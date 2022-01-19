 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   Step children less likely to take care of aging step parents, glass slippers   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Family, Research, Gerontology, Social research, Sociology, adult children, older adults, University of Michigan researchers  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 8:45 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember older Farkers. Be nice to your children.  They select your nursing home. And that one which has 3 stars on the Medicare site is starting to look appealing.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not from what I've seen online...
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am feeling some sort of 'that's my purse, I don't know you'. I guess it depends on how nice your step parent was. if a person's only thing was to be offish and sleep with one of my parents I owe them nothing.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Not from what I've seen online...


The amount of stepdaughter videos in the "Popular" section really creeps me the hell out.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet there are a lot of dating, single mothers who really hope that men don't catch wind of this.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mine have known me as their Dad in action pretty much their whole lives.

I never called my stepsons "mine", I had no desire to take their father's role away from him. But he wasn't very involved until my older stepson was probably 8. Then the boys would occasionally go to their dad's but he'd only take the older one out, or if he took them both out, he'd leave my younger stepson by the parking area while they went out riding quads.

As a result of his dad basically ignoring him, my younger stepson doesn't even really consider his dad as doing much more than existing. My older stepson has always known that I raised him, and has always known that I'm mor mature, but it wasn't until he moved down to Texas to live with his dad for 2 years that he realized how big of an idiot his dad is.

So yeah, they're going to take care of me just like I was their actual father.

One of the coolest things my older stepson ever said was last year when he got his new puppy. He said "I want you to show me how to raise my dog like you raise yours.". So although I don't call them my kids directly, we have as strong of a bond as we ever possibly could, and they're awesome motherfarkers. :-)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cinderella approves of this headline.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My stepmother married my Dad when I was 14 (my mom died when I was 11) and from day one all she did was punish and control me like a daughter without ever even attempting
to care for or love me like one.

She'll get civility from me while my Dad is still alive and nothing from me after that.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Remember older Farkers. Be nice to your children.  They select your nursing home. And that one which has 3 stars on the Medicare site is starting to look appealing.


3 stars?  The bastard will wish for such luxury compared to the dungeon I have in mind.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.