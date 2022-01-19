 Skip to content
(BBC)   Court of Appeal quashes suspended sentence given to terrorist, sends him to jail instead. Fark: he was originally sentenced to read classic literature. No, really   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
32
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

Ex-student?

You mean he was, at one point in his lifetime, a student?

Thanks BBC!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
✔Two first names
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the Master Race:

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
farkalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.


The 'Popper paradox' the belief that the fascists are right: free speech leads to fascism.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas:

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x450]


And as if jail isn't bad enough, Boris just removed mask requirements, so he'll have to find another reason to cover up that horrific face.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ✔Two first names


Good thing he doesn't have three names, otherwise this guy might have been from Boston.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I am reading this right he was a "terrorist" because he had the anarchist cookbook on his hard drive?

Is that right?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Timothy Spencer QC should be thrown off the bench...from a great height.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus:

Is that right?


And some white supremacist stuff.

I assume I have my copy of the anarchist cookbook stashed on a floppy disk with ASCII porn or whatever else I was downloading from BBSes when I was 13.
 
Amalevica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the Anarchist Cookbook seen some updates, or is it still mainly how to phreak 50 year old payphones?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Anarchist's Cookbook?  Seems like hooking him up with a warehouse away from people and telling him to go nuts with experimentation would have made this a self resolving problem.  That shiat's way more likely to get yourself hurt or killed than anyone else.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros:

Is that right?

And some white supremacist stuff.

I assume I have my copy of the anarchist cookbook stashed on a floppy disk with ASCII porn or whatever else I was downloading from BBSes when I was 13.


So then you are a "Terrorist"?
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we get The Anarchist Cookbook  all the time at the second hand store i work at we just throw it away.  you can find everything in it online anyways.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amalevica: Has the Anarchist Cookbook seen some updates, or is it still mainly how to phreak 50 year old payphones?


As I recall from my browsing it as a teenager, it also had some bomb-making instructions.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amalevica: Has the Anarchist Cookbook seen some updates, or is it still mainly how to phreak 50 year old payphones?


I think you got the Phone Losers of America archive mixed up with the Anarchist Cookbook.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.


Well, hey now. Lots of people have the anarchists cookbook.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.


Watch out what you wish for, and what would be classified by whom.

/"One count of the Antifa Terrorism Act"
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 100% sure buried in my floppy archives, I still have my text file copy of anarchist's cookbook I downloaded in the late 80s.

Am I a terrorist?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus:

Is that right?


Yes, it's maddening.

Apparently it is illegal in the U.K.

I'm not crazy about our white supremacist protagonist here, but I do think being jailed for such a stupid book is unjust.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.

Watch out what you wish for, and what would be classified by whom.

/"One count of the Antifa Terrorism Act"


RIGHT?

I'm no fan of this kid but he shouldn't be jailed for that stupid book.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive."

Then they can convict someone of having internet access. All of that, and the anti-Semitism and White Supremacy, too, is out there. I'd like to know what he really did.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cman:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.


Seriously? I've had stuff like that, issued to me to read by military schools, other stuff I used for work. I had no idea I was a criminal.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam:

As I recall from my browsing it as a teenager, it also had some bomb-making instructions.


It has blowing yourself up while attempting to make a bomb instructions. The Anarchist's Cookbook should never be read except purely for entertainment value.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We know from empirical studies that Humanities education and a habit of reading clasic literature (continued self-education in fiction and art) are the most effective ways to reduce white supremacy, and turn white supremacists away from racism. That is well-established.

The judge knew this, and explained, FTA:After his trial in August, the judge said he thought John wasn't a "lost cause", and believed he stood a greater chance of rehabilitation without being incarcerated.

That the judge "Had no authority"is too bad, because anyone who could discuss Shakespeare and Jane Austen at even a high school level, is highly unlikely to pursue white supremacy if they actually read the texts.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corvus:

Is that right?


Subby is pounding the table with that headline, hoping we'll all be too outraged at letting "terrorists" go free and that no one will actually bother to click through to the article.

Now, this is the UK, of course, where they don't have the first amendment. But here's the statute he was convicted under:
58 Collection of information.
(1)A person commits an offence if-
(a)he collects or makes a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,...
(b)he possesses a document or record containing information of that kind, or
(c)the person views, or otherwise accesses, by means of the internet a document or record containing information of that kind.

That criminalizes, for example, possessing or viewing chemistry textbooks.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we at least agree that this guy is ugly and stupid and get on with our lives?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman:

The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

Last year, police said John had collected tens of thousands of documents in bulk downloads on to hard drives, which contained "a wealth" of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

The ex-student was charged under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, and found guilty by a jury of one count.

/end FTA

Wish we could do that here in the USA.


Wish we could prosecute people here in the US who think the way you do. Hey, you're right, thought crime is way better than free speech!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas:

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theaetetus:

Is that right?

Subby is pounding the table with that headline, hoping we'll all be too outraged at letting "terrorists" go free and that no one will actually bother to click through to the article.

Now, this is the UK, of course, where they don't have the first amendment. But here's the statute he was convicted under:
58 Collection of information.
(1)A person commits an offence if-
(a)he collects or makes a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,...
(b)he possesses a document or record containing information of that kind, or
(c)the person views, or otherwise accesses, by means of the internet a document or record containing information of that kind.

That criminalizes, for example, possessing or viewing chemistry textbooks.


Pretty much what I gathered from actually reading the farking article. Yes, I as well once had a copy of The Anarchists Cookbook on a CD. Most of it seemed either obvious, made up, or likely to kill you. Seems like most of it was a mix of all three.

But at this point, with internet being a fundamental element of the vast majority of society, the Cookbook seems to be quaint and anachronistic to the things you can fine now. And no, this kid should not go to jail for having a copy of it, nor should he go to jail for any white power or anti-Semitic files he downloaded.

Ideas are not actions. If he was actively participating in, or helping to organize a credible threat, then absolutely they proceed with charges. As it is, it sounds like he downloaded some derp, and gave it thought. I thought the British would be familiar with the term "thought crime" at this point... and be terrified by it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hoblit:

Is that right?

Yes, it's maddening.

Apparently it is illegal in the U.K.

I'm not crazy about our white supremacist protagonist here, but I do think being jailed for such a stupid book is unjust.


The only evidence cited in TFA for his being a white supremacist is that he's "liked" too many of the wrong things on social media. That's no reason in a civilized country to prosecute somebody. Even being an actual odious bigot shouldn't be, as long as you don't translate that into illegal acts.

Every day I seem to find another reason to thank dog for the First Amendment.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The 22-year-old was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.

That's it?????  I bought one many years ago to be "edgy". Only half looked at it and realized I could not make anything it said. Methinks it was always a scam.
 
