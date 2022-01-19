 Skip to content
Employers: How can you die for the economy if you keep calling in sick?
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My farking company did this. They made everyone hybrid but insisted we all come in 3 days a week. That policy lasted until the week after New Year's when we had a mild outbreak and everyone called out sick, anyway.

There's no reason for us to be back in the office other than the CEO's fervent belief it "improves collaboration."
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: There's no reason for us to be back in the office other than the CEO's fervent belief it "improves collaboration."


We were ordered back to the office because we are "A customer focused business" and we need to interface with our customers.

So we came back and had Skype meetings because all of our customers were still WFH.

Then the omicron surge: "Well, we need to keep coming to the office, but do not have any in-person meetings and avoid any contact with co-workers!"

Yeah, tooootally makes sense.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to stop allowing sick days
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Leave 'em alone. They just want to bang on the drum all day!
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wah.

Pay me, protect me from the feral public.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: My farking company did this. They made everyone hybrid but insisted we all come in 3 days a week. That policy lasted until the week after New Year's when we had a mild outbreak and everyone called out sick, anyway.

There's no reason for us to be back in the office other than the CEO's fervent belief it "improves collaboration."


Me and everyone on my team can literally do everything we need to do from home. In fact, most of the time, we really don't know where each other are unless we told you.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The great American pastime.  Going into work sick because your company will guilt you into coming in no matter what.  Got 2 feet of snow overnight?  You're ass better be in for that 8 a.m. meeting.  Wife just had a baby?  You don't have enough PTO to be home with her for a week.  Drank a bottle of Maker's Mark by yourself on a Tuesday night.  Best be here bright and early Wednesday morning.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Lsherm: My farking company did this. They made everyone hybrid but insisted we all come in 3 days a week. That policy lasted until the week after New Year's when we had a mild outbreak and everyone called out sick, anyway.

There's no reason for us to be back in the office other than the CEO's fervent belief it "improves collaboration."

Me and everyone on my team can literally do everything we need to do from home. In fact, most of the time, we really don't know where each other are unless we told you.


At my job even when we're all in the office we all do our own thing so it's very silo-like. On days when we have to be in the office (we're hybrid) I'm often slowed down by rush hour traffic thinking, "I could be online at home and productive by now."
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The obvious solution is to stop allowing sick days


My company did this. PTO is now vacation time and sick days combined. No more banking sick days and the ones you had banked vanish at the end of next year ( I had 93). Any future sick time comes out of your annual vacation time. And you can only carry 1 year's worth forward.

One of the reasons I chose to retire last year.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Bull God is angry! We must sacrifice humans to make the Line go up!
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We keep losing people that find WFH jobs and I think about 10% are permanent WFH. We are under a hybrid now and still lose people. One day the CEOs night figure it out, probably after their big company trip to Cancun for a super spreader event.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's funny when the 32 year olds passed up for promotion every year chime in.  You'll show 'em who's (never going to be the) boss!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: JK8Fan: Lsherm: My farking company did this. They made everyone hybrid but insisted we all come in 3 days a week. That policy lasted until the week after New Year's when we had a mild outbreak and everyone called out sick, anyway.

There's no reason for us to be back in the office other than the CEO's fervent belief it "improves collaboration."

Me and everyone on my team can literally do everything we need to do from home. In fact, most of the time, we really don't know where each other are unless we told you.

At my job even when we're all in the office we all do our own thing so it's very silo-like. On days when we have to be in the office (we're hybrid) I'm often slowed down by rush hour traffic thinking, "I could be online at home and productive by now."


Work-at-home, when properly managed and with clear and distinct goals, is good for both the employer and the employee.

/ the employer has more space for people who absolutely have to be on site and the employee is more comfortable and more productive (if their boss isn't a giant peeeeeeen).
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The obvious solution is to stop allowing sick days


Have you been on r/antiwork lately?  I think one place lately straight up said this.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Daycare is closed this week because the teachers are out sick. So that means I am not working while I watch my toddler. Employers can suck it as can entitled people who think everyone should cater to them all the time.
 
