(Patch)   Protip: When you're drunk don't go to Lifetime Fitness and harass people. Also don't kick a cop. And then kick another one   (patch.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also don't kick a cop. And then kick another one

So, don't kick the first cop, but do kick the next one?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Also don't kick a cop. And then kick another one

So, don't kick the first cop, but do kick the next one?


What have you got to lose at that point?  You're drunk at LIfetime Fitness, it's not as if your future is especially bright.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Running from the cops is great cardio.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You wouldn't...
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DethZero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey man, don't kink shame!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He didn't have time for the cops, he had to be at the bar in 27 minutes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
for assaulting a law enforcement officers and being drunk in public, according to the daily crime report."


In fairness, he was drunk in a fitness center. They threw him into public.
 
