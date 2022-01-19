 Skip to content
 
IRS to update its online security to meet 1984 standards
23
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This plays well with my new conspiracy theory I want to spread to the anti maskers, that the feds are collecting faces for their Facial Recognition Pre Crime database, and the only way to defeat it is wearing a mask over your mouth and nose in public.

Their heads will explode
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of standards
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This plays well with my new conspiracy theory I want to spread to the anti maskers, that the feds are collecting faces for their Facial Recognition Pre Crime database, and the only way to defeat it is wearing a mask over your mouth and nose in public.

Their heads will explode


It will probably work. The only problem i have with this is that ID.me is a private company, and the inevitable leak of their photo database is going to make compromising secure credentials even easier. Or, even worse, a compromise of a DMV license photo database let's every Romanian hacker on earth charge things to your VISA card.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The MCP is pleased, Tron.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well when you're running everything on a 1960s FORTRAN mainframe, you can only get so far
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uh...just yesterday the IRS website said my legacy login was being "retired" and I needed to make a new account, which included a fairly impressive biometric facial scan with my phone.

So...gee whiz, I hope that was the "Internal Revenue Service" and not the "International Rip-off Syndicate."
 
petec
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Joe USer: But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.


fark! and slashdot are both news aggregation sites

care to bet which group of users would be smarter?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...

Who else gets access to the picture database?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's annoying.  I hope I won't need that for e-filing taxes.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slashdot is still a thing?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Hmmmm...

Who else gets access to the picture database?


Russian hackers?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ID.me is about a year from having a massive data breach.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's going to work so well because selfie technology is fully baked and works awesomely.

Oh wait, we abandoned it at work when I did some due diligence and "hacked" it in under an hour.  I didn't even get to test it on people who have dark skin.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

petec: Joe USer: But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.

fark! and slashdot are both news aggregation sites

care to bet which group of users would be smarter?


slashdot commenters are better than Youtube commenters, but not by much.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tried to sign into the irs.gov site with my 'legacy' login/pw and it immediately kicked me over to create a new account with ID.me.  Didn't try since I don't need to access irs.gov; last time may have been 2015 based on the old email address in my password vault.

The social security website still works with my current login/pw/2-factor however I do see a choice to use login.gov or this new ID.me thing.  Hopefully my old login keeps working for SSA since I do access that at least yearly and now even more since I'm starting up Medicare this year.

Wonder how well ID.me works with someone who's locked all of their credit reports?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now this is why I voted for Biden, dammit.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: petec: Joe USer: But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.

fark! and slashdot are both news aggregation sites

care to bet which group of users would be smarter?

slashdot commenters are better than Youtube commenters, but not by much.


The required Beowulf cluster of 1976 era toasters for posting keeps some of the YouTubers and bots out.  Only some.
 
petec
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
that's it, I'm making furry filters the default on both cameras
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

petec: Joe USer: But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.

fark! and slashdot are both news aggregation sites

care to bet which group of users would be smarter?


I tried browsing their site and it was literally a wall of sponsored articles and ads. So I can't tell you which users are smarter, but I'll wager that Slashdot users know one weird trick to beat the casinos.
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I send in a dick-pick, am I stuck using that forever?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

petec: Joe USer: But what if I don't have a smartphone to use to log in with my smartphone?

Nevermind, Slashdot users just covered that.

fark! and slashdot are both news aggregation sites

care to bet which group of users would be smarter?


I gave up my Slashdot account to be here. So it's obviously Fark.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freidog: If I send in a dick-pick, am I stuck using that forever?


Don't know, but you may end up having to wave your dick in front of the retina scanners at the court house to attend your tax evasion/indecent exposure trial.
 
