 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Finally a fart story with a happy ending, not a soiled ending (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Followup, Fart, Flatulence, fart jar thing, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jar, Pain, Steph Matto, The Gas We Pass  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the ghost fart story this morning, the Fark In The Wind Trifecta is in play!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice chunk of change she made selling her farts. And it was a brilliant way to do it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Nice chunk of change she made selling her farts. And it was a brilliant way to do it.


And she'll keep making money as long as she keeps finding stories to sell to tabloids.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's with her left leg being so much darker than her right leg?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Mock26: Nice chunk of change she made selling her farts. And it was a brilliant way to do it.

And she'll keep making money as long as she keeps finding stories to sell to tabloids.


Seriously, I gotta give her some kudos for her media savvy to keep coming back in the news.  Gotta recognize skill even if I hate influencers.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image image 337x750]
What's with her left leg being so much darker than her right leg?


Bad photo editing possibly.  The shadows on the arms don't seem right either.
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listened to her being interviewed on a podcast the past few weeks.  She seemed intelligent, funny, and self-aware.  Followed rule 34 and found there was money to be made.  Hats off to her for being industrious with a ton of personal momentum.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gross. How would one purchase a fart bottle anyway? Want to make sure I block that
 
apathy2673
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So did she go viral for farting in jars, or because she was hospitalized from it? I can't remember.
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size

I remember the good ol days though
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fjnorton: That's gross. How would one purchase a fart bottle anyway? Want to make sure I block that


Are you kidding, after smelling my wife's farts for the last 33 years. A change is something refreshing and different.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what prompted it, but one weekend at the dorms I did double-digit fart lights. People actually got tired of it. Funniest part was when a guy walked in the day room at the perfect time of ignition. He probably told that story about his fun times in the military more than once.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image image 337x750]
What's with her left leg being so much darker than her right leg?


I think it's the photog's head (shadow).
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

apathy2673: So did she go viral for farting in jars, or because she was hospitalized from it? I can't remember.
[cdn.quotesgram.com image 640x464]
I remember the good ol days though


Both. First the jars, and then like a week later she was in the hospital.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Theeng: NobleHam: Mock26: Nice chunk of change she made selling her farts. And it was a brilliant way to do it.

And she'll keep making money as long as she keeps finding stories to sell to tabloids.

Seriously, I gotta give her some kudos for her media savvy to keep coming back in the news.  Gotta recognize skill even if I hate influencers.


Flatulencers
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.