodly money with his salary +retirement.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: solcofn:

People aged differently back then.

I've noticed that my entire adult life. I look at pics of people in the 1940s, and think "that guy is at least 50". He's like 30 years old. Even shows from the 70s, I think "that dude has to be 60". Nope, 35.


Preservatives in food.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BlueFalconPunch: Primum non nocere: I'm probably going to regret this, but here goes . . .

Shouldn't he be a full colonel by 59 yo?

If he commissioned directly out of college, that's a valid question. 33 years service and 59 years old puts him at 26 when commissioning.

Most likely there's a ton of reserve duty time in there, that's the only way to explain 33 years of service and only a LtCol rank. Especially as a pilot.


TFA says 22 years at the reserve base, so presumably that's why, 11 years active plus 22 reserves.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: solcofn:

People aged differently back then.

I've noticed that my entire adult life. I look at pics of people in the 1940s, and think "that guy is at least 50". He's like 30 years old. Even shows from the 70s, I think "that dude has to be 60". Nope, 35.


A lot more people smoked back then. Remember smoking in restaurants? Pepperidge Farm remembuhs!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As of four years ago, one of my USAF pilot training classmates is still flying F-16s in a contract job. He has way over 10,000 hours in the jet. He says, "as long as my back holds up I'll keep flying."
 
